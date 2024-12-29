Jimmy Carter death – latest: Tributes pour in after 39th US president dies aged 100

James Earl “Jimmy” Carter Jr, a naval officer, Nobel Peace Prize winner and peanut farm operator who became governor of Georgia and later the 39th president of the United States, has died aged 100.

Carter, who was the longest-living former American president, died at his home in Plains, Georgia, on Sunday, December 29, according to his son.

He served as president for one term from 1977 to 1981, but is just as well-known for his humanitarian service after leaving Washington, DC, working for Habitat for Humanity and negotiating peace deals.

He continued his volunteer work for decades after leaving office until he entered hospice care in February 2023.

Carter, who throughout his political life went by Jimmy rather than James, was a towering figure in Democratic politics, both during and after his time in the White House.

As president, he emphasized human rights in his foreign policy, championed environmentalism at a time when it was not yet popular and appointed record numbers of women and people of color during his administration.

‘We all owe him a debt of gratitude’: Trump pays tribute to Carter

22:08 , Oliver O'Connell

President-elect Donald Trump has paid tribute to former President Jimmy Carter saying that Americans “owe him a debt of gratitude.”

Here’s the full statement posted on Truth Social:

I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History.

The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude.

Melania and I are thinking warmly of the Carter Family and their loved ones during this difficult time. We urge everyone to keep them in their hearts and prayers.

Senator Ossoff hails Carter’s ‘commitment to democracy and human rights'

22:06 , Oliver O'Connell

Senator Jon Ossoff of Georgia paid tribute to fellow Georgian Jimmy Carter:

“I extend my deepest condolences to Jack, Chip, Jeff, Amy, and the entire Carter family on their loss.

“A former Georgia State Senator, Governor of Georgia, and work and dedication to public service changed the lives of many across our state, our country, and around the world.

“Among his lifetime of service and countless accomplishments, President Carter will be remembered for his commitment to democracy and human rights, his enduring faith, his philanthropic leadership, and his deep love of family.

“From Plains to across the State of Georgia, the United States, and around the world, millions will forever admire and appreciate all that President Carter did for the United States and for the global community.

“The State of Georgia and the United States are better places because of President Jimmy Carter.

“I join all Georgians and all Americans in mourning his loss. May Jimmy Carter’s memory be a blessing."

Chuck Schumer mourns Carter as ‘one of our most humble and devoted public servants'

22:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York released the following statement on the passing of former President Jimmy Carter:

"Today, we mourn the loss of one of our most humble and devoted public servants, President Jimmy Carter.

“President Carter personified the true meaning of leadership through service, through compassion, and through integrity.

“From his legacy as President, to his dedication to improving human rights across the globe, and his tireless efforts alongside his wife Rosalynn, in building a better world through Habitat for Humanity, he inspired millions with his unwavering commitment to justice and equality.

“President Carter's faith in the American people and his belief in the power of kindness and humility leave a strong legacy. He taught us that the strength of a leader lies not in rhetoric but in action, not in personal gain but in service to others.

“As we remember President Carter's extraordinary life, we also honor the countless lives he touched through his vision and generosity. My thoughts are with the Carter family and all those mourning this incredible man. May his memory be a blessing and an enduring reminder of what it means to truly serve."

How Jimmy Carter spent his final years building houses for the poor as he continued life of public service

21:55 , Oliver O'Connell

He was the oldest living president and had been out of the White House for more than 35 years, but Jimmy Carter never stopped working to improve the lives of others — much of which included building homes for the needy.

Graeme Massie and Ariana Baio report.

How Jimmy Carter built houses for the poor until his final years

Carter Center to provide updates on ceremonies paying tribute to former president

21:49 , Oliver O'Connell

The Carter Center released the following statement:

Jimmy Carter, 39th president of the United States and winner of the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize, died peacefully Sunday, Dec. 29, at his home in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by his family. He was 100, the longest-lived president in U.S. history.

President Carter is survived by his children — Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rosalynn, and one grandchild.

“My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love,” said Chip Carter, the former president’s son. “My brothers, sister, and I shared him with the rest of the world through these common beliefs. The world is our family because of the way he brought people together, and we thank you for honoring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs.”

There will be public observances in Atlanta and Washington, D.C., followed by a private interment in Plains, Georgia. The final arrangements for President Carter’s state funeral, including all public events and motorcade routes, are still pending. The schedule will be released by the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region at www.usstatefuneral.mdw.army.mil.

Members of the public are encouraged to visit the official tribute website to the life of President Carter at www.jimmycartertribute.org. This site includes the official online condolence book as well as print and visual biographical materials commemorating his life.

The Carter family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Carter Center, 453 John Lewis Freedom Parkway N.E., Atlanta, GA 30307.

Fellow Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams says Carter ‘lived a life of courage'

21:47 , Oliver O'Connell

Fellow Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams paid tribute on X:

President Jimmy Carter lived a life of courage, fortitude, kindness and grace. He was a giant who never saw anyone as smaller than himself. Whether at a Boys & Girls Club banquet or when he sponsored a medical clinic for the uninsured in his corner of rural Georgia, he lived James 2:17 each day.

Jimmy Carter built homes, saved lives and tended to souls. God bless President Carter, may the family he and Mrs. Carter raised know only comfort in these days of grief.

Mitch McConnell says Carter’s ‘calm spirit and deep faith seemed unshakeable'

21:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky issued the following statement:

“Elaine and I join the Senate and the nation in mourning the passing of our 39th president, Jimmy Carter.

“President Carter lived a truly American dream. A devoutly religious peanut farmer from small-town Georgia volunteered to serve his country in uniform. He found himself manning cutting-edge submarines hundreds of feet beneath the ocean. He returned home and saved the family farm before feeling drawn to a different sort of public service. And less than 15 years after his first campaign for the state Senate, his fellow Americans elected him leader of the free world.

“Jimmy Carter’s character and commitment, just like his crops, were fruits of all-American soil. After every season when life led him to lofty service far from home, he came back home again, determined to plow his unique experiences and influence into helping others; into building and teaching and volunteering; into further enriching the same rich soil that had made his own life possible.

“President Carter served during times of tension and uncertainty, both at home and abroad. But his calm spirit and deep faith seemed unshakeable. Jimmy Carter served as our commander-in-chief for four years, but he served as the beloved, unassuming Sunday school teacher at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia for forty. And his humble devotion leaves us little doubt which of those two important roles he prized the most.

“As Jimmy Carter is reunited with his beloved Rosalynn, our thoughts and prayers are with their children, Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy, their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and the millions of Americans whose lives were touched by his service. We join them in mourning, but also in celebrating that Jimmy Carter is now reaping an eternal harvest in Heaven.”

House majority leader pays tribute to Carter

21:36 , Oliver O'Connell

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise pays tribute to former President Jimmy Carter.

I am saddened to learn about the passing of President Jimmy Carter.

I join all Americans in saluting President Carter for his lifetime of service, first as a naval officer, then as a senator in the Georgia legislature, then as Governor of Georgia, and, finally, as President of the United States. Jimmy Carter set the standard for post-presidential service through his work with Habitat for Humanity.

Jennifer and I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Carter family.

Senator Rick Scott says Carter devoted entire life to serving others

21:31 , Oliver O'Connell

Senator Rick Scott of Florida says Carter “devoted his entire life to serving others.”

Through his decades of public service & charitable work, President Carter devoted his entire life to serving others.



Please join Ann & me in praying for the Carter family, their friends & all who worked alongside the former president. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) December 29, 2024

Senator Mark Warner hails Carter as a ‘giant’ and ‘model of service’

21:29 , Oliver O'Connell

Senator Mark Warner of Virginia pays tribute to former President Jimmy Carter as a “giant” and a “model of service late into life”.

Carter Center confirms passing of former president

21:23 , Oliver O'Connell

Our founder, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, passed away this afternoon in Plains, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/aqYmcE9tXi — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) December 29, 2024

21:18 , Oliver O'Connell

Earlier in my life, I thought the things that mattered were the things that you could see, like your car, your house, your wealth, your property, your office. But as I’ve grown older I’ve become convinced that the things that matter most are the things that you can’t see—the love you share with others, your inner purpose, your comfort with who you are.

Former President Jimmy Carter

