Jimmy Carter: Former US President dies aged 100

Former US President Jimmy Carter has died aged 100.

The Carter Center confirmed that the 39th US president passed away on Sunday afternoon in Plains, Georgia, his home town.

His son, Chip Carter, said in a statement: “My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love.

“My brothers, sister, and I shared him with the rest of the world through these common beliefs. The world is our family because of the way he brought people together, and we thank you for honouring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs.”

The former peanut farmer served as Democrat president from 1977 to 1981, a period defined by Cold War pressures, turbulent oil markets and social upheaval over race, women's rights and America's role in the world.

He would go on to lose the election to Republican Ronald Reagan in 1981.

After leaving the White House, Mr Carter published more than 30 books and remained influential through humanitarian work, which earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

He was given the award for his commitment to finding peaceful solutions to international conflicts, his work with human rights and democracy initiatives, and his promotion of economic and social programmes.

"My faith demands - this is not optional - my faith demands that I do whatever I can, wherever I am, whenever I can, for as long as I can, with whatever I have to try to make a difference," Mr Carter once said.

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Mr Carter during his term as US president, died in November 2023.

She had been living with dementia and suffering many months of declining health.

"Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished," Mr Carter said in a statement following her death.

"She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me."

The Carter Centre said that public observances will take place in Atlanta and Washington DC.

The final arrangements for Mr Carter's state funeral, including all public events and motorcade routes, are yet to be confirmed, they added.