Jimmy Carter death - latest news: Former president’s funeral set for Jan. 9 as Biden declares national day of mourning

Jimmy Carter’s funeral will be held on January 9 at the Washington National Cathedral, where President Joe Biden will give a eulogy, funeral organizers told The New York Times.

Carter, a Nobel Peace Prize winner and peanut farm operator who became the 39th president of the United States, died at his home in Plains, Georgia, on Sunday at 100 years old, the Carter Foundation confirmed.

The funeral is one of eight days of ceremonies and honors, which will include Carter’s body being flown to Washington, D.C. where he will lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda.

Biden has also marked January 9 as a national day of mourning and has called on U.S. citizens to assemble “in their respective places of worship” to pay homage to the former president.

Heartfelt tributes continue pouring in from world leaders celebrating Carter’s life and humanitarian achievements, including President-elect Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Pope Francis.

Jimmy Carter's funeral plans revealed after former president dies aged 100

Biden declares national day of mourning for Jan. 9

Trump and Biden lead tributes to 39th president of United States

Obama hails Carter's White House accomplishments and 'most impactful' post-presidency

Carter's dedication and humility was an inspiration, King Charles says

How Jimmy and Rosalynn returned to their Plains home after the White House

Monday 30 December 2024 07:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Jimmy Carter once held the highest office in the land — but was just as content in his family home in small town Georgia.

At the age of 56, having lost the 1980 election to Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter returned to Plains, Georgia, the small town where both he and his wife Rosalynn were born in the 1920s.

From the White House, they moved back into the ranch house they built in the city in 1961. That modest home is where Carter peacefully died on Sunday at the age of 100.

Gustaf Kilander reports on how Carter was the humblest president in history.

How Jimmy and Rosalynn returned to Plains after the White House

Monday 30 December 2024 07:10 , Oliver O'Connell

I had a very challenging question at Emory (University) the other night: “How would you describe the United States of America today in one word?” And I didn’t know what to say for a few moments, but I finally said, “Searching.” I think the country in which we live is still searching for what it ought to be, and what it can be, and I’m not sure we’re making much progress right at this moment.

Jimmy Carter — October 2014 during a celebration of his 90th birthday

Watch: Carter’s modest life after leaving office

Monday 30 December 2024 07:30 , Oliver O'Connell

From sleeping in a Murphy Bed that pops out of the wall to carrying his own bags, former president Jimmy Carter preferred to live modestly. He died today at age 100. pic.twitter.com/Em73SgOYZ9 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) December 29, 2024

Monday 30 December 2024 07:50 , Oliver O'Connell

The life we have now is the best of all. We have an expanding and harmonious family, a rich life in our church and the Plains community, and a diversity of projects at The Carter Center that is adventurous and exciting. Rosalynn and I have visited more than 145 countries, and both of us are as active as we have ever been. We are blessed with good health and look to the future with eagerness and confidence, but are prepared for inevitable adversity when it comes.

Jimmy Carter — From 2015 book, 'A Full Life’

Jimmy Carter, who rose from humble peanut farmer to president, dies aged 100

Monday 30 December 2024 08:00 , Oliver O'Connell

James Earl “Jimmy” Carter Jr, a naval officer, Nobel Peace Prize winner and peanut farm operator who became governor of Georgia and later the 39th president of the United States, has died.

Carter, who was the longest-living former US president, died at the age of 100 on Sunday, 29 December, his son announced. An immediate cause was not given.

He served as president for one term from 1977 to 1981, but is just as well-known for his humanitarian service after leaving Washington DC, working for Habitat for Humanity and negotiating peace deals.

Ariana Baio and Andrew Feinberg report.

Jimmy Carter, US president and human rights champion, has died

Live: Flag lowered at Capitol Hill to honour former president Jimmy Carter

Monday 30 December 2024 08:19 , Alex Croft

Carter’s dedication and humility was an inspiration - King Charles

Monday 30 December 2024 08:30 , Alex Croft

King Charles has responded to Jimmy Carter’s death with “great sadness”.

He wrote in a post on X: "It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of former President Carter. He was a committed public servant, and devoted his life to promoting peace and human rights.

“His dedication and humility served as an inspiration to many, and I remember with great fondness his visit to the United Kingdom in 1977.

“My thoughts and prayers are with President Carter's family and the American people at this time."

A condolence message from The King to President Biden and the American people following the death of former US President Jimmy Carter. pic.twitter.com/EIZqj7MZeb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 29, 2024

Watch: Carter says best thing he ever did was marry Rosalynn

Monday 30 December 2024 08:53 , Alex Croft

From 2015: Former President Jimmy Carter: "The best thing I ever did was marrying Rosalynn. That’s the pinnacle of my life." pic.twitter.com/35g68jXVka — CSPAN (@cspan) December 30, 2024

Obituary — Jimmy Carter: The unlikely 39th president of the United States

Monday 30 December 2024 09:14 , Alex Croft

Despite just one four-year and somewhat unorthodox term in office, Jimmy Carter brought much hope to the White House during a tenure that was marred by several major crisises.

As America’s 39th president, he emphasized human rights in his foreign policy, championed environmentalism at a time when it was not yet popular, and appointed record numbers of women and people of color during his administration, which lasted from 1977 to 1981.

Read on...

Jimmy Carter: The 39th president of the United States

Watch: Carter believed Trump lost in 2016 but Russia interfered

Monday 30 December 2024 09:27 , Alex Croft

From 2019, former President Jimmy Carter: If fully investigated, it would show that Trump didn't actually win the election in 2016. He lost the election and he was put in office because the Russians interfered on his behalf. pic.twitter.com/o71Z4InVxB — CSPAN (@cspan) December 30, 2024

Explained: What happens when a president dies?

Monday 30 December 2024 09:40 , Alex Croft

There are a number of traditions and customs that govern the death of a US president, but the wishes of the family are also heavily considered, meaning the proceedings can be quite different from each other.

Gustaf Kilander explains.

What happens when a president dies?

Watch: President Biden’s full remarks on passing of Jimmy Carter

Monday 30 December 2024 09:52 , Alex Croft

WATCH: President Biden complete remarks on death of former President Jimmy Carter. pic.twitter.com/Sea2QtgMPW — CSPAN (@cspan) December 30, 2024

Watch: Carter recalls advice he was given during Iranian hostage crisis

Monday 30 December 2024 10:17 , Alex Croft

From 2010, former President Jimmy Carter on Iranian hostages: "The main advice I got was to attack Iran…but I was convinced then and still am convinced that had I done so I would have killed maybe 10,000 innocent Iranians and they would immediately have executed our hostages." pic.twitter.com/C9cQZQXC1E — CSPAN (@cspan) December 29, 2024

Continuing a life of public service, Jimmy Carter spent his final years building houses for the poor

Monday 30 December 2024 10:28 , Alex Croft

He was the oldest living president and had been out of the White House for more than 35 years, but Jimmy Carter never stopped working to improve the lives of others — much of which included building homes for the needy.

Even well into his 90s, Carter put on a hard hat and volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, the nonprofit organization he often partnered with through The Carter Center.

The one-term president — who died Sunday at his home in Plains, Georgia — worked alongside 103,000 volunteers in 14 countries to build, renovate and repair 4,331 homes with Habitat for Humanity for more than 35 years. Often, Carter and his late wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, volunteered together.

Graeme Massie and Ariana Baio have the story.

How Jimmy Carter built houses for the poor until his final years

Watch: Biden says America lost ‘remarkable leader’ as he pays tribute to ‘dear friend’

Monday 30 December 2024 10:40 , James Liddell

Trump says he ‘strongly disagrees’ with Carter ‘philosophically and politically’ in second statment

Monday 30 December 2024 10:53 , James Liddell

Donald Trump released a second statement about Jimmy Carter’s death on Sunday evening on Truth Social (Donald Trump/Truth Social)

Carter never got to appoint a Supreme Court justice. Trump appointed three

Monday 30 December 2024 11:07 , James Liddell

Jimmy Carter served a full presidential term without the chance to appoint a Supreme Court justice.

Carter, who died on Sunday aged 100, sat in the White House from 1977 to 1981. While serving the single term before being succeeded by Ronald Reagan, Carter did not appoint a single justice to the higher court, as no vacancies occurred.

He marks the only one-term president to finish a full term without making an appointment and the fourth overall.

Donald Trump, however, appointed three in his first term: Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch. They make up half of the six justices appointed by GOP presidents, with nine making up the current Supreme Court.

Remants of the US embassy crisis in Tehran remain

Monday 30 December 2024 11:35 , James Liddell

Graffitti on the walls of the former US embassy headquarters in Theran photographed on Monday which was stormed and occupied by Iranian students in November 1979 (AFP via Getty Images)

Man walks past a graffiti depicting the Great Seal with a Star of David on top on the walls of the former US embassy in Theran on Monday (AFP via Getty Images)

ICYMI: Trump, Biden and Obama pay tribute to ‘public servant’ Jimmy Carter after his death aged 100

Monday 30 December 2024 12:05 , James Liddell

Washington‘s political heavyweights paid tribute to former President Jimmy Carter after his death was announced on Sunday by his family.

The nation’s 39th president was renowned for his commitment to public service in the years after his exit from political life and earned a strong reputation for helping America’s neediest families in his post-presidential years.

After news of his passing was reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, tributes began to swiftly pour in for the 100-year-old statesman.

John Bowden has collated the tributes below.

Lawmakers pay tribute to ‘public servant’ Jimmy Carter after his death aged 100

Did Jimmy Carter blow royal etiquette by kissing Queen Mother on the lips?

Monday 30 December 2024 12:20 , James Liddell

The late former US president Jimmy Carter was a relative novice at international diplomacy when made his first visit to the UK just four months into his term in the White House in 1977 – which resulted in him earning the displeasure of the Queen Mother after being said to have given her a parting kiss on the lips.

It was the year of Queen Elizabeth’s Silver Jubilee, marking her 25th year on the throne, and world leaders attending a G7 summit were invited for a state banquet in Buckingham Palace where they were to meet the Queen and other members of the Royal Family.

Photographs showed Mr Carter and the Queen Mother being all smiles as the president escorted her by her white-gloved hand to their places in a formal group portrait with the G7 leaders before dinner. But the evening would end with a short moment which would spark debate among British tabloids and the American media for decades afterwards, with the president accused of a total ignorance of royal protocol.

Alex Croft has the full story.

Did Jimmy Carter blow royal etiquette by kissing Queen Mother on the lips?

Jimmy Carter’s grandson Jason breaks silence sharing touching cartoon on X

Monday 30 December 2024 12:35 , James Liddell

Monday 30 December 2024 12:50 , James Liddell

I realize that my physical strength and endurance are steadily declining, and I am having to learn how to conserve them, but I have found with relief and gratitude — even when facing the prospect of an early death from cancer in my liver and brain — that my faith as a Christian is still unwavering and sustaining.

Jimmy Carter – from his 2018 book, ‘Faith: A Journey for All’

Flags fly at half-staff near the Capitol

Monday 30 December 2024 13:05 , James Liddell

Flags fly at half-staff at the Washington Monument on the National Mall on Monday (REUTERS)

Former UK Prime Minster Gordon Brown laments loss of ‘friend’ jimmy Carter

Monday 30 December 2024 13:20 , James Liddell

The former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown has joined a chorus of political heavyweights in lamenting over the loss of Jimmy Carter.

“He is, and will be, mourned in every country and continent where civil liberties are valued and peace has proved elusive; revered as the leader who stood with all those who faced imprisonment, torture or persecution for defending democracy and human rights,” Brown wrote in an op-ed for The Guardian on Monday morning.

“Carter gave oppressed people hope. I was proud to learn from him and to count him and his wonderful wife, Rosalynn – who was also his closest adviser – as friends.”

World leaders react to Jimmy Carter’s death

Monday 30 December 2024 13:35 , James Liddell

We express our heartfelt condolences to the American people and to the family of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter on his passing. He was a leader who served during a time when Ukraine was not yet independent, yet his heart stood firmly with us in our ongoing fight for freedom.… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 30, 2024

Deeply saddened by the passing of former USA President Mr. Jimmy Carter. A statesman of great vision, he worked tirelessly for global peace and harmony. His contributions to fostering strong India-U.S. ties leave a lasting legacy. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2024

Throughout his life, Jimmy Carter has been a steadfast advocate for the rights of the most vulnerable and has tirelessly fought for peace. France sends its heartfelt thoughts to his family and to the American people. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 29, 2024

Today the world says goodbye to a brave leader: the 39th President of the United States of America, Jimmy Carter.



In recent years I had the pleasure of calling him and thanking him for his historic efforts to bring together two great leaders, Begin and Sadat, and forging a… — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) December 30, 2024

Watch live: Outside Carter Presidential Center as former Nobel Peace Prize winner dies aged 100

Monday 30 December 2024 13:45 , James Liddell

Biden declares National Day of Mourning to honor Carter

Monday 30 December 2024 14:00 , James Liddell

President Joe Biden has marked January 9, 2025, as a National Day of Mourning in honor of Jimmy Carter, who passed away on Sunday aged 100.

In a statement late on Sunday evening, Biden called on US citizens to assemble “in their respective places of worship” to pay homage to the former president.

The president has also scheduled a state funeral in Washington, DC, for Carter on January 9.

Previously, federal offices and stock markets have been closed during national days of mourning – including for former presidents Gerald Ford in 2006 and George H. W. Bush in 2018.

The president also declared that flags will be displayed at half-staff for 30 days from the day of Carter’s death at the White House, on public buildings and grounds, at military posts and naval stations.

Monday 30 December 2024 14:20 , James Liddell

If I were an amputee, for instance, my prayer would not be to restore my leg but to help me make the best of my condition, and to be thankful for life and opportunities to be a blessing to others. At the moment, we are monitoring the status of my cancer, and my prayers about my own health are similar to this.

Jimmy Carter – 2018 book, ‘Faith: A Journey for All’

Jimmy Carter’s funeral plans revealed

Monday 30 December 2024 14:40 , James Liddell

Jimmy Carter’s funeral will be held at Washington National Cathedral on January 9, according to organizers.

President Joe Biden will read a eulogy at the ceremony, those orchestrating the funeral logistics told The New York Times on Monday.

It will mark part of an eight-day plan of ceremonies and honors, which will not commence until later this week due to the New Year’s holiday.

Carter will be brought to the Carter Center in Atlanta on Saturday and Sunday by motorcade to lie in repose at the home of his post-presidential humanitarian work.

The former president’s body will be flown to Washington, DC, on Monday where he will lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda, according to organizers.

The memorial journey will end at his house in the tiny town of Plains, Georgia – where he grew up on a peanut farm – and will be laid to rest.

Initial plans once called for him to be transported by train but, according to The Times, Carter objected to a staffer: “If you take my cold, dead body across the U.S. by train, I’ll haunt you until the day you die.”

What is a national day of mourning?

Monday 30 December 2024 15:00 , James Liddell

The last time a Democratic president died was in 1973 when Lyndon Baines Johnson passed away at the age of 64, just a few years after leaving office.

Following the death of Jimmy Carter on Sunday at the age of 100, the nation will now see the first funeral for a Democratic president in more than 50 years. Carter is the longest-living president, who also had the longest post-presidency after leaving office at the age of 56 in 1980.

Since the death of Johnson, there have been four state funerals for former presidents – Johnson’s in 1973, Ronald Reagan’s in 2004, Gerald Ford’s in 2007 and George HW Bush’s most recently in 2018.

Gustaf Kilander has the full story.

Jimmy Carter death: What is a national day of mourning?

Pope Francis ‘saddened’ to learn of Carter’s death as he applauds his Christian faith

Monday 30 December 2024 15:20 , James Liddell

Pope Francis was “saddened to learn” of Jimmy Carter’s passing and has offered his “heartfelt condolences” and prayers to those mourning his loss, the Vatican said on Monday.

According to a statement from the Cardinal Secretary of State of Vatican City, Pietro Parolin, Pope Francis also recalled Carter’s “firm commitment, motivated by deep Christian faith, to the cause of reconciliation and peace between peoples, the defence of human rights and the welfare of the poor and those in need”.

Parolin added: “The Holy Father commends him to the infinite mercies of Almighty God and prays for the consolation of all who mourn his loss.”

In photos: A look through Kimmy Carter’s life

Monday 30 December 2024 15:40 , James Liddell

Jimmy Carter’s life was marked by his devotion to his family, public service and humanitarian efforts.

The former president first emerged into the political scene in the early 1960s and spent the rest of his life working to ensure people in the US and around the world received fair treatment and a better quality of life.

From an early age his desire to make a difference in people’s life was evident.

He continued his public service through time spent in the military, elected office and volunteer work after leaving Washington, D.C.

Ariana Baio takes a look at the life of the Peanut President in photos.

Jimmy Carter’s life in photos

Monday 30 December 2024 15:59 , James Liddell

We appreciate the past. We are grateful for the present and we’re looking forward to the future with great anticipation and commitment.

Jimmy Carter — October 1986, at the dedication of the Carter Presidential Library and Museum

Spain’s Prime Minister joins chorus of world leaders paying tribute to Carter

Monday 30 December 2024 16:20 , James Liddell

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has joined a chorus of foreign leaders in lamenting over loss of Jimmy Carter, who died aged 100 on Sunday.

“My deepest condolences to President Carter’s family and the people of the United States,” he wrote on X on Monday, which was translated from Spanish by Google.

“Jimmy Carter was one of the leaders most committed to justice and human rights and will always be remembered for his defense of democracy and his dedication to peace.”

Texas governor offered condolences to Jimmy Carter’s wife Rosalynn – who has been dead for over a year

Monday 30 December 2024 16:40 , James Liddell

Texas Governor Greg Abbott mistakenly sent his condolences to Jimmy Carter’s wife, Rosalynn, despite her being dead for over a year.

“Cecilia and I send our prayers and deepest condolences to First Lady Rosalynn Carter and the entire Carter family,” the GOP governor wrote in a statement released on Sunday.

However, Rosalynn Carter passed away on November 19, 2023 at the age of 96. The statement came just hours after Carter’s death at his Plains, Georgia, home on Sunday.

“Did anyone in the Governor’s Office Proof the Condolence note?,” the Democratic party of Collins county, Texas, teased on X after the mistake.

Netanyahu’s office praises carter for ‘forging the first Arab-Israeli peace treaty'

Monday 30 December 2024 17:00 , James Liddell

We will always remember President Carter’s role in forging the first Arab-Israeli peace treaty signed by Prime Minister Menachem Begin of Israel and President Anwar Sadat of Egypt, a peace treaty that has held for nearly half a century and offers hope for future generations. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) December 30, 2024

Houses of Parliament and No.10 fly British flags at half-staff in honor of Carter

Monday 30 December 2024 17:19 , James Liddell

A flag flies at half-mast for the late former U.S. President Jimmy Carter at the Houses of Parliament in London on Monday (AP)

Flags fly at half-mast for the late former U.S. President Jimmy Carter at Downing Street in London on Monday (AP)

Wall Street to close on Jan. 9

Monday 30 December 2024 17:40 , James Liddell

The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq will be closed on January 9, 2025 after President Joe Biden declared a national day of mourning for Jimmy Carter after the former president died at the age of 100 on Sunday.

“Jimmy Carter, with humble roots as a farmer and family man, devoted his life to public service and defending our freedom,” Lynn Martin, President of NYSE Group, said in a statement on Monday.

“During his noteworthy post-presidential life, President Carter left an enduring legacy of humanitarianism. The NYSE will respectfully honor President Carter’s lifetime of service to our nation by closing our markets on the National Day of Mourning.”

In focus: Carter’s father was a white supremacist, but a black farmhand gave him faith and purpose

Monday 30 December 2024 18:00 , James Liddell

For decades after he was crushed in the 1980 presidential election, Jimmy Carter was defined as a loser. But, by any standard, he won at life. He was the longest-living American president, the longest married (77 years, and happily), and – especially if you look at his whole career – among the most accomplished and productive figures of our era.

Now it’s time for the public to reassess this inspiring, complex, and confounding man. When I first began researching his epic American life in 2015, I was struck by the ubiquity of the easy shorthand on him – bad president; great former president. Even now, everyone from political scientists to the average person on the street will express this idea as if it’s an established fact. The problem is, the widespread conventional wisdom on Carter is mostly wrong.

Carter’s his biographer Jonathan Alter takes a look at the extraordinary life and achievements of the former president.

Jimmy Carter: Born to a white supremacist, but raised by a black farmhand

Eulogy from former president Gerald Ford will be read at funeral

Monday 30 December 2024 18:30 , Ariana Baio

A eulogy, written for Carter by former president Gerald R. Ford, will be read at Carter’s funeral, according to the New York Times.

Ford, who Carter defeated in the 1976 presidential election, became a close friend to Carter after the election. Ford died in 2006 at the age of 93. His son, Steven Ford, is expected to read his eulogy to Carter.

Another political, former vice president Walter F. Mondale – who served as VP for Carter – also wrote a eulogy for Carter. Mondale died in 2021 at the age of 93. His son, Ted Mondale, will read the eulogy for Carter.

Biden signs executive order closing government January 9

Monday 30 December 2024 19:00 , Ariana Baio

President Joe Biden has officially signed the executive order that will effectively close the government on January 9, the day he has declared the national day of mourning for former president Jimmy Carter.

Departments related to national security, defense or other public needs can remain functioning.

Carter’s niece says he was ‘one of a kind'

Monday 30 December 2024 19:30 , Ariana Baio

Carter’s niece, Kim Fuller, said her uncle was “one of a kind” and that it’s unlikely the world will ever get another person like him, in an interview with ABC News.

“I think that Uncle Jimmy was one of a kind,” Fuller said.

Fuller said her uncle lived his life for others before himself.

“I have hopes that maybe one day somebody’s going to show up like him,” Fuller said.

Delta airlines shares

Monday 30 December 2024 20:00 , Ariana Baio

Carter will be remembered for his commitment to humanitarian services and kindness toward people. Delta Airlines shared their fond memories of the former president with a video showing Carter shaking hands with each passenger on board.

“Every time Jimmy Carter flew Delta, he shook hands with each person on the plane. Because that’s who he was. Someone who treated people as people,” Delta wrote

Every time Jimmy Carter flew Delta, he shook hands with each person on the plane. Because that's who he was. Someone who treated people as people. pic.twitter.com/mnWiiDwaZ3 — Delta (@Delta) December 30, 2024

Carter insisted on no funeral train procession

Monday 30 December 2024 20:30 , Ariana Baio

Carter specifically requested that his body not be transported by train from Washington D.C. to Georgia, once telling a staffer, “if you take my cold, dead body across the U.S. by train, I’ll haunt you until the day you die.”

In the past, some presidents have traveled from Washington D.C. to their place of rest by train, allowing people all across the U.S. to pay their respects. George H.W. Bush’s family did this in 2018.

But Cater was adamant this not be his situation, according to the New York Times. Instead, his body will be transported by military flight.

Carter often volunteered with Habitat for Humanity after leaving White House

Monday 30 December 2024 21:00 , Ariana Baio

He was the oldest living president and had been out of the White House for more than 35 years, but Jimmy Carter never stopped working to improve the lives of others — much of which included building homes.

Even well into his 90s, Carter put on a hard hat and volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, the nonprofit organization he often partnered with through The Carter Center.

The one-term president — who died Sunday at his home in Plains, Georgia — worked alongside 103,000 volunteers in 14 countries to build, renovate and repair 4,331 homes with Habitat for Humanity for more than 35 years. Often, Carter and his late wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, volunteered together.

The couple first participated in a Habitat for Humanity project in 1984 in New York City. Carter discovered the organization while on a run. He recalled that he passed by a building and thought, “Rosalynn and I should come up and give them a hand.”

“When we left the White House, we could have done anything,” Carter once said. “But our choice was to volunteer as Habitat workers, and that’s been a life-changing experience for us.”

Watch: Jimmy Carter death: Biden says America lost ‘remarkable leader’ as he pays tribute to ‘dear friend’

Monday 30 December 2024 21:30 , Ariana Baio

Voices: Jimmy Carter brokered peace in the Middle East – then triggered his greatest failure

Monday 30 December 2024 22:00 , Mary Dejevsky

“The Carter administration did, however, notch up one diplomatic success, which might have gained more recognition without what happened next. The success came with the Camp David accords that were signed in September 1978; that is a third of the way through his term, and constituted a diplomatic breakthrough of the first order.”

Mary Dejevsky writes:

Jimmy Carter brokered peace in the Middle East – then triggered his greatest failure

Jimmy Carter made eradicating Guinea worm disease a top mission

Monday 30 December 2024 23:00 , AP

Noble Prize-winning peacemaker Jimmy Carter spent nearly four decades waging war to eliminate an ancient parasite plaguing the world’s poorest people.

Rarely fatal but searingly painful and debilitating, Guinea worm disease infects people who drink water tainted with larvae that grow inside the body into worms as much as 3-feet-long. The noodle-thin parasites then burrow their way out, breaking through the skin in burning blisters.

Carter made eradicating Guinea worm a top mission of The Carter Center, the nonprofit he and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, founded after leaving the White House. The former president rallied public health experts, billionaire donors, African heads of state and thousands of volunteer villagers to work toward eliminating a human disease for only the second time in history.

Carter’s presidency was marked by turmoil

00:00 , Ariana Baio, Andrew Feinberg

Carter was full of ambition at the start of his presidency but beset with problems from the start.

The presidency was weighed down by multiple crises. In the 1970s, the economy struggled with a rare combination of simultaneous inflation and recession, an oil shortage sent gas prices soaring and the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan, derailing negotiations for an important arms treaty.

Notably, in a struggle that lasted almost as long as his presidency, Carter fought over an energy program that was structured to make fuel expensive enough that consumers would be encouraged to conserve it.

The crisis required Carter to address the nation multiple times in 1979.

“In order to control energy price, production, and distribution, the Federal bureaucracy and red tape have become so complicated, it is almost unbelievable. Energy prices are high, and they’re going higher, no matter what we do,” he said in an April 1979 speech.

Editorial: America – and Donald Trump – have much to learn from the life and service of Jimmy Carter

01:00 , The Independent

“The contrast between the peanut farmer and the mogul could not be more different as the US marks the passing of its most humble president – and braces for the return of its most divisive”

America – and Trump – have much to learn from the life and service of Jimmy Carter

01:03 , Gustaf Kilander

Thank you for following our liveblog, which will now be paused until President Jimmy Carter’s funeral in Washington, D.C. on January 9.