Jim Edmonds Defends Taking Nanny to a Hockey Game as Meghan King Edmonds Breaks Her Silence

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds‘ estranged husband Jim Edmonds is defending himself against allegations that he acted inappropriately with their children’s 22-year-old nanny.

On Monday, the former MLB player, 49, addressed a photo snapped last week that showed him and babysitter Carly Wilson at a hockey game together.

“I didn’t take her to an event by myself. Get your facts straight,” he replied to an Instagram commenter, according to Us. “I was with my best friend and his child. I was trying to do something nice for the girl who just had her boyfriend dumped her.”

Edmonds also said that Wilson is “like a daughter to me” and “all of this bulls—t will not change that.”

King Edmonds, 35, gave her first full comments on the scandal in a blog post Tuesday, admitting that she does not know if her husband cheated on her but insisting he lied to her about socializing with Wilson.

“When I learned of a particular outing with a babysitter, this time, to a hockey game, that Jim repeatedly lied about, I asked him to include me on all future texts with this sitter but he said, ‘No.’ Another major red flag,” she wrote. “To be clear, I don’t know if Jim slept with our babysitter or whether they were just being exceedingly inappropriate by hanging out socially without either of them telling me (and Jim expressly lying to me about it). I’ve gone back and forth with my thoughts for a couple days but as I write this, I don’t think he did. But I still don’t understand why he’d lie. And why would she lie?”

Another photo also recently resurfaced that showed the pair together at a gym. Edmonds posed in front of a gym mirror in the photo while Wilson was seen working out behind him. According to the Instagram account that first shared the photo, the snap was posted last summer.

RELATED: Jim Edmonds Denies Cheating on Meghan King Edmonds, Says They Treated Nanny Like ‘Our Own Child’

But both Edmonds and Wilson have denied having an extramarital relationship.

“The allegations are completely false,” Wilson wrote on Instagram when a fan asked about the rumors.

On Monday, Edmonds posted a lengthy message to his Instagram account, calling the allegations “disgusting and irresponsible.” He also said he looked at Wilson as one of his children.

Jim Edmonds/Instagram; Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram More

“It’s one thing to be accused of something. It’s another thing to be so negligent and so careless, and ruin the lives of innocent young people.. I did not sleep with our nanny,” he wrote. “She’s not just a nanny, she is someone that we brought into our house and promised to protect and look after while she was in our home. We have been treating and raising this young girl like she is our own child! For someone to accuse me of sleeping with her is not only wrong, it’s disgusting and irresponsible.”

He continued: “Just because I am an athlete and I was portrayed as a bad person on bravo TV. Doesn’t mean I dont have a clue what life is all about. We made a promise to that young girls mom, that We would take care of her and make sure that she was safe while she was in our hands. I will not sit here and take this bullshit without fighting back.”

He also appeared to take aim at King Edmonds, accusing her of using social media to manipulate the truth.

Story continues