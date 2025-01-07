When is Jimmy Carter's funeral? See full schedule as remains are transported to DC this week

Funeral services honoring former President Jimmy Carter started on Saturday morning in Carter’s home state of Georgia, leading up to his official state funeral on Jan. 9 at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

After Carter's death on Dec. 29, President Joe Biden declared Jan. 9 as a national day of mourning, closing all executive departments and agencies of the federal government on the same day. Biden also ordered U.S. flags to fly at half-staff for 30 days.

Carter has been lying in repose at the Carter Presidential Center in Georgia since Saturday, and his remains are scheduled to leave for Washington, D.C., before lying in state at the United States Capitol rotunda on Tuesday.

Here's what to know about Carter's funeral services this week.

Jimmy Carter's funeral schedule

Here is the full list of events scheduled to take place from Jan. 7-9, according to a news release from the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington (all times are in Eastern Standard Time):

Tuesday, Jan. 7

6 a.m.: Lying in repose ends at the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

11:30 a.m.: President Carter leaves the Carter Presidential Center for the final time with a departure ceremony. The family then accompanies the remains to Dobbins Air Reserve Base outside Atlanta.

12:10 p.m.: Late president and family members arrive at Dobbins Air Reserve Base and board Special Air Mission 39.

12:45 p.m.: Special Air Mission 39 departs for Washington, D.C.

2:15 p.m.: Special Air Mission 39 arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, and Carter’s remains are transferred to the hearse.

2:45 p.m.: Motorcade departs for the U.S. Navy Memorial.

3:30 p.m.: Carter's remains are transferred from the hearse to a horse-drawn caisson for a procession to the U.S. Capitol. Military body bearers will carry the casket into the Capitol Rotunda.

4:30 p.m.: Members of Congress will pay their respects during a service in the Rotunda.

7 p.m. to midnight: Lying in state opens to the public.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

The late president will continue to lie in state and the public is invited to pay respects from 7 a.m. on Jan. 8 until 7 a.m. on Jan. 9.

Thursday, Jan. 9

7 a.m.: Lying in state ends.

8:45 a.m.: Carter Family departs from Blair House via motorcade.

9 a.m.: Departure ceremony from the U.S. Capitol.

9:15 a.m.: Motorcade leaves for Washington National Cathedral.

9:30 a.m.: Carter's remains and family members arrive at the Washington National Cathedral.

9:55 a.m.: Carter’s remains are brought into the cathedral during a brief arrival ceremony.

10 a.m.: National funeral service.

11 a.m.: Departure from the Washington National Cathedral.

11:15 a.m.: Motorcade leaves for Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

11:45 a.m.: Late president and family members arrive at Joint Base Andrews and board Special Air Mission 39.

12:15 p.m.: Special Air Mission 39 leaves for Lawson Army Airfield in Fort Moore, Georgia.

2 p.m.: Special Air Mission 39 arrives at Lawson Army Airfield and Carter’s remains are transferred to the hearse.

2:30 p.m.: Motorcade departs for Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia.

3:30 p.m.: Arrival ceremony at Maranatha Baptist Church.

3:45 p.m.: Private funeral service.

4:30 p.m.: Departure from Maranatha Baptist Church.

4:45 p.m.: Late president and family members travel by motorcade through downtown Plains. The public is invited to line the motorcade route as Carter's remains are brought through his hometown.

5:20 p.m.: Motorcade arrives at Carter's residence for a private interment, before which the U.S. Navy will conduct a missing man formation flyover in honor of former President Carter’s naval service and time as commander-in-chief.

