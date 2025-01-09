Jimmy Carter Told Family He Was 'Ready' to See Rosalynn Again in His Final Days, Grandson Says

Jason Carter said that his grandfather Jimmy Carter’s “life is a love story” during a eulogy at the late president's state funeral

Former President Jimmy Carter expressed in his final days that he was “ready to see” his late wife, Rosalynn Carter, again.

The national day of mourning for the 39th U.S. president began on Thursday, Jan. 9, as U.S. officials, loved ones and members of the public said their final goodbyes to a Nobel Peace Prize–winning world leader.

During the funeral, former Georgia state Sen. Jason Carter — grandson of Jimmy Carter and current chair of The Carter Center board of trustees — shared a touching speech about Jimmy, who died on Sunday, Dec. 29 at the age of 100.

Jason, 49, explained that in many ways, his grandfather’s “life is a love story.”

“Of course, it’s a love story about Jimmy and Rosalynn and their 77 years of marriage and service,” he said, acknowledging the president's notably long marriage to his grandmother, who died on Nov. 19, 2023, at age 96.

“Rest assured that in these last weeks, he told us that he was ready to see her again,” Jason added.

AP Photo/Ben Curtis Grandson Jason Carter speaks during the state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter

By Thursday evening, Jimmy will be buried beside Rosalynn at the home they built in Plains, Ga.

The former president and first lady shared a storybook romance that began when they were just kids — Rosalynn, a newborn, and Jimmy, 3 years old and visiting the hospital with his parents.

The former first lady and former president even coined a sweet phrase they shared with each other: "ILYTG."

"'I love you the goodest.' That's what my mother and daddy used to say back and forth, and I picked it up with Rosa," Jimmy explained to PEOPLE back in 2014. "Now all our children do the same thing – ILYTG on the phone or in emails. They generally just put the initials."

Yvonne Hemsey/Liason Agency/Getty Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter

In 2015, Jimmy shared the secret of their longtime marriage.

“Rosalynn has been the foundation for my entire enjoyment of life … First of all, it’s best to choose the right woman, which I did. And secondly, we give each other space to do our own things,” the former president told CNN at the time. “We try to be reconciled before we go to sleep at night, and try to find everything we can think of that we like to do together. So we have a lot of good times.”

Jimmy and Rosalynn shared sons John William "Jack," James Earl "Chip," Donnel Jeffrey "Jeff" and daughter Amy Carter. Between their four adult children, there are 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

