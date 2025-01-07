Jimmy Carter set to lie in state in Washington, DC: See Tuesday's schedule of events

Services honoring former President Jimmy Carter began Saturday and will continue in the lead up to the official state funeral on Jan. 9 at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

The Carter Center previously said in a statement the family accepted an invitation from Congress for Carter to lie in state at the United States Capitol rotunda. Services will move from Carter's home state of Georgia to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

Carter died on Dec. 29 at the age of 100, leading President Joe Biden to declare Jan. 9 a national day of mourning. Biden, who maintained a complex relationship and friendship with the former president, issued an executive order closing all executive departments and agencies of the federal government on the day of mourning, and ordered U.S. flags to fly at half-staff for 30 days.

Tuesday's schedule of events honoring Carter can be found below. For the full week schedule, follow along here.

When is Jimmy Carter set to lie in state?

After lying in repose at the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta from Saturday night until Tuesday morning, the late president's body is set to be transported to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, where he will lie in state at the Capitol rotunda.

Here is the full list of events scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Jan. 7, according to the Carter Center. (All times are in Eastern Standard Time and exact times are subject to change).

6 a.m.: Lying in repose ends at the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

11:30 a.m.: President Carter leaves the Carter Presidential Center for the final time with a departure ceremony. The family then accompanies the remains to Dobbins Air Reserve Base outside Atlanta.

12:10 p.m.: Late president and family members arrive at Dobbins Air Reserve Base and board Special Air Mission 39.

12:45 p.m.: Special Air Mission 39 departs for Washington, D.C.

2:15 p.m.: Special Air Mission 39 arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, and Carter’s remains are transferred to the hearse.

2:45 p.m.: Motorcade departs for the U.S. Navy Memorial.

3:30 p.m.: Carter's remains are transferred from the hearse to a horse-drawn caisson for a procession to the U.S. Capitol. Military body bearers will carry the casket into the Capitol Rotunda.

4:30 p.m.: Members of Congress will pay their respects during a service in the Rotunda.

7 p.m. to midnight: Lying in state opens to the public.

The late president will continue to lie in state and the public is invited to pay respects from 7 a.m. on Jan. 8 until 7 a.m. on Jan. 9.

This story has been updated to add new information.

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When will Jimmy Carter lie in state? See Tuesday's schedule of events