Jim Harbaugh's parents return as Michigan's honorary captains
NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother were killed on the eve of their sister’s wedding when they were hit by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey, police said Friday.
Ricky Pearsall, whom the 49ers drafted with the 31st overall pick in this year's NFL draft, was shot Saturday in an attempted robbery.
This former Tampa Bay Lightning forward will be trying out for one of the club's top rivals.
A great upgrade for the Predators' defense this season should come from the Canadiens.
Brothers Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were killed after being struck by a suspected drunk driver on Thursday night in New Jersey
Gaudreau played 763 NHL games with the Flames and Blue Jackets.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and San Francisco 49ers running back, who faced off in the 2024 Super Bowl, are now playing for the same "home team"
WWE held its first premium live event in Germany with five matches inside Uber Arena. Here's everything that happened at the marquee event.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina national championship-winning forward Ashlyn Watkins was arrested Saturday on charges of assault and battery and kidnapping.
Columbus Blue Jackets officials could hardly believe their luck when they persuaded superstar Johnny Gaudreau to pass up larger markets and sign here two years ago.
NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic did not go easy on himself when assessing the listless way he performed from the start of the U.S. Open, pointing to his sloppy serving as the main reason the defense of his 2023 title surprisingly ended in the third round.
Pearsall is reportedly in stable condition.
Clay Matthews landed a perfect joke about Aaron Rodgers during his speech at the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame induction banquet.
Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark had a really strong first half against the hosting Chicago Sky on Friday night, including an outstanding moment where she taunted the Sky fans in the crowd. In the very funny moment,
This Boston Bruins prospect has made a switch regarding his collegiate career.
Barabanov appeared in only 13 games during his single season with the Leafs in 2020-21.
ESPN commentator Chris Evert was forced to apologise.
Former Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke opened up about former colleague and close friend Artem Chigvintsev’s arrest earlier this week, calling it “shocking.” “I hesitate to smile right now because of the current news … which I am in complete shock about,” she began in an Aug. 30 episode of her iHeart podcast …
CHICAGO (AP) — Caitlin Clark had a career-high 31 points and 12 assists in her final regular-season matchup with fellow rookie sensation Angel Reese, leading the Indiana Fever to a dominating 100-81 win over the reeling Chicago Sky on Friday night.
NEW YORK (AP) — Everyone kept waiting for Carlos Alcaraz to turn things around at the U.S. Open.