Jimmy Carter’s life in photos

Jimmy Carter’s life was marked by his devotion to his family, public service and humanitarian efforts.

The former president first emerged into the political scene in the early 1960s and spent the rest of his life working to ensure people in the US and around the world received fair treatment and a better quality of life.

From an early age his desire to make a difference in people’s life was evident.

He continued his public service through time spent in the military, elected office and volunteer work after leaving Washington, D.C. Here is a look at the life of “The Peanut President:”

Jimmy Carter at a Future Farmers of America camp (National Park Service)

Ruth, Lillian, and Jimmy Carter standing in the foreground (National Park Service)

Eleanor Rosalynn Carter (L) and Jimmy Carter when they were married, in Plains, Georgia, USA on July 7, 1946 (EPA/JIMMY CARTER LIBRARY)

Jimmy Carter shakes hands with voters as he runs for Governor. Before the end of his first term, he announced his run for president (Jimmy Carter Presidential Library)

Then-Georgia Governor Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, meet with Elvis Presley in 1973 backstage after a concert. (Jimmy Carter Presidential Library)

Then-Democratic presidential candidate Jimmy Carter (c), flanked by his wife Rosalynn (L), his daughter Amy (2nd L) and family, reacts during a rally in Atlanta in 1976 (CONSOLIDATED NEWS/AFP via Getty)

Then-Democratic presidential candidate Jimmy Carter embraces his wife Rosalynn after receiving the final news of his victory in the national general election on November 2, 1976 (Getty Images)

Newly-elected president Jimmy Carter walks hand in hand with his wife Rosalynn Carter and his daughter Amy Carter on January 21, 1977, in Washington, D.C. (CONSOLIDATED NEWS/AFP via Getty)

This September 7,1977 photo shows (seated L-R) former president Jimmy Carter, Organisation of American States (OAS) secretary general Alejandro Orfila, and Panamanian president Omar Torrijos attending the signing of the Carter-Torrijos Treaty at the OAS in Washington, D.C. (JIMMY CARTER LIBRARY/AFP via Get)

Former Egyptian president Anwar al-Sadat (L) and former president Jimmy Carter (R) chat before their meeting on 6 September 1978 at Camp David (CONSOLIDATED NEWS/AFP via Getty)

Former president Jimmy Carter with President Menachem Begin and Anwar Sadat after the signing of a peace treaty between Israel and Egypt (Associated Press)

Pope John Paul II meets with former president Jimmy Carter at the White House in Washington, DC, during his visit to America in October 1979 (Associated Press)

Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan debate in 1980 (C-SPAN)

Former president Ronald Reagan (left) talking to former president Jimmy Carter at a meeting regarding the AWACS sale of planes to Saudi Arabia, in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington, DC on October 13, 1981 (Getty Images)

Former president Jimmy Carter smiles as he arrives at Elysee presidential palace on April 4, 1990 to meet Palestine Liberation Organisation leader Yasser Arafat and French president Francois Mitterrand to discuss Mideast peace (AFP via Getty Images)

Former president Jimmy Carter works on August 6, 2001 at a construction site sponsored by the Jimmy Carter Work Project 2001 in Asan, about 60 miles south of Seoul, South Korea (Getty Images)

Former president Jimmy Carter holds up his Nobel Peace Prize on December 10, 2002 in Oslo, Norway (Getty Images)

Former president Jimmy Carter displays his new book, ‘Our Endangered Values’, during a signing at Borders Westwood on November 21, 2005, in Westwood, California (Getty Images)

US president George W. Bush (C) meets with president-elect Barack Obama (2nd-L), former presidents Bill Clinton (2nd-R), Jimmy Carter (R) and George HW Bush (L) in the Oval Office on January 7 , 2009 in Washington, DC (Getty Images)

In this photo released by The White House, former president Jimmy Carter, center left, and former first lady Rosalynn Carter, center right, pose for a photo with President Joe Biden, right, and first lady Jill Biden at the home of the Carter’s in Plains, Georgia on April 30, 2021. (AP)

Former president Jimmy Carter departs after the funeral service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Maranatha Baptist Church on November, 29, 2023, in Plains, Georgia (Getty Images)