When is Jimmy Carter's funeral? See full schedule as remains are transported to DC this week

Fernando Cervantes Jr. and Gabe Hauari, USA TODAY
Updated ·4 min read

Funeral services honoring former President Jimmy Carter started on Saturday morning in Carter’s home state of Georgia, leading up to his official state funeral on Jan. 9 at the  Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

After Carter's death on Dec. 29, President Joe Biden declared Jan. 9 as a national day of mourning, closing all executive departments and agencies of the federal government on the same day. Biden also ordered U.S. flags to fly at half-staff for 30 days.

Carter has been lying in repose at the Carter Presidential Center in Georgia since Saturday, and his remains are scheduled to leave for Washington, D.C., before lying in state at the United States Capitol rotunda on Tuesday.

Here's what to know about Carter's funeral services this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Caisson rolling again: Famed military horse unit resumes operation for former President Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter: Donald Trump fumes over flag flying at half-staff to honor Carter during inauguration

Jimmy Carter's funeral schedule

Here is the full list of events scheduled to take place from Jan. 7-9, according to a news release from the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington (all times are in Eastern Standard Time):

Tuesday, Jan. 7

  • 6 a.m.: Lying in repose ends at the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

  • 11:30 a.m.: President Carter leaves the Carter Presidential Center for the final time with a departure ceremony. The family then accompanies the remains to Dobbins Air Reserve Base outside Atlanta.

  • 12:10 p.m.: Late president and family members arrive at Dobbins Air Reserve Base and board Special Air Mission 39.

  • 12:45 p.m.: Special Air Mission 39 departs for Washington, D.C.

  • 2:15 p.m.: Special Air Mission 39 arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, and Carter’s remains are transferred to the hearse.

  • 2:45 p.m.: Motorcade departs for the U.S. Navy Memorial.

  • 3:30 p.m.: Carter's remains are transferred from the hearse to a horse-drawn caisson for a procession to the U.S. Capitol. Military body bearers will carry the casket into the Capitol Rotunda.

  • 4:30 p.m.: Members of Congress will pay their respects during a service in the Rotunda.

  • 7 p.m. to midnight: Lying in state opens to the public.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

The late president will continue to lie in state and the public is invited to pay respects from 7 a.m. on Jan. 8 until 7 a.m. on Jan. 9.

Thursday, Jan. 9

  • 7 a.m.: Lying in state ends.

  • 8:45 a.m.: Carter Family departs from Blair House via motorcade.

  • 9 a.m.: Departure ceremony from the U.S. Capitol.

  • 9:15 a.m.: Motorcade leaves for Washington National Cathedral.

  • 9:30 a.m.: Carter's remains and family members arrive at the Washington National Cathedral.

  • 9:55 a.m.: Carter’s remains are brought into the cathedral during a brief arrival ceremony.

  • 10 a.m.: National funeral service.

  • 11 a.m.: Departure from the Washington National Cathedral.

  • 11:15 a.m.: Motorcade leaves for Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

  • 11:45 a.m.: Late president and family members arrive at Joint Base Andrews and board Special Air Mission 39.

  • 12:15 p.m.: Special Air Mission 39 leaves for Lawson Army Airfield in Fort Moore, Georgia.

  • 2 p.m.: Special Air Mission 39 arrives at Lawson Army Airfield and Carter’s remains are transferred to the hearse.

  • 2:30 p.m.: Motorcade departs for Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia.

  • 3:30 p.m.: Arrival ceremony at Maranatha Baptist Church.

  • 3:45 p.m.: Private funeral service.

  • 4:30 p.m.: Departure from Maranatha Baptist Church.

  • 4:45 p.m.: Late president and family members travel by motorcade through downtown Plains. The public is invited to line the motorcade route as Carter's remains are brought through his hometown.

  • 5:20 p.m.: Motorcade arrives at Carter's residence for a private interment, before which the U.S. Navy will conduct a missing man formation flyover in honor of former President Carter’s naval service and time as commander-in-chief.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been updated to add new information.

Fernando Cervantes Jr. is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach him at fernando.cervantes@gannett.com and follow him on X @fern_cerv_.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When is the Jimmy Carter funeral? See full schedule before DC service

Latest Stories

  • ‘The View’ Hosts Mock Trump’s Tantrum Over Flags at Half-Staff for Inauguration: ‘Ain’t Always About You’

    Jimmy Carter "didn't intend to die and mess up your day," Whoopi seethes The post ‘The View’ Hosts Mock Trump’s Tantrum Over Flags at Half-Staff for Inauguration: ‘Ain’t Always About You’ appeared first on TheWrap.

  • 'Powerful yet so humble' - Americans gather to say goodbye to Jimmy Carter

    Carter will be flown to Washington DC this week where he will lie in state at the US Capitol before a service.

  • Why U.S. Flags Will Be Flown Half-Staff on Inauguration Day

    U.S. flags are set to be flown at half-staff to honor the death of former President Jimmy Carter.

  • Donald Trump has raised $200 million since the election as CEOs and corporations line up to smash inauguration record

    At least $150 million has been raised for the president-elect’s inauguration celebrations, people familiar with the matter told the New York Times. The amount is much higher than his prior inauguration and President Joe Biden’s.

  • Trump Reportedly Complained About Flag Being Half-Staff at Inauguration — Here's What He Said

    The flags will be lowered on Jan. 20 to honor late former President Jimmy Carter.

  • Scottie Scheffler withdraws from another tournament, hopes to play at Pebble Beach

    DALLAS (AP) — Scottie Scheffler withdrew from The American Express on Monday, saying his right hand has not fully recovered from minor surgery to repair a glass puncture over Christmas.

  • Team Trump Tries to Censor Jack Smith Report They Admit Found Evidence of Vast ‘Criminal Conspiracies’

    President-elect Donald Trump’s legal team has launched a last-ditch effort to block special counsel Jack Smith from releasing his final report on two dismissed criminal cases against Trump. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland sent Monday, Trump’s lawyers said they were allowed to review Smith’s report in the criminal case in which Trump was charged with conspiring to keep classified documents after he left office. They threatened legal action if it is released, noting Smith’s finding

  • Elon Musk Cusses Out Student Who Called Him a Fake News Machine

    Elon Musk launched into a foul-mouthed X tirade directed at a student who called him out for allegedly spreading disinformation. “Elon Musk is rapidly becoming the largest spreader of disinformation in human history, hijacking political debates in the process,” wrote Joni Askola, a Finnish graduate student and activist for defense of Ukraine. “The EU must take action!” “F u retard,” came Musk’s response, containing a slur used against people who have mental disabilities. He then replied saying “

  • Biden Uses 72-Year-Old Law to Give Trump a Slap in the Face Before MAGA 2.0

    President Joe Biden is taking action to protect 625 million acres of offshore areas from future oil and gas drilling, the White House announced Monday, in a move which could frustrate plans of the incoming Donald Trump administration. Biden is invoking the 1953 Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act (OCSLA) to prevent new fossil fuel developments off the East and West coasts of the U.S. as well as in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico and Alaska’s North Bering Sea. The law gives presidents the power to perma

  • ‘Tell Him to Get Lost’: Musk’s Dad Urges Public to Ignore His Son

    Elon Musk’s dad has some advice for Brits who are taking issue with the world’s richest man trying to insert himself into their politics through social media fiat. “Just don’t listen to him, that’s all,” Errol Musk said in an interview with LBC radio Monday. “I’d say don’t worry about it. Tell him to get lost.” After realizing he could become a White House adviser by donating $250 million to President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign, camping out near the transition team headquarters and ranting no

  • Trump Struggles to Staff Ranks After Using Loyalty Tests to Vet Candidates

    Loyalty tests and party infighting have Donald Trump falling short of his transition team’s goal of bringing on up to 2,000 political appointees on Day One of his administration. Sources told CBS News that, despite the president-elect’s plan to send out several offer letters to potential staffers Monday, Trump’s is struggling to fill open positions quickly. Trump transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told the network, however, “President Trump picked a brilliant Cabinet in record and historic

  • Steve Bannon Hurls More Bombs at MAGA as He Re-Ups Civil War

    Steve Bannon isn’t letting the MAGA civil war fade away in 2025. The bombastic conservative podcaster took personal shots at the newly re-elected House Speaker Mike Johnson on his show Monday and asserted he now views “scam” H1-B visas as another form of illegal immigration. Those topics dominated right-wing circles early last week, but Bannon made clear he’s not ready for the so-called MAGA civil war to subside just yet.

  • Mexico drops migrants in troubled resort as it disperses them far from US border

    ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — About 100 migrants from various countries wandered directionless and disoriented through the streets of the troubled Pacific coast resort of Acapulco.

  • Harris Sends a Message to America as She Certifies Her Own Election Defeat to Trump

    Vice President Kamala Harris shared a message to the nation Monday as she prepared to preside over a joint session of Congress to certify her defeat to Donald Trump in the 2024 election. “The peaceful transfer of power is one of the most fundamental principles of American democracy,” Harris says in the video address. “As much as any other principle, it is what distinguishes our system of government from monarchy or tyranny.” “Today at the United States Capitol, I will perform my constitutional d

  • Ukraine says Russia just lost a battalion. Retired US colonel explains what impact that may have

    Retired Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton talks with CNN’s Jessica Dean about the war between Russia and Ukraine, and how the incoming Trump administration may try to end the conflict.

  • MAGA Official Finally Agrees to Lower Flags for Jimmy Carter After Dem Backlash

    Democrats on New York’s Long Island cried foul over the weekend after a Donald Trump-supporting county executive did not lower his jurisdiction’s flags to half-staff in honor of the late President Jimmy Carter, who died last Sunday at the age of 100. Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman seemingly relented and released a statement Sunday saying that he would allow flags to be lowered for just three days—a significantly shorter period of time than most other municipalities in New York State and

  • Canada PM Trudeau is likely to announce resignation, source says

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is increasingly likely to announce he intends to step down, though he has not made a final decision, a source familiar with Trudeau's thinking said on Sunday. The source spoke to Reuters after the Globe and Mail reported that Trudeau was expected to announce as early as Monday that he would quit as leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party after nine years in office. Trudeau's departure would leave the party without a permanent head at a time when polls show the Liberals will badly lose to the official opposition Conservatives in an election that must be held by late October.

  • Russia ‘getting what it deserves,’ Ukraine says, after launching counterattack in border region

    Ukraine has launched a counterattack in the southern Russian border region of Kursk, warning that Russia is “getting what it deserves.”

  • James Carville Blasts WaPo Editor Over Cartoon Controversy: ‘Disgrace to Journalism’

    One of the Democratic Party’s top strategists ripped into the Washington Post and called one of its editors a “disgrace to journalism” after a recent scandal that erupted, of all things, over a cartoon. MSNBC host Jen Psaki initially asked James Carville on Sunday what his view of Rep. Mike Johnson’s renewed tenure as House Speaker might bring in the coming weeks. However, after a quick aside describing Johnson as a “bald-faced liar,” Carville quickly veered off on something of a tangent to lamb

  • Casualty Rates For Putin's Troops Reach Staggering New High, UK Says

    And intelligence officers expect this high level of loss to continue.