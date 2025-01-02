When is Jimmy Carter's funeral? See full schedule of events beginning this weekend

Services honoring former President Jimmy Carter are set to begin Saturday in the lead up to the official state funeral on Jan. 9 at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

The Carter Center said in a statement the family accepted an invitation from Congress for Carter to lie in state at the Capitol rotunda. Services will move from Carter's home state of Georgia to Washington, D.C. over a span of five days. Carter died Sunday at the age of 100.

President Joe Biden declared Jan. 9 a national day of mourning, issued an executive order closing all executive departments and agencies of the federal government that day, and ordered U.S. flags to fly at half-staff for 30 days.

Jimmy Carter funeral schedule

Here is the full list of events scheduled to take place on Saturday, Jan. 4, according to a news release from the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington (all times are in Eastern Standard Time):

10:15 a.m.: Carter Family arrives at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia.

10:20 a.m.: Carter's remains are carried to the hearse by current and former Special Agents in Charge from the United States Secret Service's Carter Protective Division.

10:30 a.m.: Motorcade departs Phoebe Sumter Medical Center and travels through Carter's hometown of Plains, Georgia.

10:50 a.m.: Carter and his family arrive at his childhood home for a brief pause in front of the family’s farm, during which the National Park Service will will salute and ring a historic farm bell 39 times.

10:55 a.m.: Carter's remains begin a journey to Atlanta.

3 p.m.: The motorcade arrives in Atlanta and pauses at Georgia’s State Capitol for a moment of silence by Georgia state officials including Gov. Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

3:05 p.m.: Motorcade leaves for the Carter Presidential Center.

3:45 p.m.: Carter’s remains are carried into the Carter Presidential Center.

4 p.m.: A private service begins at the Carter Presidential Center.

7 p.m.: Lying in repose begins. Mourners are invited to come and pay their respects.

The late president will lie in repose until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, and the public is invited to pay their respects throughout this time.

Events will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The full schedule for that day is below, via the JTF-NCR:

6 a.m.: Lying in repose ends.

9:30 a.m.: Departure ceremony from the Carter Presidential Center.

10 a.m.: Motorcade departs for Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia.

10:40 a.m.: Late president and family members arrive at Dobbins Air Reserve Base and board Special Air Mission 39.

11:15 a.m.: Special Air Mission 39 departs for Washington, D.C.

12:45 p.m.: Special Air Mission 39 arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, and Carter’s remains are transferred to the hearse.

1:15 p.m.: Motorcade departs for the U.S. Navy Memorial.

2 p.m.: Motorcade arrives at the U.S. Navy Memorial and Carter’s remains are transferred from a hearse to a horse-drawn caisson.

2:15 p.m.: Funeral procession begins marching up to the U.S. Capitol via Pennsylvania Avenue, turning left onto Constitution Avenue.

2:40 p.m.: After arriving at the U.S. Capitol, the late president is carried up the stairs by military body bearers and into the Rotunda.

3 p.m.: Members of Congress pay their respects during a service in the rotunda.

3:45 p.m.: Carter begins lying in state as the military maintains a guard of honor.

7 p.m. to midnight: Lying in state opens to the public.

The late president will continue to lie in state and the public is invited to pay respects from 7 a.m. on Jan. 8 until 7 a.m. on Jan. 9.

The full schedule of events for Thursday, Jan. 9 is below, via the JTF-NCR:

7 a.m.: Lying in state ends.

8:45 a.m.: Carter Family departs from Blair House via motorcade.

9 a.m.: Departure ceremony from the U.S. Capitol.

9:15 a.m.: Motorcade leaves for Washington National Cathedral.

9:30 a.m.: Carter's remains and family members arrive at the Washington National Cathedral.

9:55 a.m.: Carter’s remains are brought into the cathedral during a brief arrival ceremony.

10 a.m.: National funeral service.

11 a.m.: Departure from the Washington National Cathedral.

11:15 a.m.: Motorcade leaves for Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

11:45 a.m.: Late president and family members arrive at Joint Base Andrews and board Special Air Mission 39.

12:15 p.m.: Special Air Mission 39 leaves for Lawson Army Airfield in Fort Moore, Georgia.

2 p.m.: Special Air Mission 39 arrives at Lawson Army Airfield and Carter’s remains are transferred to the hearse.

2:30 p.m.: Motorcade departs for Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia.

3:30 p.m.: Arrival ceremony at Maranatha Baptist Church.

3:45 p.m.: Private funeral service.

4:30 p.m.: Departure from Maranatha Baptist Church.

4:45 p.m.: Late president and family members travel by motorcade through downtown Plains. The public is invited to line the motorcade route as Carter's remains are brought through his hometown.

5:20 p.m.: Motorcade arrives at Carter's residence for a private interment, before which the U.S. Navy will conduct a missing man formation flyover in honor of former President Carter’s naval service and time as commander-in-chief.

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When is Jimmy Carter's funeral? See full schedule of events