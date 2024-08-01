Jimmy Carter Turns 100 in Two Months. The Carter Center Planned a Star-Studded Tribute Concert to Mark the Occasion

Maren Morris, GROUPLOVE and Eric Church are helping to celebrate Carter's centennial birthday

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter

The Carter Center is planning to celebrate Jimmy Carter's 100th birthday in a major way this fall!

On Thursday, Aug. 1, the Carter Center announced “Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song,” sponsored by Delta Air Lines. The event will take place on Sept. 17 at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.

ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Former President Jimmy Carter, November 2023

Prominent artists are set to perform special tributes as guests celebrate the former president’s "legacy of service to humanity," per the release.

The lineup of performers includes Chuck Leavell, D-Nice, Drive-By Truckers, Eric Church, GROUPLOVE, Maren Morris, The War And Treaty and The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chamber Chorus.

Emmy award-winner Rickey Minor will be the musical director for the show, which will feature appearances by celebrity guests including Dale Murphy, Killer Mike and Sean Penn.

getty (3) D-Nice, Maren Morris, Eric Church

A flyer shared on the Carter Center website includes one of Carter's quotes on music: “One of the things that has held America together has been the music that we share and love.”

Additional artists and presenters will be announced soon.



“Whether it was on his record player, on the campaign trail, or on the White House lawn, music has been – and continues to be – a source of joy, comfort, and inspiration for my grandfather,” said Jason Carter, President Carter’s grandson and chair of the Carter Center Board of Trustees. “I can think of no better way to celebrate him and his 100th birthday than a night of music.”

Chuck Leavell, former keyboardist for the Allman Brothers and the Rolling Stones, explained how music was influential to the Georgia-born Democrat’s successful 1976 presidential campaign.

Bettmann/Getty Jimmy Carter, official portrait 1980

“Back when Jimmy Carter was running for president, the Allman Brothers played concerts for his campaign because we believed in his vision for hope and change for America. We could never have imagined what a positive impact he would have on the entire world,” Leavell, 72, said. “It’s an honor to play at his 100th birthday and celebrate a man whose legacy will surely continue to inspire future generations.”

The upcoming centennial is special in many ways, as just last year Carter revealed his decision to terminate medical intervention. In February, Carter marked one year in hospice care.

"Former US President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention," a statement read at the time. "He has the full support of his family and his medical team."

"The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers," the statement concluded.

"These last several months have been surprising for all of us," Jason, 48, told PEOPLE in September 2023, adding, "But it's been a real blessing."

Tickets for Carter’s centennial birthday are $100, and will go on sale on Monday, Aug. 5, at FoxTheatre.org/JimmyCarter100 starting at 10 a.m.



