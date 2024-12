Jimmy Carter death: Biden says America lost ‘remarkable leader’ as he pays tribute to ‘dear friend’

President Joe Biden mourned the loss of his “dear friend’”Jimmy Carter in a tribute speech on Sunday, 29 December.

The remarks came after Biden announced a national day of mourning to honour the former president’s memory, who he described as a “remarkable leader.”

Biden delivered a sombre nine-minute address remembering his friendship with Carter and paid homage to his exploits.

During his life, Jimmy Carter received the Nobel Peace Prize and served as the 39th president of the United States. He passed away at 100 years old on Sunday, 29 December.