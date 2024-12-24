Jimmy Barnes reveals relationship with long-lost adult daughter: ‘Katy is a wonderful woman’

Jimmy Barnes has publicly acknowledged the existence of an eighth child, his adult daughter Katy Lee Carroll, for the first time.

“Christmas is all about family,” the singer wrote in a statement on Instagram on Monday night, “and we would like to introduce my daughter Katy Lee, who has been in our lives for the past five years. Katy is a wonderful woman and since discovering that I was her biological father, our family and extended family have loved getting to know her.”

Carroll is Barnes’ eighth known child, joining eldest son David Campbell, as well as his four children with wife Jane Mahoney, who he married in 1981: daughters Mahalia, Eliza-Jane and Elly-May, and son Jackie.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2010 the singer discovered he had two other adult daughters: Amanda Bennett and Megan Torzyn. At the time, he said: “My only regret is not knowing them when they were younger, but life is what it is and all things happen for a reason.”

Alongside his statement on Instagram, Barnes posted a gallery of images showing Carroll with him and other members of the family, including Jane, Mahalia and Elly-May. In the comments underneath the post, Jane posted “Go Katy, we all love you 😊👏❤️”, and Elly May posted “❤️❤️❤️”.

“It’s been heartwarming to see good relationships growing with her sisters and brothers,” Barnes wrote.

Carroll works as a real estate agent in Coffs Harbour. News.com.au reported on Monday that she and Barnes chose to go public after receiving repeated phone calls from an anonymous caller over several days asking if she was Barnes’ daughter.

Related: Sydney trains to run on New Year’s Eve as unions and Minns government reach last-minute deal

ADVERTISEMENT

In his statement, Barnes noted his daughter’s desire to keep her family life private: “We have always respected her very strong desire to keep her family life private and will continue to support her.”

In a post on her personal Instagram account, Carroll wrote:

“Five years ago, I found out that my biological father is Jimmy Barnes. Since that moment, I’ve been embraced by the Barnes family with love, warmth and incredible understanding.

“Over the years we have been slowly and carefully getting to know one another and this journey has been one of patience, respect and tenderness. It’s been a deeply meaningful process and I am truly grateful for the bonds that we are building together.

“While the journey has brought up some complex emotions, it has also been an extraordinary gift to be welcomed to such a talented and kind family. I am thankful every day for their support.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Barnes returned to touring in October with Cold Chisel, following health issues including open heart surgery last December and a recent infection that left him hospitalised for weeks. In October, he released his fourth autobiographical book, Highways and Byways.

He concluded his Instagram statement by saying “I’d like to take this opportunity to wish you all a very happy Christmas. I look forward to bringing you all more music in the New Year.”