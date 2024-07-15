Jim Burrowes and ‘Dixie’ Lee, last of Australia’s secretive Second World War coastwatchers – obituary

Ron 'Dixie' Lee, left, and Jim Burrowes, right, have died within hours of each other

Jim Burrowes and Ron “Dixie” Lee, who have died in Melbourne within hours of each other, aged 100 and 101 respectively, were the last two Australian coastwatchers of the Second World War.

The legendary and secretive coastwatchers represent one of the most illustrious chapters in Australia’s military history.

Prewar the Royal Australian Navy had the foresight to set up a network of expatriates who would covertly report on Japanese movements around the coastline of New Guinea and the Solomons. This Coast Watch Organisation morphed into the Combined Field Intelligence Service, which reported to the Allied Intelligence Bureau.

In 1939, the network was greatly expanded by the Swedish-born, former New Guinea district officer Lieutenant Commander Eric Feldt, formally known as Staff Officer (Intelligence) at Port Moresby. He named it Operation Ferdinand, after the children’s book The Story of Ferdinand about a bull who did not fight but sat under a tree and just smelled the flowers – to remind his coastwatchers that it was not their duty to fight and so draw attention to themselves.

A typical coastwatcher's camp

Feldt recruited planters, policemen, a priest, and one woman, the Sydney-born Ruby Boye, for the dangerous task. When the Japanese invaded the Pacific islands in 1942, these coastwatchers accepted their changed mission with great courage and at great personal cost. Some were captured and beheaded, others simply disappeared, while others continued their clandestine task for months on end with the help of local villagers.

This unsung, heroic group of people displayed selfless bravery, and as the value of the coastwatching network became more fully appreciated, servicemen were also recruited for this most dangerous of missions.

Among them were Signaller Jim Burrowes and Able Seaman Coder “Dixie” Lee. They joined a cohort of radio operators who provided crucial communication links using the cumbersome AWA teleradio. The AWA was supposedly portable, but in practice only with the help of a dozen local native men who also risked their lives.

The coastwatchers’ contribution to the war effort in reporting on Japanese shipping and air movements had a strategic impact. Their finest hour was in the decisive Guadalcanal campaign, which lasted from August 1942 to February 1943, when they reported on waves of enemy aircraft, assisted in the rescue of the future president John F Kennedy, and oversaw the launch of guerilla raids on the Japanese with the assistance of fearless Solomon Islanders. It led USN Admiral “Bull” Halsey to say: “The coastwatchers saved Guadalcanal, and Guadalcanal saved the South Pacific.”

Jim Burrowes in 1942 when he joined up

James Burrowes was born on March 29 1924 in Melbourne and served both on the north coast of New Guinea and then on the island of New Britain, where he and two fellow coastwatchers reported on the Japanese stronghold of Rabaul.

That town had a special significance for Burrowes as his older brother Bob had been in the army and captured there in 1942. Bob lost his life when the Japanese prison ship, Montevideo Maru, was sunk later that year by the submarine USS Sturgeon with the loss of more than a thousand prisoners of war and civilians. Jim’s twin brother Tom was a wireless air gunner in a Beaufort bomber which was lost over Rabaul in 1943.

Burrowes was proud of the role he had played. “The singular mandate of coastwatching was not to confront the enemy but to report their movements,” he wrote.

“I was lucky to be selected to be a radio operator, instead of infantry. I was lucky to be replaced as the radio operator in the disastrous Hollandia infiltration party when the original guy, Jack Bunning, was ambushed by the Japanese and killed. I was lucky not to be caught and killed by the Japanese, while hiding in the jungle. Thirty-eight other coastwatchers were killed. I was lucky to come home.”

Postwar, Burrowes qualified as a chartered accountant, a chartered secretary and a licensed companies auditor, and joined AV Jennings Industries, then the largest housebuilding company in Australia, as assistant to the company secretary. He was to work at Jennings for 33 years, eventually becoming executive director of the Jennings Mining and Manufacturing Groups.

Ron 'Dixie' Lee aged 17 on joining the Royal Australian Navy

Ronald George “Dixie” Lee was born on July 4 1924 in Ulverstone, Tasmania, and joined the Royal Australian Navy as a coder aged 17. A high-spirited young rebel who got into his fair share of scrapes, he was still only 19 when he was encouraged to join the Allied Intelligence Bureau and he volunteered for coastwatching duties.

He served in the Treasury group of islands and the nearby Stirling Island, and then Finschhafen, Milne Bay and Bougainville in Papua New Guinea. At Bougainville he served with Lieutenant “Snowy” Rhodes, one of the most famous coastwatchers, and provided some invaluable reports of Japanese aircraft approaching Guadalcanal.

In 2020 Lee told the Australian War Memorial: “The [Treasury] islands were completely controlled by Japan, and we set up a little camp there. There were three of us, an officer, a sergeant in the army, and then me, a coder from the navy.

“Your heart probably beats a little bit faster because you don’t know what’s ashore… but I realised early on that I was immortal, so nothing frightened me. Terrible things happened and some of our blokes were beheaded, but I just did my job. The fighter pilots, and tail gunners, and things: they were the brave ones.”

After nearly five years in the RAN, over half of them as a coastwatcher, Lee was discharged in early 1946, going on to become a successful land surveyor.

Lee, left, with Burrowes in 2019

In the 1970s he hand-built a 30ft wooden ketch, but gave her up after forever chasing leaks occurring after rough weather. He next yacht was larger and drier, a custom-built, steel-hulled 45ft ketch, and he sailed in her for three years through much of the South Pacific, retracing some of his wartime adventures.

He was especially anxious to reach the Treasury Islands and Bougainville, and for a time worked there as a surveyor. It was like stepping back in timem and “Masta Dix” was reunited with many of his wartime friends.

In 2015 Lee was among the Second World War veterans who returned to Papua New Guinea to mark the 70th anniversary of victory in the Pacific.

JFK’s daughter Caroline Kennedy, who serves as the US ambassador to Canberra, recalled having “had the privilege to meet and honour Jim and Dixie at a ceremony at the Australian War Memorial... An Australian coastwatcher and two Solomon Islander scouts rescued my father and his crew when their PT109 sank in the Solomon Islands. My sympathies go out to their families and friends – I am truly grateful for their service.”

Burrowes is survived by his wife Beryl, whom he married in 1950, while Lee is survived by his fifth wife, Mem.

Jim Burrowes, born March 29 1924, died July 7 2024; Dixie Lee, born July 4 1924, died July 8 2024