Jimmy Carter funeral live updates: All five living presidents to attend service in Washington DC as nation mourns

The funeral of President Jimmy Carter will bring together all five living holders of the office as political leaders in Washington honor the life of the 39th president, who died on December 29 at the age of 100.

Thursday’s funeral will be the final tribute to the longest-living president as the six-day proceedings come to an end. Funeral services and ceremonies have taken place at the U.S. Capitol, the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta, and in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.

Presidents Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, George W Bush, and Joe Biden are set to attend.

After his funeral service, the remains of the late president will be taken back to Georgia for a private ceremony and burial in Plains.

Biden was a friend of Carter’s, and he will deliver a eulogy at the service at the Washington National Cathedral.

Biden said following Carter’s death that the late president was a “dear friend” and lauded his character and noted his record as president and his more than 40 years of humanitarian work after leaving the presidency.

“What I find extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people all around the world, all over the world, feel they lost a friend, as well, even though they never met him,” Biden said. “That’s because Jimmy Carter lived a life measured not by words but by his deeds.”

Key Points

What is closed on January 9? What to know about national day of mourning for Jimmy Carter

Here's the schedule for the final day of funeral rites for President Jimmy Carter

Kamala Harris praises Jimmy Carter during DC ceremony

Who are Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s children?

Where might former president Jimmy Carter’s savings go after he dies?

Biden arrives to Washington National Cathedral

14:28 , Gustaf Kilander

President Joe Biden’s motorcade arrived at the Washington National Cathedral at 9.20 a.m. He was traveling with the first lady, vice president, and second gentleman.

The motorcade drove through a snowy Rock Creek Park before driving along Waterside Drive to Massachusetts Avenue.

Onlookers watched the motorcade drive by from outside the British Embassy.

PHOTOS: Carter’s casket leaves the Capitol

14:10 , Gustaf Kilander

An Honor Guard prepares for the departure of the remains of former US President Jimmy Carter from the US Capitol for the State Funeral Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2025 (AFP via Getty Images)

Amy Carter (4th L) joined by members of the Carter family watch as the remains of former US President Jimmy Carter leave the US Capitol for the State Funeral Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2025 (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The remains of former US President Jimmy Carter leave the US Capitol for the State Funeral Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2025 (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The remains of former US President Jimmy Carter leave the US Capitol for the State Funeral Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2025 (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Watch live: Former president Jimmy Carter’s funeral takes place at Washington National Cathedral

14:07 , Lucy Leeson

Watch live as former president Jimmy Carter’s funeral takes place at Washington National Cathedral today (9 January).

The 39th U.S. president, will be honored with the pageantry of a funeral at Washington National Cathedral before a second service and burial in his tiny Georgia hometown.

President Joe Biden, who was the first sitting senator to endorse Carter’s 1976 presidential campaign, will eulogize his fellow Democrat 11 days before he leaves office. All of Carter’s living successors are expected to attend the Washington funeral, including President-elect Donald Trump, who paid his respects before Carter’s casket Wednesday.

Thursday will conclude six days of national rites that began in Plains, Georgia, where Carter was born in 1924, lived most of his life and died Dec. 29 at the age of 100. Ceremonies continued in Atlanta and Washington, where Carter, a former Naval officer, engineer and peanut farmer, has lain in state since Tuesday.

Jimmy Carter will be honored at Washington funeral before burial in Georgia hometown

14:00 , Bill Barrow

Jimmy Carter, who considered himself an outsider even as he sat in the Oval Office as the 39th U.S. president, will be honored Thursday with the pageantry of a funeral at Washington National Cathedral before a second service and burial in his tiny Georgia hometown.

President Joe Biden, who was the first sitting senator to endorse Carter’s 1976 presidential campaign, will eulogize his fellow Democrat 11 days before he leaves office. All of Carter’s living successors are expected to attend the Washington funeral, including President-elect Donald Trump, who paid his respects before Carter’s casket Wednesday.

The rare gathering of commanders in chief is one example of how Thursday will be an unusual moment of comity for the nation. Days of formal ceremonies and remembrances from political leaders, business titans and rank-and-file citizens have honored Carter for decency and using a prodigious work ethic to do more than obtain political power.

Jimmy Carter will be honored at Washington funeral before burial in Georgia hometown

PHOTOS: Hearse awaits Carter’s casket for journey to Washington National Cathedral

14:00 , Gustaf Kilander

The U.S. Capitol is seen reflected in a hearse bearing the presidential seal ahead of the funeral procession of former President Jimmy Carter on January 9, 2025 in Washington, DC (Getty Images)

The U.S. Capitol over a hearse bearing the presidential seal ahead of the funeral procession of former President Jimmy Carter on January 9, 2025 in Washington, DC (Getty Images)

What is closed on January 9? What to know about national day of mourning for Jimmy Carter

13:33 , Gustaf Kilander

The U.S. will honor the late President Jimmy Carter with a national day of mourning, which will see some offices closed for the day.

Carter died at the age of 100 on December 29. President Joe Biden used an executive order to declare January 9, the day of Carter’s state funeral at the Washington National Cathedral, a day of mourning.

Biden is set to deliver a eulogy, and President-elect Donald Trump has said that he will attend the ceremony. Flags are being flown at half-staff for the 30-day period following the late president’s death, CNN noted.

The most recent national day of mourning took place in December 2018 following the death of President George H.W. Bush at the age of 94.

Here’s what will definitely be closed on Thursday.

What is closed on January 9? What to know about national day of mourning

Here's the schedule for the final day of funeral rites for President Jimmy Carter

13:27 , AP

Here is Thursday’s schedule for the final day of rites honoring Jimmy Carter, the 39th president, who died Dec. 29. All times are Eastern:

9 a.m. — Carter’s casket departs the U.S. Capitol. The funeral motorcade travels to Washington National Cathedral.

9:30 a.m. — Carter’s motorcade arrives at Washington National Cathedral.

10 a.m. — The Washington funeral begins.

11:15 a.m. — Carter’s remains and his family depart the cathedral for Joint Base Andrews.

11:45 a.m. — They board Special Air Mission 39.

2 p.m. — Special Air Mission 39 arrives at Lawson Army Airfield at Fort Moore, Georgia. Carter’s remains will be transferred with ceremony to the hearse. Carter and his family then travel to Plains by motorcade.

3:30 p.m. — Motorcade arrives at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains.

3:45 p.m. — An invitation-only funeral at the church begins.

4:45 p.m. — A motorcade takes participants from the church to the Carter residence.

5:20 p.m. — A U.S. Navy missing man formation conducts a flyover in honor of Carter’s naval service and time as commander in chief, followed by a private graveside ceremony and interment.

Carter reflected on 1980 Olympic boycott: ‘A bad decision’

Wednesday 8 January 2025 14:00 , Eddie Pells

It was a decision that robbed hundreds of athletes of their once-in-a-lifetime chance at Olympic glory, and for more than four decades, it weighed heavily on the man who made it — Jimmy Carter.

Carter’s passing Sunday has unearthed memories from his 1977-1981 presidency. Somewhere between his greatest foreign-policy success (the Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt) and his greatest failure (the Iran hostage crisis) sits the U.S. boycott of the 1980 Olympics in Moscow.

It was Carter who called for that boycott — a Cold War power play intended to express America’s disdain for the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. In his 1980 State of the Union Address, Carter said the invasion “could pose the most serious threat to world peace since the second World War.”

Carter reflected on 1980 Olympic boycott: ‘A bad decision’

Who are Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s children?

Wednesday 8 January 2025 13:00 , Gustaf Kilander, Amelia Neath

When Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter entered the White House in 1977, they became the first couple since John F Kennedy to raise their children in the executive mansion on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Over the years, their family continued to grow in size, with nearly two dozen grandchildren and great-grandchildren added to the Carter clan.

“We have a big family now. We have 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, 38 of us in all,” Carter told CNN in 2015.

“So, we try to hold our family together and just enjoy the family life.”

Who are Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s children?

‘We give money, we don’t take it’: Where might former president Jimmy Carter’s savings go after he dies?

Wednesday 8 January 2025 12:00 , Katie Hawkinson

Jimmy Carter, former president of the United States, was not an extravagant man.

He lived on a property in Plains, Georgia — where he died on December 29 at age 100 — that was worth a fraction of the average U.S. house price, he shopped at budget stores, and he did not fly privately.

The least expensive former president for the U.S. government, Carter and his wife Rosalynn — who died in 2023 — lived a surprisingly average life after his term ended in 1981.

While the Carters lived a public life, they were nothing if not generous with their money.

Where might former president Jimmy Carter’s money go after he dies?

Sunday school class with Jimmy Carter: What it was like

Wednesday 8 January 2025 11:00 , Paul Newberry

It never got old.

No matter how many times one crammed into the modest sanctuary at Maranatha Baptist Church, there was always some wisdom to be gleaned from the measured, Bible-inspired words of Jimmy Carter.

This was another side of the 39th president, a down-to-earth man of steadfast faith who somehow found time to teach Sunday school classes when he wasn’t building homes for the needy, or advocating for fair elections, or helping eradicate awful diseases.

For young and old, straight and gay, believers and nonbelievers, Black and white and brown, Maranatha was a far-off-the-beaten path destination in southwest Georgia where Carter, well into his 90s, stayed connected with his fellow citizens of the world.

Sunday school class with Jimmy Carter: What it was like

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter left behind enduring nonprofits as part of their legacy of giving back

Wednesday 8 January 2025 10:00 , Thalia Beaty

President Jimmy Carter ‘s legacy of giving back endures in several nonprofits he and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, supported for the almost 50 years after they left the White House.

In Los Angeles on Monday, members of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles signed wooden two-by-fours that will be used in a new house as a tribute to the former president, who died at age 100 on Dec. 29. In Houston, they are planning to let members of the community sign a door and wall in a new house to remember the thousands of homes the Carters helped build. They will do the same in Tallahassee, Florida, and numerous other communities, in preparation for Carter’s state funeral on Jan. 9.

The tributes to his dedication to providing affordable housing show how the Carters’ work will continue.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter left behind enduring nonprofits as part of their legacy of giving back

Meeting Jimmy Carter — and getting a scoop about Bush, Blair and Iraq from the perfect gentleman

Wednesday 8 January 2025 09:00 , Andrew Buncombe

The thing that sticks in my mind — even now — was the welcoming eyes and the warm smile.

He stretched out his hand to offer it in greeting and said something along the measure of: “Thanks for coming down to see us.”

Jimmy Carter — who died Sunday at his home in Plains, Georgia, at age 100 — was always known as a gentleman, a farmer from Georgia who had held the most powerful political office in the world. But it did not seem forced, it did not seem an act.

I’d flown to the offices of The Carter Center in Atlanta to interview him about his latest book, The Hornet’s Nest: A Novel of the Revolutionary War. He’d written plenty of books — he would go on to author more than 30 — but this was his first novel, one that the publisher Simon & Schuster described as “a sweeping novel of the American South and the War of Independence.”

Meeting Jimmy Carter — and getting a scoop about Bush, Blair and Iraq

How Jimmy Carter spent his final years building houses for the poor as he continued life of public service

Wednesday 8 January 2025 08:00 , Graeme Massie, Ariana Baio

He was the oldest living president and had been out of the White House for more than 35 years, but Jimmy Carter never stopped working to improve the lives of others — much of which included building homes for the needy.

Even well into his 90s, Carter put on a hard hat and volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, the nonprofit organization he often partnered with through The Carter Center.

The one-term president — who died Sunday at his home in Plains, Georgia — worked alongside 103,000 volunteers in 14 countries to build, renovate and repair 4,331 homes with Habitat for Humanity for more than 35 years. Often, Carter and his late wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, volunteered together.

How Jimmy Carter built houses for the poor until his final years

Jimmy Carter’s life in photos

Wednesday 8 January 2025 07:00 , Ariana Baio

Jimmy Carter’s life was marked by his devotion to his family, public service and humanitarian efforts.

The former president first emerged into the political scene in the early 1960s and spent the rest of his life working to ensure people in the US and around the world received fair treatment and a better quality of life.

From an early age his desire to make a difference in people’s life was evident.

Jimmy Carter’s life in photos

Longest-lived US president was always happy to speak his mind

Wednesday 8 January 2025 06:00 , PA Reporters

Jimmy Carter, the United States’ longest-lived president, was never afraid of speaking his mind.

Forthright and fearless, the Nobel Prize winner took pot-shots at former prime minister Tony Blair and ex-US president George W Bush among others.

His death came after repeated bouts of illness in which images of the increasingly frail former president failed to erase memories of his fierce spirit.

Democrat James Earl “Jimmy” Carter Jr swept to power in 1977 with his Trust Me campaign helping to beat Republican president Gerald Ford.

Longest-lived US president was always happy to speak his mind

The humblest president in history: How Jimmy and Rosalynn returned to their Plains home after the White House

Wednesday 8 January 2025 05:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Jimmy Carter once held the highest office in the land — but was just as content in his family home in small town Georgia.

At the age of 56, having lost the 1980 election to Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter returned to Plains, Georgia, the small town where both he and his wife Rosalynn were born in the 1920s.

From the White House, they moved back into the ranch house they built in the city in 1961. That modest home is where Carter peacefully died on Sunday at the age of 100.

At the 2020 census, Plains, which to many is only known for being the birthplace of the Carters, had a population of 573. In 2022, the median household income was $36,138.

How Jimmy and Rosalynn returned to Plains after the White House

Did Jimmy Carter blow royal etiquette by kissing Queen Mother on the lips?

Wednesday 8 January 2025 04:00 , Alex Croft

The late former US president Jimmy Carter was a relative novice at international diplomacy when made his first visit to the UK just four months into his term in the White House in 1977 – which resulted in him earning the displeasure of the Queen Mother after being said to have given her a parting kiss on the lips.

It was the year of Queen Elizabeth’s Silver Jubilee, marking her 25th year on the throne, and world leaders attending a G7 summit were invited for a state banquet in Buckingham Palace where they were to meet the Queen and other members of the Royal Family.

Photographs showed Mr Carter and the Queen Mother being all smiles as the president escorted her by her white-gloved hand to their places in a formal group portrait with the G7 leaders before dinner. But the evening would end with a short moment which would spark debate among British tabloids and the American media for decades afterwards, with the president accused of a total ignorance of royal protocol.

Did Jimmy Carter blow royal etiquette by kissing Queen Mother on the lips?

How American presidents have planned their own funerals

Wednesday 8 January 2025 03:00 , Chris Megerian

Jimmy Carter‘s memorial journey will end at his house in the tiny town of Plains, Georgia, where he grew up on a peanut farm. That is where his wife, Rosalynn, was laid to rest last year in a burial plot that they chose years ago.

But before Carter reaches his humble final destination, there will be an interstate choreography of grief, ceremony and logistics that is characteristic of state funerals. Ever since the nation’s founding, America has bid farewell to former presidents with an intricate series of events weaving together longstanding traditions and personal touches.

Funerals often are planned by the presidents themselves, who usually have years after leaving the White House to ponder how they want to be memorialized.

How American presidents have planned their own funerals

Jimmy Carter brokered peace in the Middle East – then triggered his greatest failure

Wednesday 8 January 2025 02:00 , Mary Dejevsky

For all the praise that has been lavished on Jimmy Carter, he was a one-term president and his four years at the White House were for the most part a failure – albeit outweighed many times over by the charitable endeavours of his retirement.

The Carter administration did, however, notch up one diplomatic success, which might have gained more recognition without what happened next. The success came with the Camp David accords that were signed in September 1978; that is a third of the way through his term, and constituted a diplomatic breakthrough of the first order.

They afforded Israel more security than it had arguably enjoyed since its creation in 1948 and they brought peace, for a while, to the Middle East. It is hard to recall now, but the main conflict before then had pitted Israel against the whole of the Arab world, with Egypt in the vanguard as the strongest military power.

Jimmy Carter brokered peace in the Middle East – then triggered his greatest failure

VIDEO: Jimmy Carter, former US president, dies aged 100

Wednesday 8 January 2025 01:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Despite Trump’s protests, flags will be flown at half-staff on Inauguration Day to remember Jimmy Carter

Wednesday 8 January 2025 00:59 , Graig Graziosi

As former President Jimmy Carter lies in state at the US Capitol, flags at US federal buildings around the world have been lowered to half staff, and will remain that way until January 28.

That means that American flags will be at half-staff — a sign of national mourning — when President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated on January 20.

Despite Trump’s complaints that “nobody wants to see this” and that “no American can be happy about it,” the flag lowering has nothing to do with him.

When a president dies, US law requires that flags at federal buildings be flown at half-staff for 30 days. Because Carter died on December 29, that means the mourning period will occur in tandem with Trump’s inauguration.

Thus far, there is no reason to think that is going to change before January 20.

Jimmy Carter made eradicating Guinea worm disease a top mission

Wednesday 8 January 2025 00:00 , Russ Bynum, Sam Mednick

Noble Prize-winning peacemaker Jimmy Carter spent nearly four decades waging war to eliminate an ancient parasite plaguing the world’s poorest people.

Rarely fatal but searingly painful and debilitating, Guinea worm disease infects people who drink water tainted with larvae that grow inside the body into worms as much as 3-feet-long. The noodle-thin parasites then burrow their way out, breaking through the skin in burning blisters.

Carter made eradicating Guinea worm a top mission of The Carter Center, the nonprofit he and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, founded after leaving the White House. The former president rallied public health experts, billionaire donors, African heads of state and thousands of volunteer villagers to work toward eliminating a human disease for only the second time in history.

Jimmy Carter made eradicating Guinea worm disease a top mission

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter left behind enduring nonprofits as part of their legacy of giving back

Tuesday 7 January 2025 23:40 , Graig Graziosi

President Jimmy Carter ‘s legacy of giving back endures in several nonprofits he and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, supported for the almost 50 years after they left the White House.

In Los Angeles on Monday, members of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles signed wooden two-by-fours that will be used in a new house as a tribute to the former president, who died at age 100 on Dec. 29. In Houston, they are planning to let members of the community sign a door and wall in a new house to remember the thousands of homes the Carters helped build. They will do the same in Tallahassee, Florida, and numerous other communities, in preparation for Carter’s state funeral on Jan. 9.

The tributes to his dedication to providing affordable housing show how the Carters’ work will continue.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter left behind enduring nonprofits as part of their legacy of giving back

Jimmy Carter is back in Washington, where he remained an outsider

Tuesday 7 January 2025 23:20 , Graig Graziosi

Nearly 44 years after Jimmy Carter left the nation’s capital in humbling defeat, the 39th president returned to Washington for three days of state funeral rites starting Tuesday.

Carter’s remains, which had been lying in repose at the Carter Presidential Center since Saturday, left the Atlanta campus Tuesday morning, accompanied by his children and extended family. Special Air Mission 39 departed Dobbins Air Reserve Base north of Atlanta and arrived at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. A motorcade carried the casket into Washington for a final journey to the Capitol, where members of Congress will pay their respects.

In Georgia, eight military pallbearers held Carter’s casket as canons fired on the tarmac nearby. They carried it to a vehicle that lifted it to the passenger compartment of the aircraft, the iconic blue and white Boeing 747 variant that is known as Air Force One when the sitting president is on board. Carter never traveled as president on the jet, which first flew as Air Force One in 1990 with President George H.W. Bush.

Jimmy Carter is back in Washington, where he remained an outsider

America – and Donald Trump – have much to learn from the life and service of Jimmy Carter

Tuesday 7 January 2025 23:00 , Editorial

As the tributes poured in from the United States and around the world, it was hard not to observe that even in death there can be good and bad timing – and Jimmy Carter’s was perfect.

He had reached the age of 100, to become the longest-lived US president ever. His state funeral will take place, appropriately, under a Democratic administration, and could well mark the last public appearance of Joe Biden as president before the inauguration of his successor.

Most of all, with just three weeks remaining before Donald Trump enters the White House for the second time, the passing of Jimmy Carter has provided the ideal pretext for Trump’s detractors to hurl yet more disapproving stones at the man they love to hate.

America – and Trump – have much to learn from the life and service of Jimmy Carter

Carter will lie in state at the US Capitol until Thursday, Biden to deliver euology

Tuesday 7 January 2025 22:54 , Graig Graziosi

Former President Jimmy Carter, who died on December 29 aged 100, will lie in state at the US Capitol until Thursday.

On Thursday morning, former heads of state and dignitaries will attend a funeral for Carter at the National Cathedral in Washington DC.

President Joe Biden will deliver a euology during that service.

In pictures: Inside Jimmy Carter’s state funeral

Tuesday 7 January 2025 22:47 , Mike Bedigan

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(AP)

(AP)

(Getty Images)

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Kamala Harris praises Jimmy Carter during DC ceremony, noting his progressive accomplishments and “unshakeable belief in the power of diplomacy"

Tuesday 7 January 2025 22:27 , Graig Graziosi

Kamala Harris praised former President Jimmy Carter during a ceremony in Washington, DC noting his progressive accomplishments and “unshakeable belief in the power of diplomacy.”

She noted that Carter was ahead of the time on climate issues, passing a dozen pieces of major legislation promoting clean energy, and that he had appointed more Black officials to the federal bench than any president before him.

Harris praised his committment to diplomacy, in particular the success of the Camp David Accords in 1978.

Jimmy Carter: House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks

Tuesday 7 January 2025 22:19 , Graig Graziosi

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson spoke during a Washington DC service honoring former President Jimmy Carter. Johnson said Carter was a “frugal” man who “hated government waste” and called his contributions to the nation “remarkable.”

He also praised Carter for his work with Habitat for Humanity and his commitment to serve one week every year to help build homes for Americans in need.

Johnson further praised the president for living out the ideals of his faith.

Jimmy Carter: His father was a white supremacist, but a black farmhand gave him faith and purpose

Tuesday 7 January 2025 22:00 , Jonathan Alter

For decades after he was crushed in the 1980 presidential election, Jimmy Carter was defined as a loser. But, by any standard, he won at life. He was the longest-living American president, the longest married (77 years, and happily), and – especially if you look at his whole career – among the most accomplished and productive figures of our era.

Now it’s time for the public to reassess this inspiring, complex, and confounding man. When I first began researching his epic American life in 2015, I was struck by the ubiquity of the easy shorthand on him – bad president; great former president. Even now, everyone from political scientists to the average person on the street will express this idea as if it’s an established fact. The problem is, the widespread conventional wisdom on Carter is mostly wrong.

Jimmy Carter: Born to a white supremacist, but raised by a black farmhand

PHOTOS: Casket arrives at U.S. Capitol

Tuesday 7 January 2025 21:56 , Gustaf Kilander

Members of Congress and other guests attend a ceremony for former U.S. President Jimmy Carter in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on January 7, 2025 in Washington, DC (Getty Images)

The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter is transported on a horse-drawn caisson to the U.S. Capitol on January 7, 2025 in Washington, DC (Getty Images)

U.S. Military Body Bearers escort the casket bearing the remains of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter in a horse-drawn caisson as it arrives at the U.S. Capitol on January 07, 2025 in Washington, DC (Getty Images)

Jimmy Carter death: What is a national day of mourning?

Tuesday 7 January 2025 21:30 , Gustaf Kilander

The last time a Democratic president died was in 1973 when Lyndon Baines Johnson passed away at the age of 64, just a few years after leaving office.

Following the death of Jimmy Carter at the age of 100, the nation will now see the first funeral for a Democratic president in more than 50 years.

Carter is the longest-living president, who also had the longest post-presidency after leaving office at the age of 56 in 1980.

There are a number of traditions and customs that govern the death of a US president, but the wishes of the family are also heavily considered, meaning the proceedings can be quite different from each other.

Jimmy Carter death: What is a national day of mourning?

PHOTOS: Flag-draped casket of Jimmy Carter travels to U.S. Capitol

Tuesday 7 January 2025 21:21 , Gustaf Kilander

The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter is transferred to a horse-drawn caisson at the US Navy Memorial before traveling on to the Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 7, 2025, where Carter will lie in state (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Members Carter family including Amy Carter, James

The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter travels by a horse-drawn caisson to the US Capitol to lie in state in Washington, DC, on January 7, 2025 (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

People watch as the casket of former President Jimmy Carter passes on a horse-drawn caisson on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC, on January 7, 2025, on its way to the US Capitol, where he will lie in state (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

How Jimmy Carter lost his second term to Ronald Reagan

Tuesday 7 January 2025 21:00 , John Bowden

The death of Jimmy Carter on Sunday is causing many Americans to look back at the political legacy of the nation’s 39th president.

And what is now known about how that legacy was shaped angers many in his party to this day.

Carter came to the presidency at the end of a chaotic decade in American life, as the U.S. still bore the scars of the bloody culmination of the civil rights movement of the 1960s, with the tragic assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr, Malcolm X and Robert F. Kennedy. The country also faced desperate economic problems, stemming from an OPEC boycott of the U.S. in the Middle East and persistent inflation at home.

How Jimmy Carter lost his second term to Ronald Reagan

PHOTOS: Members of U.S. Navy line up to march with casket of Jimmy Carter

Tuesday 7 January 2025 20:38 , Gustaf Kilander

A horse-drawn caisson awaits the arrival of former President Jimmy Carter's casket at the U.S. Navy Memorial before traveling on to the Capitol on January 7, 2025 in Washington, DC (Getty Images)

Members of the U.S. Navy await the casket of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter for a stop at the U.S. Navy Memorial before traveling to the U.S. Capitol on January 07, 2025 in Washington, DC (Getty Images)

Members of the US Navy line up to march with with the casket of former US President Jimmy Carter, during Carter's State Funeral Procession from the US Navy Memorial to the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 7, 2025 (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

How Jimmy Carter became the Rock’n’Roll President

Tuesday 7 January 2025 20:30 , Kevin E G Perry

On Saturday, 4 May 1974, Jimmy Carter took the stage at the University of Georgia School of Law to address an audience that included lawyers, journalists and the Democratic Party luminary Ted Kennedy. At the time, Carter was governor of Georgia but could not run for reelection, so was starting to mull a longshot bid to become the next President of the United States.

He used his speech to tear into the justice system in his own state and other parts of the country, arguing bluntly that it favored the rich and powerful at the expense of everybody else. Carter explained he got his understanding of justice from two sources. One was the work of the American Christian theologian Reinhold Niebuhr. “The other source of my understanding about what’s right and wrong in this society is from a friend of mine, a poet named Bob Dylan,” said Carter. “After listening to his records about ‘The Ballad of Hattie Carroll’ and ‘Like a Rolling Stone’ and ‘The Times, They Are a-Changing,’ I’ve learned to appreciate the dynamism of change in a modern society.”

How Jimmy Carter became the Rock’n’Roll President

PHOTOS: Carter’s casket arrives at Joint Base Andrews as crowds gather at U.S. Naval Memorial

Tuesday 7 January 2025 20:06 , Gustaf Kilander

The flag-draped casket of former US President Jimmy Carter is tranfered to a hearse during an arrival ceremony in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on January 7, 2025 (AFP via Getty Images)

The hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter prepares to depart Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on January 7, 2025. (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Members of the military salute as an honor cordon transfers the flag-draped casket of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter to a hearse during an arrival ceremony on January 07, 2025 in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland (Getty Images)

Spectators wait for the casket of former President Jimmy Carter to arrive at the U.S. Navy Memorial before traveling on to the Capitol on January 7, 2025 in Washington, DC (Getty Images)

Carter reflected on 1980 Olympic boycott: ‘A bad decision’

Tuesday 7 January 2025 20:00 , Eddie Pells

It was a decision that robbed hundreds of athletes of their once-in-a-lifetime chance at Olympic glory, and for more than four decades, it weighed heavily on the man who made it — Jimmy Carter.

Carter’s passing Sunday has unearthed memories from his 1977-1981 presidency. Somewhere between his greatest foreign-policy success (the Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt) and his greatest failure (the Iran hostage crisis) sits the U.S. boycott of the 1980 Olympics in Moscow.

It was Carter who called for that boycott — a Cold War power play intended to express America’s disdain for the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. In his 1980 State of the Union Address, Carter said the invasion “could pose the most serious threat to world peace since the second World War.”

Carter reflected on 1980 Olympic boycott: ‘A bad decision’

PHOTOS: Carter’s casket takes off for Washington D.C.

Tuesday 7 January 2025 19:30 , Gustaf Kilander

A hearse carrying the casket of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is greeted by a military honor cordon as it is transferred to Washington, DC from Dobbins Air Reserve Base on January 7, 2025 in Marietta, Georgia (Getty Images)

Amy Carter and Jeff Carter watch as the flag-draped casket of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is placed on Special Air Mission 39 at Dobbins Air Reserve Base on January 7, 2025 in Marietta, Georgia (Getty Images)

Civil engineers clear the tarmac before the arrival ceremony for the remains of U.S. President Jimmy Carter at Joint Base Andrews on January 07, 2025 in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland (Getty Images)

Sunday school class with Jimmy Carter: What it was like

Tuesday 7 January 2025 19:00 , Paul Newberry

It never got old.

No matter how many times one crammed into the modest sanctuary at Maranatha Baptist Church, there was always some wisdom to be gleaned from the measured, Bible-inspired words of Jimmy Carter.

This was another side of the 39th president, a down-to-earth man of steadfast faith who somehow found time to teach Sunday school classes when he wasn’t building homes for the needy, or advocating for fair elections, or helping eradicate awful diseases.

For young and old, straight and gay, believers and nonbelievers, Black and white and brown, Maranatha was a far-off-the-beaten path destination in southwest Georgia where Carter, well into his 90s, stayed connected with his fellow citizens of the world.

Sunday school class with Jimmy Carter: What it was like

VIDEO: Carter’s casket leaves Carter Center for U.S. Capitol

Tuesday 7 January 2025 18:30 , Gustaf Kilander

MOMENTS AGO: Carter Center final farewell to President Carter; casket en route for U.S. Capitol https://t.co/7akYPZ51X4 pic.twitter.com/4lkXyyseDO — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 7, 2025

Who are Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s children?

Tuesday 7 January 2025 18:00 , Gustaf Kilander, Amelia Neath

When Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter entered the White House in 1977, they became the first couple since John F Kennedy to raise their children in the executive mansion on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Over the years, their family continued to grow in size, with nearly two dozen grandchildren and great-grandchildren added to the Carter clan.

“We have a big family now. We have 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, 38 of us in all,” Carter told CNN in 2015.

“So, we try to hold our family together and just enjoy the family life.”

Who are Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s children?

Trump bashes Carter over Panama Canal

Tuesday 7 January 2025 17:30 , Gustaf Kilander

Trump: "The Panama Canal is a disgrace, what took place at the Panama Canal. Jimmy Carter gave it to them for $1, and they were supposed to treat us well." pic.twitter.com/hWZ9D59vTE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2025

PHOTOS: Carter motorcade heads to Dobbins Air Reserve Base for departure to Washington D.C.

Tuesday 7 January 2025 17:13 , Gustaf Kilander

The motorcade with the hearse carrying the casket of former US President Jimmy Carter drives through Atlanta, Georgia on its way to Dobbins Air Reserve Base on January 7, 2025 (AFP via Getty Images)

The hearse carrying the casket of former President Jimmy Carter passes through Atlanta on its way to Dobbins Air Reserve Base on January 7, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia (Getty Images)

The motorcade with the hearse carrying the casket of former US President Jimmy Carter drives through Atlanta, Georgia on its way to Dobbins Air Reserve Base on January 7, 2025 (AFP via Getty Images)

Members of a military honor guard await the arrival of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter's casket as it is transported to Washington, DC at Dobbins Air Reserve Base on January 7, 2025 in Marietta, Georgia (Getty Images)

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (L) and others await the arrival of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter's casket as it is transported to Washington, DC at Dobbins Air Reserve Base on January 7, 2025 in Marietta, Georgia (Getty Images)

‘We give money, we don’t take it’: Where might former president Jimmy Carter’s savings go after he dies?

Tuesday 7 January 2025 17:00 , Katie Hawkinson

Jimmy Carter, former president of the United States, was not an extravagant man.

He lived on a property in Plains, Georgia — where he died on December 29 at age 100 — that was worth a fraction of the average U.S. house price, he shopped at budget stores, and he did not fly privately.

The least expensive former president for the U.S. government, Carter and his wife Rosalynn — who died in 2023 — lived a surprisingly average life after his term ended in 1981.

While the Carters lived a public life, they were nothing if not generous with their money.

Where might former president Jimmy Carter’s money go after he dies?

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter left behind enduring nonprofits as part of their legacy of giving back

Tuesday 7 January 2025 16:30 , Thalia Beaty

President Jimmy Carter ‘s legacy of giving back endures in several nonprofits he and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, supported for the almost 50 years after they left the White House.

In Los Angeles on Monday, members of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles signed wooden two-by-fours that will be used in a new house as a tribute to the former president, who died at age 100 on Dec. 29. In Houston, they are planning to let members of the community sign a door and wall in a new house to remember the thousands of homes the Carters helped build. They will do the same in Tallahassee, Florida, and numerous other communities, in preparation for Carter’s state funeral on Jan. 9.

The tributes to his dedication to providing affordable housing show how the Carters’ work will continue.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter left behind enduring nonprofits as part of their legacy of giving back

Carter to lie in state at Capitol

Tuesday 7 January 2025 16:15 , Gustaf Kilander

Carter will lie in state at the Capitol from Tuesday evening until Thursday morning when the funeral will take place at the Washington National Cathedral. There, President Joe Biden will deliver a eulogy.

On Thursday afternoon, Carter’s remains will return to his hometown of Plains, Georgia.

In Plains, there will be a private service and private internment where Carter will be buried next to his wife Rosalynn, who died in November 2023 at the age of 96. They were married for 77 years.

Jimmy Carter’s remains depart his presidential library

Tuesday 7 January 2025 16:06 , Gustaf Kilander

The casket of former President Jimmy Carter is carried by a joint services body bearer team from the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, Georgia on January 7, 2025 (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The 282nd Army Band moves into place before the casket of former President Jimmy Carter departs the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, Georgia on January 7, 2025 (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

PHOTOS: Carter lies in repose at presidential library

Tuesday 7 January 2025 16:00 , Gustaf Kilander

Members of the joint services military honor guard salute during the changing of the guard as the casket of former President Jimmy Carter lies in repose at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, Georgia on January 7, 2025 (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

A mourner kneels at the casket of former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in repose at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum on January 6, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia (Getty Images)

Mourners view the casket of former President Jimmy Carter as he lies in repose at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum on January 7, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia (Getty Images)

Tuesday 7 January 2025 15:50 , Gustaf Kilander

Welcome to The Independent’s live blog tracking the six-day state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter, who died on December 29 at the age of 100.

On Tuesday, Carter’s remains will be moved from the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta at 11.30 a.m. E.T. for the flight to Washington, D.C.

Honoring the former president’s service, the procession will initially make a stop at the U.S. Navy Memorial.

At 4.30 p.m. officials, including Supreme Court Justices, the Cabinet, the Joint Chiefs, and members of Congress, will gather at the U.S. Capitol for the lying-in-state ceremony.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Vice President Kamala Haris, and House Speaker Mike Johnson are set to deliver eulogies.