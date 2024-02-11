Jimmy Butler out vs. Celtics, away from Heat following death of family member

The Miami Heat will be without star Jimmy Butler for Sunday afternoon’s nationally televised game against the Boston Celtics at Kaseya Center.

Butler is out because of what the team has listed as “personal reasons.” With the Heat coming off a three-day break following Wednesday’s win over the San Antonio Spurs, he also missed practice on Friday and Saturday with excused absences.

“Jimmy Butler has been granted a leave of absence as he deals with the death of a family member,” Butler’s agent Bernie Lee said in a statement issued by the Heat prior to Sunday’s contest. “Jimmy and his family ask for privacy at this point in time as they navigate this loss. Updates will be given when appropriate.”

It marks the first game that Butler has missed since Jan. 14, ended a string of 13 consecutive games played. It marks the 16th game that Butler has missed this season.

“We’re here for him,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said before Sunday’s game against the Celtics. “We had two practices without him. We’re grateful we were able to have two practices at this time of the year. We needed to work through some things. Obviously, we’re playing a quality opponent today and we’re looking forward to that.”

Butler, 34, is averaging 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 44 percent on threes this season.

Following Sunday’s matchup against the Celtics, the Heat has two games left to play before the All-Star break. Miami closes the pre-break schedule with a two-game trip that includes matchups against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday and Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.