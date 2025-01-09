Jimmy Carter in Brattleboro

Latest Stories
- The Conversation Canada
How the U.S. could in fact make Canada an American territory
How precisely Donald Trump could make good on his threat to annex Canada can be found in the U.S. Constitution. There is both potential and precedent in American history.
- The Canadian Press
Michelle Obama doesn't attend state funeral for Jimmy Carter
Former first lady Michelle Obama did not attend the state funeral Thursday for former President Jimmy Carter.
- The Daily Beast
Top Dem Backs Renaming Gulf of Mexico on One Condition
Sen. Chuck Schumer weighed in on Donald Trump’s controversial idea to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America” as the president-elect ramps up his expansionist rhetoric ahead of the inauguration. The New York Democrat said he was fine with Trump’s desire to dub the waterway something “more patriotic,” but only if the he “first agrees to work with us on an actual plan to lower costs for Americans.” “That is what the American people want us to focus on first, not on renaming bodies of wa
- The Independent
Don Jr. was told the ‘whole town’ would show up for his Greenland arrival. It appears they did not
Trump Jr.’s visit occurred weeks after Trump re-ignited the calls for the U.S. to acquire Greenland
- The Daily Beast
WATCH: Karen Pence Appears to Snub Trump Greeting at Jimmy Carter’s Funeral
Karen Pence remained seated and stared forward stoically as Donald and Melania Trump walked past her at Jimmy Carter’s funeral Thursday morning. The lack of a Trump greeting—which she later gave to George W. Bush and his wife, Laura—was quickly deemed a snub by many online. Democrats praised her for the decision, while some conservatives labeled her classless. Trump’s former VP Mike Pence, stood up to greet both Melania and the president-elect before they continued to their seats in the row in f
- HuffPost UK
Trump Has Decided Who Is Responsible For Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine – And It's Not Putin
The president-elect also revealed he wants to meet with the Russian president "long before six months".
- The Daily Beast
Even MAGA’s Favorite Canadian Thinks Trump’s 51st State Idea Is Dumb
President-elect Donald Trump’s repeated insistence that Canada should become the 51st state drew a rebuke from the leader of the U.S. neighbor’s MAGA-lite opposition leader Tuesday. Pierre Poilievre, the leader of Canada’s Conservative Party, asserted his is a “great and independent country” in a post on X. Inverting one of Trump’s favorite slogans, he said a government under his leadership would put “Canada First.” Poilievre is arguably the chief importer—sans tariffs—of MAGA-style politics to
- The Daily Beast
CNN’s Scott Jennings Makes L.A. Fire Hell All About DEI
Scott Jennings felt the ire of Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), who took a blowtorch to him after he appeared to suggest on CNN NewsNight that the southern California wildfires are worse because there are not enough white men working as fire fighters. Jennings was attempting to make a point against diversity, equity and inclusion programs (DEI), swiping at a 2023 report about a training program that aimed to diversify the ranks of California fire departments, which are dominated by white males. His
- BBC
The man who could become Canada's future PM
As a conservative populist poised to win power, Pierre Poilievre has drawn comparisons to Donald Trump - but he has a very Canadian story.
- The Daily Beast
Jesse Watters Tells Canadians: It’s A ‘Privilege’ to Be Taken Over
Fox News host Jesse Watters is all-in when it comes to Donald Trump’s stated desire to annex Canada, even telling a prominent politician from America’s northern neighbor Tuesday that it should be considered a “privilege” to be taken over because “that’s what everybody else in the world wants.” Watters’ first question to Ontario Premier Doug Ford was blunt: “What’s your problem with the United States absorbing Canada?” Ford said he gets why Trump, a “real estate tycoon,” is making these overtures
- The Daily Beast
Melania Returns to D.C. Spotlight With ‘Pilgrim Outfit’
Melania Trump is back in Washington D.C. to attend the funeral of former president Jimmy Carter, and her choice of outfit hasn’t gone unnoticed. The 54-year-old sat alongside her husband, President-elect Donald Trump, in the National Cathedral in the capital Thursday morning. And while some couldn’t help but become invested in just what had Barack Obama and Trump yammering so much, others couldn’t get over Melania’s choice of clothing. Melania wore a long-sleeve Valentino black coat dress with a
- The Daily Beast
Don Jr. Blames Bizarre Culprit 6400 Miles Away for L.A. Fires
President-elect Donald Trump’s eldest son suggested Wednesday that Ukraine, which is over 6,400 miles away from Los Angeles and busy repelling an unprovoked Russian invasion, is to blame for the wildfires raging across America’s second largest city. In a post on X, Donald Trump Jr. pointed to a donation of surplus equipment by the Los Angeles County Fire Department to the war-torn nation as a potential contributing factor to the five uncontained blazes currently scorching Los Angeles. “Oh look o
- The Conversation Canada
Attempting to annex Canada would spell disaster for the U.S. at home and abroad
Canadians would never passively accept the loss of their national identity — any forced integration would be violently opposed and quickly devolve into a nightmare scenario for both nations.
- USA TODAY
Trump loves populists and strongmen. Here's who he's invited to the inauguration
By inviting foreign leaders like former Brazilian president Bolsonaro to his swearing-in, Trump is breaking another norm - and US political tradition.
- The Canadian Press
Ford pitches Trump on grand energy plan in effort to avoid tariffs
BOWMANVILLE, Ont. — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is pitching U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on a vision to supply the two nations with energy, as he positions himself as the country's protector amid a "lack of leadership" in Ottawa in the face of American tariff threats.
- The Canadian Press
Mexico's President Sheinbaum offers sarcastic response to Trump's 'Gulf of America' comment
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum responded sarcastically on Wednesday to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposal to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.
- The Hill
Trump faces growing threat of ‘gray zone’ warfare
President-elect Trump has made ambitious promises to end Russia’s war in Ukraine and face down China, but he’s also contending with a growing threat of “gray zone” attacks from foreign adversaries, from drone surveillance to acts of sabotage in the air, sea and on land. These hybrid tactics are intentionally hard to trace, and NATO…
- The Daily Beast
Joe Rogan Pitches Expanding U.S. Beyond Trump’s Plan
Joe Rogan has seemingly bigger plans for Donald Trump’s dreams of American expansion, suggesting the U.S. also acquire Mexico alongside Canada and Greenland. The popular podcaster, who endorsed the president-elect in his 2024 White House bid, shared his musing with Instagram on Tuesday posting a screenshot of Trump’s Truth Social post about making Canada the 51st state, with the caption “I say we let Mexico in, too.” Rogan’s tongue-in-cheek comment comes amid a flurry of recent statements by Tru
- CBC
This is what some Windsorites think about Canada becoming the 51st U.S. state
United States president-elect Donald Trump has made repeated comments about making Canada a U.S. state, this week in a press conference saying he would use economic pressure to make it happen. We checked with Windsorites to see how they feel about the comments.
- HuffPost
Geraldo Rivera Says Why He'd Punch This Top Trump Ally 'In The Nose'
The former Fox News personality said he would return to boxing to do it.