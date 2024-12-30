Jimmy Carter's Funeral: Everything to Know About the Former President's Upcoming Ceremony and Honors — Including 8 Days of National Remembrances

Former President Jimmy Carter's funeral proceedings will take place over eight days following his Dec. 29 death at the age of 100.

The 39th President of the United States died at his home in Plains, Ga. after spending almost two years in hospice care. Carter's wife, Rosalynn, had been by his side for much of his time in hospice until her death in November 2023. The former president attended her funeral, marking his last public appearance.

In Carter's last interview with PEOPLE, in 2019, he reflected on his life and legacy.

“It’s hard to live until you’re 95 years old,” Carter said. “I think the best explanation for that is to marry the best spouse: someone who will take care of you and engage and do things to challenge you and keep you alive and interested in life.”

Now, Carter's family, supporters and Americans across the country will come together to mourn the loss of the political leader and beloved humanitarian. Here's everything to know about Jimmy Carter's funeral.

When will Jimmy Carter's funeral take place?

Bettmann Archive/Getty Columbia, S.C.: Democratic candidate Jimmy Carter is in a serious mood as he waits to speak during rally recently in his campaign for the presidency. On the eve of the national elections pollsters across the country are predicting a very tight race between Carter and incumbent Gerald Ford.

Former President Jimmy Carter's funeral proceedings will take place over eight days following his Dec. 29 death in hospice care, ending in a Jan. 9 ceremony at the Washington National Cathedral, per The New York Times. On Sunday, Dec. 29, President Joe Biden declared the 9th a National Day of Mourning to honor the former President's funeral.

Ahead of the official ceremony, after the New Year, Carter's body will be taken by motorcade to Atlanta where he will lie in repose for two days at the Carter Center. The philanthropic building houses many of Carter and Rosalynn's post-presidency nonprofit activities, including peace and human rights initiatives.

Then, on Monday, Jan. 6, the former President's body will be transported to Washington, D.C., for the official presidential funeral, following in the tradition of many of the nation's leaders before him.

Flags at all federal buildings will fly at half-mast for 30 days after Carter's death, including during Donald Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration.

Where will Jimmy Carter's funeral be held?

Hum Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Jimmy Carter delivers his Fireside Chat from the library in the White House. ca. 1 February 1978.

The main part of Carter's funeral will be held at the Washington National Cathedral, in the tradition of past U.S. presidents leading back to Abraham Lincoln.

Due to the elongated nature of Carter's funeral proceedings, he will also lie in repose at the Carter Center in Atlanta and the Nation's Capitol before finally flying via military jet to Georgia to be buried.

Who will attend Jimmy Carter's funeral?

Bettmann Archive/Getty Presidential candidate Jimmy Carter accepts the support of Senator Joseph Biden, D-Del, at a news conference in the Sheraton Hotel in Madison.

Although no official word has been given about the attendees of Carter's Cathedral ceremony, his extended family is expected to attend and President Biden will deliver a eulogy.

Before the funeral, many thousands of people are anticipated to walk through the Capitol's Rotunda to pay their respects to the former president, including lawmakers and everyday Americans.

Shortly after the news of Carter's death was announced, mourners created a memorial at the sign for the Carter Center in Atlanta. They nodded to his history as a peanut farmer from Georgia by placing peaches, peanuts and peanut butter around a sign that read "We love you President Carter," per NPR.

Will Jimmy Carter's funeral be televised?

Eddie Mullholland-WPA Pool/Getty Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter receives delivers a lecture on the eradication of the Guinea worm, at the House of Lords on February 3, 2016 in London.

Although Presidential funerals are typically televised, the Carter family has yet to announce if the former politician's ceremony at the Washington National Cathedral will be available to watch at home.

Where will Jimmy Carter be buried?

Bettmann Archive/Getty President Carter, shown waist-up, waves as he boards a helicopter on the White House lawn to fly to Camp David, Maryland, where he will spend the Thanskgiving holiday. He cancelled a holiday in Georgia because of the Iranian crisis.

Carter will be buried next to his wife, Rosalynn, in their family plot in Plains, Ga.

The Habitat for Humanity champion will be interred near his lifelong home next to a willow tree at the edge of a pond that he helped to dig many years ago.

