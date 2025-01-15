Jim Morrison's Ex-Girlfriend Claims the Late Rocker Raped Her When They Dated: 'He Looked Like a Possessed Monster'

The Doors musician's life is explored in the new docuseries 'Before the End: Searching for Jim Morrison'

A former girlfriend of rocker Jim Morrison is speaking out on her time with the late Doors frontman — including an alleged instance of sexual assault.

Judy Huddleston is one of the many members of Morrison’s inner circle interviewed in the new docuseries Before the End: Searching for Jim Morrison (out now). In the series, Huddleston claims that the “Light My Fire” singer raped her during their courtship.

“I didn’t want to do [it], and I totally said no,” she recalled in Before the End. “And then he pinned my arms back and down and that’s why I think — not excusing it, but I think he just went psycho.”

Huddleston said she recalled the musician’s temperament changing in an instant.

Chris Walter/WireImage Jim Morrison performing with The Doors, London, September 1968.

“His eyes were like a sweet blue, and he was sort of tender. And then they just… he looked like a possessed monster,” she alleged. “I mean like, black dilated eyes and it was beyond anger. It was fury, it was rage.”

Huddleston and Morrison were romantically involved for four years after meeting backstage at a Doors concert in the late 1960s. The rocker died at age 27 in July 1971, and Huddleston later reflected on their time together in the 1991 book This Is the End… My Only Friend: Living and Dying with Jim Morrison. She later updated and expanded the book in 2013, and released it under the title Love Him Madly.

“I certainly liked the idea of loving someone without being possessive or jealous,” she said in a Medium interview in 2015 of accepting the fact that Morrison made it clear he never wanted to be her official “boyfriend.” “Secretly, I thought I’d eventually win him over… I didn’t understand the price I was paying, how advantageous it was for him… I feel more compassion for Jim than before — he seems so trapped. I don't see a viable way out for him.”

Getty The Doors Singer Jim Morrison.

Morrison, having grown disillusioned with fame, performed his final concert with The Doors in December 1970 and moved with longtime girlfriend Pamela Courson to Paris, where he hoped to focus on writing poetry. Courson — who died of a heroin overdose in 1974 — found the star dead in the bathtub of their apartment, and no autopsy was ever performed.

Before the End, by filmmaker Jeff Finn, explores what led Morrison down a self-destructive path while also trying to understand the complicated layers of who he was as a person.

Other members of his inner circle have alleged similar bad behavior in the past; former girlfriend Pamela Des Barres said in a documentary that Morrison once slapped her across the face at Whisky a Go Go “for no reason,” while former Doors bandmate John Densmore told the Guardian he once saw Morrison hold a knife up to a woman while keeping her hands behind her back.

orri“On the outside, Jim seemed normal. But he had an aggressiveness toward life and women,” Densmore wrote in his 2020 book The Seekers.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

