Jimmy Carter Remembered As Faithful Public Servant In Tributes From Both Sides of The Aisle

Jimmy Carter Remembered As Faithful Public Servant In Tributes From Both Sides of The Aisle

People from across the political spectrum mourned former President Jimmy Carter upon news of his death.

The Georgia Democrat and noted humanitarian’s son James E. Carter III announced that his father had passed away while surrounded by family in his birthplace of Plains, Georgia, on Sunday. He was 100 years old.

His son, known as Chip Carter, wrote, “My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love.”

In a statement from the White House, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden remembered Carter as a “dear friend” who changed the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today, America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman, and humanitarian,” it began.

Remarking on Carter’s “compassion and moral clarity,” the Bidens noted how the Nobel Prize winner “worked to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among us.”

“He saved, lifted, and changed the lives of people all across the globe,” the statement went on.

President Jimmy Carter speaks at his home parish of Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, on April 28, 2019. The Nobel Prize winner died at 100 on Sunday. NurPhoto via Getty Images

Calling Carter “a man of great character and courage, hope and optimism,” the Bidens also shared their admiration for the president’s 77-year marriage with his late wife, Rosalynn Carter, who passed away in November 2023.

“The love shared between Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter is the definition of partnership and their humble leadership is the definition of patriotism,” the president and first lady said.

ADVERTISEMENT

President-elect Donald Trump paid tribute to Carter in a post on Truth Social, where he wrote about the weight of the presidential office.

“Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History,” he shared.

“The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans,” Trump went on. “For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude.”

Former President Bill Clinton and wife Hillary Clinton celebrated Carter’s life in a joint statement where they gave “thanks for his long, good life.”

“Guided by his faith, President Carter lived to serve others-until the very end,” it continued, noting his commitment to civil rights, protecting the environment, international diplomacy and supporting vulnerable Americans through his post-presidential work with Habitat for Humanity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He worked tirelessly for a better, fairer world,” the Clintons’ tribute said.

In his own statement, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) wrote that Carter “personified the true meaning of leadership through service, through compassion, and through integrity.”

Hillary's and my statement on the passing of President Jimmy Carter: pic.twitter.com/SOgqTZUdi6 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 29, 2024

“From his legacy as President, to his dedication to improving human rights across the globe, and his tireless efforts alongside his wife Rosalynn, in building a better world through Habitat for Humanity, he inspired millions with his unwavering commitment to justice and equality,” the statement read.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) honored Carter as someone who “lived a truly American dream,” serving his country “during times of tension and uncertainty, both at home and abroad.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement from McConnell’s office described Carter as “a devoutly religious peanut farmer from small-town Georgia” whose career in public service started when he “volunteered to serve his country in uniform.”

“He found himself manning cutting-edge submarines hundreds of feet beneath the ocean,” the Kentucky Republican wrote. “He returned home and saved the family farm before feeling drawn to a different sort of public service. And less than 15 years after his first campaign for the state Senate, his fellow Americans elected him leader of the free world.”

McConnell went on to say that despite the tumult of Carter’s 1977 to 1981 term in the Oval Office, “his calm spirit and deep faith seemed unshakeable.”

Remarking on Carter’s deep faith, he added how “Jimmy Carter served as our commander-in-chief for four years, but he served as the beloved, unassuming Sunday school teacher at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia for forty. And his humble devotion leaves us little doubt which of those two important roles he prized the most.”

Sad to learn about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. I join all Americans in saluting President Carter’s lifetime of service—first as a naval officer, then as a senator in the Georgia legislature, then as Governor of Georgia, and, finally, as President of the United States.… — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) December 29, 2024

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) paid tribute to the former president in a post on X, where he wrote that he was “sad to learn” of Carter’s death.

“I join all Americans in saluting President Carter’s lifetime of service — first as a naval officer, then as a senator in the Georgia legislature, then as Governor of Georgia, and, finally, as President of the United States,” his post continued, adding how Carter “set the standard for post-presidential service through his work with Habitat for Humanity.”

At 100, Carter was the longest-living U.S. president in the nation’s history. Born in 1924, he witnessed the tenure of 17 other presidents throughout his lifetime.

Carter is survived by sons James E. Carter III, Jack Carter, Jeff Carter and daughter Amy, as well as his 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, and Washington, D.C., in the coming weeks, according to The Carter Center.

Related...