Jimmy Carter at 100: Bill Shaheen looks back on an iconic primary campaign | CloseUp

Reuters
Thousands of Hungarians gathered outside the headquarters of the country's state television on Saturday, protesting against what they described as the government's "propaganda machine" and calling for an independent public service media. The protestors, from the opposition TISZA party, say that the state broadcaster MTVA is running biased propaganda, featuring only politicians from Prime Minister Viktor Orban's party and government, and analysts repeating their narrative. The centre-right TISZA party, led by media-savvy political newcomer, Peter Magyar, is posing the biggest challenge to right-wing nationalist Orban since he swept to power in 2010.