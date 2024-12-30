Jimmy Carter on his long life, philanthropy: 'I've had an exciting and adventurous and gratifying existence'

Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
Updated ·4 min read

Former President Jimmy Carter left a legacy as a leader and humanitarian.

At 100, Carter was the longest-living commander in chief in American history. He died on Sunday in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.

Carter told reporters in 2015 that he had thought he had only a few weeks to live when his doctors discovered cancer had spread to parts of his brain.

"It's in the hands of God, whom I worship, and I'll be prepared for anything that comes," Carter said at the time. "I'm ready for anything and looking forward to a new adventure.

"I've had a wonderful life," Carter said. "I've had thousands of friends."

Here's a look at Carter's reflections on his long life, from his family to his presidency and decades of philanthropic work.

Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter receives a kiss from his wife Rosalynn Carter after a press conference in Plains, Ga. Oct. 11, 2002 where he talked about receiving the Noble Peace Prize.
What did Jimmy Carter say about getting older?

Carter told People in 2019 that "it's hard to live until you're 95 years old," his age at the time. But he shared his secret: marrying his wife of over seven decades, Rosalynn Carter.

“I think the best explanation for that is to marry the best spouse: someone who will take care of you and engage and do things to challenge you and keep you alive and interested in life."

Rosalynn Carter died in November 2023 at 96. Jimmy Carter said in a statement at the time "Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished.”

“She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it," he said. "As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

Rosalynn Carter passes nails to her husband, former president Jimmy Carter, as the couple joins some 1,500 fellow volunteers in Memphis to build 19 new homes for a Habitat for Humanity project that bears their name on Aug. 22, 2016.
What did Jimmy Carter and his wife do for fun?

Carter, in the same 2019 interview with People, added that in their later years, he and Rosalynn Carter savored breaks from public life.

“Now when we have a quiet moment, like a birthday or something, we like to stay at home, just by ourselves, and enjoy a quiet day in our own house without any visitors and with minimum phone calls and emails coming in,” he said.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter sit on the field prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 30, 2018, in Atlanta.
In his 2015 book, "A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety," Carter said his 90th birthday created "a good time to look back on moments that changed my life," including his presidency, founding his human rights organization The Carter Center and other achievements.

What did Jimmy Carter say about being president of the US?

The former president wrote in the book that he remembers his term as president, from 1977 to 1981, "with peace and satisfaction, knowing that I did my best and had some notable accomplishments."

"Vice President Mondale summarized our administration by saying, 'We told the truth, we obeyed the law, we kept the peace.' I would add, 'We championed human rights,'" Carter wrote.

But he also noted in the book that "I spent four of my 90 years in the White House, and they were, of course, the pinnacle of my political life. Those years, though, do not dominate my chain of memories.

"Teaching, writing, and helping The Carter Center evolve during more recent times seem to constitute the high points in my life."

Former US president Jimmy Carter smiles after receiving the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize during a ceremony in the Oslo City Hall on Dec. 10, 2002.
Jimmy Carter was proud of his human rights work

Carter has long pointed to his work with The Carter Center as one of his proudest achievements. Carter joked in an interview with The Washington Post in 2013 that "I know I am running out of time," but he touted his and his wife's work at the nonprofit.

"I am 88 years old, but I am not hampered by it," Carter said at the time. "Rosalynn and I are doing everything to make sure Carter Center continues when I am not here."

Carter's work with The Carter Center is one of his many philanthropic achievements. Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 “for his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development,” the Nobel Prize website says.

He also spent years helping build homes with Habitat for Humanity, including traveling to Nashville in 2019 to help with projects even after falling and receiving 14 stitches. 

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How old was Jimmy Carter when he died? What did he say about aging?

    Croatia's outspoken incumbent Zoran Milanovic will face his conservative rival Dragan Primorac in a run-off vote for the largely symbolic post of president after a vote on Sunday failed to give either candidate an outright victory. Croatia's President Zoran Milanovic and his conservative rival Dragan Primorac will face off in an election run-off in two weeks' time after the incumbent narrowly missed out on outright victory on Sunday, official results showed.Milanovic won 49.2 percent of the firs