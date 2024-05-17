Jim Hill swimmer makes history with signing
Jim Hill had a signing day event that will go down in history for the Tigers. Arian Taylor signed to Meridian CC for swimming. She is the first JPS student athlete to earn a scholarship for swimming. She is also the first black female swimmer to sign to the MCCC Eagles. The 50 and 100 meter freestyle swimmer hopes to inspire others as she blazes a trail for JPS. Jim Hill also had two players from their playoff baseball team sign on to colleges. Pitcher Blake Bostic is headed to Tougaloo while pitcher Cleveland Puckett Jr is headed to Stillman College in Alabama.