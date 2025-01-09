Jimmy Carter funeral live updates: Biden, Trump and other presidents gather at cathedral

President Joe Biden, former presidents and other dignitaries are gathering Thursday for a state funeral at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., to honor the life of former President Jimmy Carter.

Biden is expected to deliver a eulogy for Carter, who died on Dec. 29 at the age of 100.





Latest Developments





Jan 9, 11:02 AM

Walter Mondale's son delivers his father's eulogy

Former President Jimmy Carter’s vice president, Walter Mondale, left behind a eulogy for Carter before he died in 2021.



Mondale’s son, Ted Mondale, delivered that eulogy at Thursday’s service.



The two became close friends and established a person relationship that continued throughout their life, Walter Mondale said.

PHOTO: U.S. Military Body Bearers carry the flag-draped casket bearing the remains of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter past former Presidents into the Washington National Cathedral for his state funeral, Jan. 9, 2025, in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"While we had only four years in the White House, he achieved so much in that time," Walter Mondale wrote. "It stood as a marker for Americans dedicated to justice and decency."

"Carter was far-sighted -- he put aside his short-term political interests to tackle challenges that demanded sacrifice to protect our kids and grandkids from future harm," he wrote. “Very few people in the 1970s had heard the term climate change. Yet Carter put his presidency on the line to pass laws to conserve energy, deregulate new oil and gas prices, and invest in clean, renewable alternatives to fossil fuels. … In many ways, he laid the foundation for future presidents to come to grips with climate change."

"All of us know President Carter elevated human rights to the top of his agenda, but sometimes we forget how seriously he pushed to advance the rights of women. He proposed and signed the law extending the period for states to approve the Equal Rights Amendment, which now, finally, has been ratified by three quarters of the states," he wrote.

"Toward the end of our time in the White House, the President and I were talking about how we might describe what we tried to do," Walter Mondale wrote. "We came up with this sentence, which to me remains an important summary of what we were trying to do: ‘We told the truth, we obeyed the law and we kept the peace.'"

PHOTO: The remains of former President Jimmy Carter arrive at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington for a State Funeral Service, Jan. 9, 2025. (Haiyun Jiang/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)





Jan 9, 11:04 AM

President Ford's son delivers his father's eulogy

Former President Gerald Ford, who lost the 1976 election to former President Jimmy Carter, later forged a friendship with Carter, and the two agreed to leave eulogies for each other.

PHOTO: Steve Ford, son of the late former President Gerald Ford, speaks at the State Funeral Service for former US President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Jan. 9, 2025. (Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images)

Ford died in 2006 at the age of 93.



Ford’s son Steven Ford, read his father’s eulogy at Carter’s service.



But first, Steven Ford shared his own message, saying he is praying for the Carter children. It was 18 years ago, nearly to the day, Steven Ford said, that his family sat in that same row at the cathedral and the Carters supported his family.



"It was your dad and his great faith that supported my mom and gave her hope," he said to the Carter children.

PHOTO: The casket of former President Jimmy Carter arrives at the National Cathedral in Washington for a procession before the funeral on Jan. 9, 2025. (Haiyun Jiang For The New York Ti/Pool via Reuters)

President Ford said in the eulogy he left for Carter, "Jimmy and I forged a friendship that transcends politics. We immediately decided to exercise one of the privileges of a former president, forgetting that either one of us had ever said any harsh words about the other one in the heat of battle. Then we got on to much more enjoyable subjects: discussing our families, our faith and sharing our experiences in discovering that there is indeed life after the White House."

PHOTO: The remains of former President Jimmy Carter arrive at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington for a State Funeral Service, Jan. 9, 2025. (Haiyun Jiang/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"The American people and the people of the world will be forever blessed by his decades of good works," President Ford wrote.



To President Carter, President Ford said, "Looking forward to our reunion -- we have much to catch up on."

Jan 9, 10:43 AM

Carter’s grandson remembers his Sunday school lessons

At the service, former President Jimmy Carter’s grandson Josh Carter recalled his grandfather’s weekly packed Sunday school classes in Plains, Georgia.

He said his grandfather would always poll the congregation and learn people came from all over the country, with diverse backgrounds and beliefs.

"If he stopped a conflict, he talked about it. If he eliminated disease from a village or a country, he would talk about it," Josh Carter said. "When my brother Jeremy died, he announced that news at Sunday school. In fact, I remember that my brother died on a Sunday because it was the only time my grandfather was ever late to teach."

PHOTO: U.S. Military Body Bearers carry the flag-draped casket bearing the remains of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter into the Washington National Cathedral for his state funeral, Jan. 9, 2025, in Washington (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"He stated the most serious and universal problem on our planet is the growing chasm between the richest and poorest people on Earth," he said. "For the next two decades, as the problem compounded, he returned to this theme with stories from the Bible and stories from today."

PHOTO: The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter arrives at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Jan. 9, 2025, for a State Funeral. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

"Many of the people that my grandparents helped lived on less than $1 a day," he said. "My grandfather spent the entire time I've known him helping those in need. He built houses for people that needed homes. He eliminated diseases. ... He waged peace. … He loved people."

Jan 9, 10:21 AM

Harris, Biden arrive

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are seated in front of President-elect Donald Trump.



The two did not appear to interact.



President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are also at the cathedral.

PHOTO: President Joe Biden along with former Presidents attend the State Funeral Service for former US President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Jan. 9, 2025. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)





Jan 9, 10:10 AM

Clintons, Bushes arrive

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are sitting next to former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush.



Laura Bush sat next to former President Barack Obama, who continued a lengthy conversation with President-elect Donald Trump.





Jan 9, 10:45 AM

Obama arrives, speaks with Trump

Former President Barack Obama arrived at the service and exchanged a long handshake and a laugh with former Vice President Al Gore.



Obama then sat directly next to Trump and the two exchanged words, both smiling.

PHOTO: Former President Barack Obama, President-elect Donald Trump talk behind as Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff at the State Funeral Service for former President Jimmy Carter in Washington, Jan. 9, 2025. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

PHOTO: Former President Barack Obama, President-elect Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump arrive to attend the State Funeral Service for former President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Jan. 9, 2025. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

PHOTO: Former President Barack Obama speaks with President-elect Donald Trump before the State Funeral Service for former President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Jan. 9, 2025. (Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images)

PHOTO: Former President Barack Obama, President-elect Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump arrive to attend the State Funeral Service for former President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Jan. 9, 2025. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)





Jan 9, 10:10 AM

Trump arrives, greets Pence

President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump have arrived at the service.



Trump shook hands and exchanged brief words with his former Vice President Mike Pence.

PHOTO: President-elect Donald Trump greets former Vice President Mike Pence as he arrives with Melania Trump during the state funeral for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter at Washington National Cathedral, Jan. 9, 2025, in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

PHOTO: President-elect Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump walk past Canadian Prime Minister Justine Trudeau as they arrive to attend the State Funeral Service for former President Jimmy Carter, January 9, 2025. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)





Jan 9, 9:42 AM

Hearse arrives at Washington National Cathedral

Former President Jimmy Carter’s hearse has arrived at Washington National Cathedral for the 10 a.m. service.

Jan 9, 9:51 AM

Mike Pence, Al Gore arrive at service

Former Vice Presidents Al Gore and Mike Pence have arrived at Washington National Cathedral for the 10 a.m. service.

PHOTO: Former Vice President Al Gore arrives for the State Funeral Service for former President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Jan. 9, 2025. (Ricky Carioti/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

PHOTO: Former Vice Presidents Al Gore, Mike Pence and Dan Quayle speak ahead of the state funeral for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter at Washington National Cathedral, Jan. 9, 2025, in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Vice President-elect JD Vance were also seen at the service.

PHOTO: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (C) attends the State Funeral Service for former US President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Jan. 9, 2025. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

PHOTO: Sen. Pete Ricketts speaks with Vice President-elect JD Vance on the day of the State Funeral for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Jan. 9, 2025. (Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters)





Jan 9, 9:17 AM

Carter's casket leaves US Capitol for final time

Former President Jimmy Carter's casket has left the U.S. Capitol for the final time. Carter had been lying in state at the Capitol since Tuesday.

PHOTO: The flag-draped casket of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is carried by a joint services military honor guard down the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 9, 2025. (Jeenah Moon/Reuters)

PHOTO: The flag-draped casket of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is carried by a joint services military honor guard down the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 9, 2025. (Jeenah Moon/Reuters)

PHOTO: The family former U.S. President Jimmy Carter watch as his casket is carried from the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 9, 2025. (Jeenah Moon/Reuters)

His motorcade will now head to Washington National Cathedral for a 10 a.m. service.

PHOTO: The flag-draped casket of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is carried by a joint services military honor guard down the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 9, 2025. (Susan Walsh/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

