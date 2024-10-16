Jimmy Carter, 100, Fulfills Goal Of Voting For Kamala Harris

Former President Jimmy Carter, who just turned 100, has fulfilled his end-of-life goal of voting for Vice President Kamala Harris, his son told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday.

“I think he feels good,” Chip Carter told the outlet, noting that his wife dropped off the ballot on his father’s behalf at the Sumter County Courthouse near his hometown of Plains, Georgia.

“It was a good morning for him and good for us that he got it done,” Chip Carter added.

Jimmy Carter, who’s been in home hospice care for more than a year, has been “trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris” and was more excited about fulfilling that goal than turning 100 on Oct. 1, his family previously told the Journal-Constitution in August.

The longest-living president in American history, Carter served one term from 1977 to 1981. He’s outlived two of his successors: Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.

Former President Jimmy Carter at the funeral service for his wife, Rosalynn Carter, in November 2023. Pool via Getty Images

Carter’s grandson, Jason Carter, also spoke of the former president’s voting plans at the Democratic National Convention in August.

“My grandfather can’t wait to vote for Kamala Harris,” he said at the gathering, which took place in Chicago. “She reminds us all that the promise of America remains unchanged. We are one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all, and my grandfather knows that with her as our next president, we will keep that promise.”

News of Jimmy Carter casting his ballot comes a day after the start of the early voting period in Georgia, a major battleground for Harris and GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump. The latest polls show the two are neck and neck in the state.

Trump mocked Carter on his recent birthday, saying he must be “the happiest man because Carter is considered a brilliant president by comparison” to President Joe Biden.

The GOP nominee, who is also a one-term president, made a similar attack in January. That time, he mocked Carter in the same breath as discussing the death of his wife of 77 years, Rosalynn Carter.

“My wife attended the funeral two months ago of Rosalynn Carter and it was beautiful and Jimmy Carter was there,” Trump said. “And I thought to myself, Jimmy Carter is happy now because he will go down as being a brilliant president by comparison to Joe Biden.”

