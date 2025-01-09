Jimmy Carter held the highest office in the land. But his faith made him a public servant

Eric Garcia
·5 min read

Before Vice President Kamala Harris, the last presidential candidate Jimmy Carter voted for, or President Joe Biden, the first senator who endorsed Carter’s bid for president in 1976, could pay tribute to the late president, House Speaker Mike Johnson spoke about his remembering the president being sworn in.

“I’m reminded of his admonition to live our lives as though Christ were coming this afternoon, and of his amazing personal reflection: ‘If I have one life and one chance, to make it count for something,’ We all agree that he certainly did,” Johnson said in his closing remarks under the Rotunda with Carter’s casket by his side.

On the surface, Carter and Johnson could not be more different. Johnson is a strident conservative and a steadfast supporter of President-elect Donald Trump.

Carter was an avowed Democrat. But Johnson’s tribute made a sort of sense given that he and Carter both were brought up in the Southern Baptist tradition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, Carter was in many ways the first presidential candidate to bring evangelicals into the fold and Johnson himself served as a trustee of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention.

The 39th president - who died on December 29 and was honored during a funeral at the National Cathedral on Thursday - was always known as a man of faith. A man of service. While he held the most powerful office in the world, Carter was known for his humble life, including serving as a simple Sunday School teacher at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia.

It was just a taste of how Carter’s faith colored the week of mourning America’s longest-living former president. Throughout the week and since his death, almost every tribute has mentioned his deep and abiding faith.

President Joe Biden touches the casket before delivering remarks at the state funeral of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter at Washington National Cathedral. Carter’s faith helped shape him as a politician and he’s remembered for his beliefs as much as his work in Washington (Getty Images)
President Joe Biden touches the casket before delivering remarks at the state funeral of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter at Washington National Cathedral. Carter’s faith helped shape him as a politician and he’s remembered for his beliefs as much as his work in Washington (Getty Images)

Johnson’s words echoed those of 1 Peter 3:15, which says “But sanctify the Lord God in your hearts, and always be ready to give a defense to everyone who asks you a reason for the hope that is in you, with meekness and fear.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Carter came to Washington as an actual outsider, in the shadow of Watergate, the Vietnam War and the Kennedy assassination, and he left the White House in the midst of rampant inflation and the Iran hostage crisis. That turned Carter’s presidency into shorthand for a failed presidency.

At the same time, his post-presidency was marked by his philanthropic work, which earned him the Nobel Peace Prize, namely his building homes for Habitat for Humanity and his efforts to eradicate Guinea worm. His lack of desire to earn wealth off of his presidency also stood in stark contrast to that of his successors.

And throughout the week, elected officials, even those of the opposing party, mentioned Scripture and hymns.

“Being with you today, I am reminded of the enduring words of a favorite hymn: May the works I have done speak for me,” Vice President Kamala Harris said during her tribute.

Carter’s send-off comes after he navigated the barbed wire that was the politics assocaited with Christianity throughout his life. During his presidential campaign, the church he attended refused to hold services rather than admit Black people. When he opposed it, Georgians boycotted his peanut business.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2009, he left the Southern Baptist Convention because of its views on gender.

When he ran for governor in 1970, he winked and nodded to segregationists only to say in his 1971 inaugural, “the time for racial discrimination is over.” That two-step might have been why he was able to secure the support of ardent segregationist George Wallace Martin Luther King Sr’s in his 1976 race.

His prickliness made it difficult for him to negotiate with Congress, including members of his own party. He famously said about Ted Kennedy’s challenge to him for the Democratic nomination in 1980, “if Kennedy runs, I’ll whip his ass.”

Carter worked as a Sunday School teacher and famously lived a modest life after the White House. He was laid to rest on Thursday (Getty Images)
Carter worked as a Sunday School teacher and famously lived a modest life after the White House. He was laid to rest on Thursday (Getty Images)

Still, his life of service offered an example of how faith can inform people’s politics. Elizabeth Warren, who now holds Kennedy’s old Senate seat, was on the verge of tears as she exited Carter’s memorial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warren, a former Sunday school teacher, told The Independent that doing so taught her “that more than anything else, you have to be true the what you believe.”

“Jimmy Carter is an inspiration because he did his best to live his life with honesty and dignity and faith and we can’t ask for much more,” she said.

Senate Republican James Lankford of Oklahoma is a minister who told The Independent his faith taught him politics is about people.

“When you care about the person that's in front of you,” he told The Independent. “When you care about your family, when you care about what actually happens, you just think about things differently. So yeah, that's, that's, that's a biblical principle of both caring for your neighbor and loving your neighbor as yourself.”

Times have since changed, both for Carter and the church. Carter’s image as an evangelical does not mean that many will follow his example. White evangelicals overwhelmingly supported Trump. Where Carter eschewed wealth, Trump resides in his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Where Carter somewhat sheepishly admitted to Playboy magazine that he “looked on many women with lust” and therefore, “committed adultery in my heart many times,” despite never actually cheating on Rosalynn, his wife of 77 years, Trump has graced the cover of the magazine with scantily clad women. Where Carter could expound on the Apostle Paul’s message to the Corinthians, Trump notably called the second epistle “Two Corinthians.”

Nonetheless, Carter’s farewell and the themes of his faith, can show that all are sinners. And it is the duty of believers to bend the arc as they run their race. When Carter was born, Georgia was a segregationist state.

Today, one of his home state’s Senate seats is occupied by a Black minister.

Latest Stories

  • Michelle Obama doesn't attend state funeral for Jimmy Carter

    Former first lady Michelle Obama did not attend the state funeral Thursday for former President Jimmy Carter.

  • Mexican President Hits Back at Trump With New Name for North America

    Mexico’s president has signaled to Donald Trump that she can play the regional renaming game, too. Claudia Sheinbaum chided Trump on Wednesday for claiming her nation was run by drug cartels and proposing that the Gulf of Mexico—as its been named since the 17th century—be renamed the “Gulf of America.” Sheinbaum brandished a massive map of North America from 1607 that labeled the continent as “América Mexicana,” or “Mexican America,” at a news conference. She then joked that maybe Mexico should

  • How the U.S. could in fact make Canada an American territory

    How precisely Donald Trump could make good on his threat to annex Canada can be found in the U.S. Constitution. There is both potential and precedent in American history.

  • Top Dem Backs Renaming Gulf of Mexico on One Condition

    Sen. Chuck Schumer weighed in on Donald Trump’s controversial idea to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America” as the president-elect ramps up his expansionist rhetoric ahead of the inauguration. The New York Democrat said he was fine with Trump’s desire to dub the waterway something “more patriotic,” but only if the he “first agrees to work with us on an actual plan to lower costs for Americans.” “That is what the American people want us to focus on first, not on renaming bodies of wa

  • Canadian Politician Fires Back at Trump: We’ll Buy Two of YOUR States

    A prominent Canadian politician shot back at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s suggestion that the two countries should merge by suggesting that his nation could purchase two American border states instead. Ontario Premier Doug Ford, the leader of Canada’s most populous province since 2018, joked on Monday that Canada could instead purchase Alaska and Minnesota as a counteroffer. “I know under my watch, in Ontario, we would never be for that at all,” Ford said of Trump’s threats to acquire its

  • CNN’s Scott Jennings Makes L.A. Fire Hell All About DEI

    Scott Jennings felt the ire of Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), who took a blowtorch to him after he appeared to suggest on CNN NewsNight that the southern California wildfires are worse because there are not enough white men working as fire fighters. Jennings was attempting to make a point against diversity, equity and inclusion programs (DEI), swiping at a 2023 report about a training program that aimed to diversify the ranks of California fire departments, which are dominated by white males. His

  • The man who could become Canada's future PM

    As a conservative populist poised to win power, Pierre Poilievre has drawn comparisons to Donald Trump - but he has a very Canadian story.

  • WATCH: Karen Pence Appears to Snub Trump Greeting at Jimmy Carter’s Funeral

    Karen Pence remained seated and stared forward stoically as Donald and Melania Trump walked past her at Jimmy Carter’s funeral Thursday morning. The lack of a Trump greeting—which she later gave to George W. Bush and his wife, Laura—was quickly deemed a snub by many online. Democrats praised her for the decision, while some conservatives labeled her classless. Trump’s former VP Mike Pence, stood up to greet both Melania and the president-elect before they continued to their seats in the row in f

  • Trump Has Decided Who Is Responsible For Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine – And It's Not Putin

    The president-elect also revealed he wants to meet with the Russian president "long before six months".

  • Don Jr. was told the ‘whole town’ would show up for his Greenland arrival. It appears they did not

    Trump Jr.’s visit occurred weeks after Trump re-ignited the calls for the U.S. to acquire Greenland

  • Social Media Users Slam Donald Trump's 'Unhinged' Canada Maps

    The president-elect's "Oh Canada" post drew ire online.

  • Jesse Watters Tells Canadians: It’s A ‘Privilege’ to Be Taken Over

    Fox News host Jesse Watters is all-in when it comes to Donald Trump’s stated desire to annex Canada, even telling a prominent politician from America’s northern neighbor Tuesday that it should be considered a “privilege” to be taken over because “that’s what everybody else in the world wants.” Watters’ first question to Ontario Premier Doug Ford was blunt: “What’s your problem with the United States absorbing Canada?” Ford said he gets why Trump, a “real estate tycoon,” is making these overtures

  • Ford pitches Trump on grand energy plan in effort to avoid tariffs

    BOWMANVILLE, Ont. — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is pitching U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on a vision to supply the two nations with energy, as he positions himself as the country's protector amid a "lack of leadership" in Ottawa in the face of American tariff threats.

  • Melania Returns to D.C. Spotlight With ‘Pilgrim Outfit’

    Melania Trump is back in Washington D.C. to attend the funeral of former president Jimmy Carter, and her choice of outfit hasn’t gone unnoticed. The 54-year-old sat alongside her husband, President-elect Donald Trump, in the National Cathedral in the capital Thursday morning. And while some couldn’t help but become invested in just what had Barack Obama and Trump yammering so much, others couldn’t get over Melania’s choice of clothing. Melania wore a long-sleeve Valentino black coat dress with a

  • Don Jr. Blames Bizarre Culprit 6400 Miles Away for L.A. Fires

    President-elect Donald Trump’s eldest son suggested Wednesday that Ukraine, which is over 6,400 miles away from Los Angeles and busy repelling an unprovoked Russian invasion, is to blame for the wildfires raging across America’s second largest city. In a post on X, Donald Trump Jr. pointed to a donation of surplus equipment by the Los Angeles County Fire Department to the war-torn nation as a potential contributing factor to the five uncontained blazes currently scorching Los Angeles. “Oh look o

  • Is Donald Trump kidding? Americans in Canada react to tariff, annexation threats

    Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump has been courting controversy in Canada since his election victory, with threats to impose whopping tariffs on Canadian goods and musings about the country becoming "the 51st state."

  • Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland with a message from his dad: 'We’re going to treat you well'

    President-elect Donald Trump told residents of Greenland that “we’re going to treat you well” as his oldest son visited the mineral-rich Danish territory that’s home to a large U.S. military base, heightening speculation that the incoming U.S. administration could seek to acquire it.

  • Trudeau's move to suspend Parliament faces a legal challenge. Don't hold your breath for a win, experts say

    Less than two days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked to suspend Parliament, one legal advocacy group has already taken the issue to court, while another has said it plans to do the same.The legal action was to be expected, but academics and a lawyer specializing in the Canadian Constitution aren't holding their breath for a win. They say Trudeau's request and the Governor General's approval is less a legal matter than an issue of what's right under the Constitution — and in that regard,

  • Trump loves populists and strongmen. Here's who he's invited to the inauguration

    By inviting foreign leaders like former Brazilian president Bolsonaro to his swearing-in, Trump is breaking another norm - and US political tradition.

  • Mexico's President Sheinbaum offers sarcastic response to Trump's 'Gulf of America' comment

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum responded sarcastically on Wednesday to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposal to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.