Jimmy Carter's life and presidency show the true meaning of dedicated public servant | Opinion

As we mourn the death of President Jimmy Carter, one of only 45 people to serve as our chief executive, we can celebrate an extraordinary life. More than 100 years spanning 17 presidencies from Calvin Coolidge to Joe Biden, President Carter’s sense of justice and faith called him to a life of service – before, during and after his four years in the White House.

James Earl Carter Jr. was born in 1924, a short, shy child (nicknamed Peewee) who was formed by his childhood in the tiny rural communities of Plains and Archery.

Although Georgia was deeply segregated, his mother, Lillian, was a nurse who provided free care for local Black sharecroppers and brought her son along to visit Black churches. A Black farmhand named Rachel Clark taught him much of his faith.

“Much more than my parents,” Carter later wrote, “she talked to me about the religious and moral values that shaped a person’s life.”

Jimmy Carter starts down his path of leadership

President Carter’s father was a businessman, farmer, blacksmith and cobbler – and later a state representative – but his support of racial segregation was a source of estrangement with his son. Jimmy Carter was the only student from his high school to go to college, and during World War II, he enrolled at the Naval Academy. (He is the only president who attended Annapolis.)

In the early 1950s, Carter interviewed for the Navy’s new nuclear submarine service, where its legendary founder, Adm. Hyman Rickover grilled him on everything from Shakespeare and opera to Carter’s time at the Naval Academy. “Did you always do your best?” he asked.

When Carter – who had graduated in the top 10% of his class – admitted he hadn’t always, Rickover stared at him, then snapped, “Why not?” Carter got in, but the admiral’s question followed him the rest of his life, fueling a superhuman work ethic; he later called Rickover the greatest influence on his life after his parents.

Carter entered into politics and the presidency as the 'outsider'

When his father died of pancreatic cancer, Carter quit the Navy to save the family’s peanut farm from bankruptcy. He entered politics at the school board level and then as a state senator in the early 1960s, and by 1970 was elected governor of Georgia.

Carter ran for president in 1976 as an outsider – "My name is Jimmy Carter, and I'm running for president," he would begin his speeches – and bested 16 other candidates to win the Democratic nomination. (He titled his campaign autobiography, "Why Not the Best?")

Democratic presidential candidate Jimmy Carter embraces his wife, Rosalynn Carter, after receiving final news of his victory in the national general election in 1976.

After defeating President Gerald Ford, Carter became America’s 39th president, sworn in as “Jimmy” instead of “James.” He was the first president to walk 40 minutes from the Capitol to the White House during the inaugural parade, holding hands with first lady Rosalynn Carter as their 9-year-old daughter Amy traced the median strip with her feet.

Carter's presidency focused on human rights and foreign policy

As president, Carter focused on human rights and civil rights, appointed a record number of women to his Cabinet, and named more women and people of color to federal judgeships than all previous presidents combined.

He gave Vice President Walter Mondale historic new responsibilities, created the Departments of Energy and Education, deregulated the trucking and airline industries, and doubled the land area protected by the National Park Service.

President Jimmy Carter and Pope John Paul II address reporters at the White House on Oct. 6, 1979.

In foreign policy, President Carter achieved an unprecedented peace treaty that ended a cycle of wars between Israel and Egypt, signed after the president shuttled between the delegations for two weeks at Camp David.

“It was the Jimmy Carter conference,” insisted Israeli leader Menachem Begin. “I think he worked harder than our forefathers did in Egypt building the pyramids.”

Carter also recognized and established formal diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China, signed a major nuclear arms agreement with the Soviet Union and set in motion the return of the Panama Canal to Panama.

Bringing technology and religion to the White House

Carter brought new trends to the White House itself. When oil production dropped after the Iranian Islamic Revolution in 1979, the president had 32 thermal solar collectors installed on the roof of the West Wing to heat water for the staff cafeteria. He introduced computer automation to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue (including an 8-foot-long, water-cooled IBM laser printer).

President Carter loved music, and befriended contemporary musicians like Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Jimmy Buffett, Wayland Jennings and the Allman Brothers.

The Carters also brought their deep religious faith to the nation’s capital. They joined the First Baptist Church a mile from the White House, where Amy was baptized and the president occasionally taught Sunday School and a class for couples (always preparing the night before). As president, he prayed many times a day.

Carter later said of the Camp David Accords, “We finally got an agreement because we all shared faith in the same God – we all considered ourselves the sons of Abraham.”

During the 444 days when Iranians held American hostages, he later reflected to the White House Historical Association, “I prayed more that year more than I ever have before or since in my life – that I would make the right decisions.”

Rosalynn and Jimmy find a life after the White House

Rosalynn, who had known Jimmy since their earliest days in Plains and who died in November 2023 after 77 years of marriage, was first among equals as an adviser to the president and one of the most influential first ladies in American history. She championed mental health issues (as she had in Georgia), attended Cabinet meetings to listen, and met with leaders in South and Central America.

At the White House she established the modern Office of the First Lady, set up her offices in the East Wing, and planned and hosted numerous state dinners, teas, receptions, coffees and luncheons.

After Ronald Reagan won the presidency in 1980, the Carters returned to Plains – and got to work. They founded the Carter Center, which has labored to eradicate diseases like Guinea worm and river blindness, encourage free and fair elections, and mediate conflicts.

President Carter published more than 30 books about his life, vision and the struggle for world peace. In 2002 he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

President Jimmy Carter debates California Gov. Ronald Reagan in Cleveland in 1980.

The Carters also continued their tradition of service in everyday ways. They elevated the profile of the nonprofit housing organization Habitat for Humanity, driving nails and painting beams in their blue jeans and recruiting and inspiring volunteers around the world. (Carter was also a master woodworker, a skill he learned on the farm during his childhood.)

Until 2020 President Carter continued teaching Sunday School in Plains, open to the public – and still preparing carefully before each class. His decision to enter hospice care last year was driven in part by a desire to provide the hospice movement with more visibility and support.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter served their country during tumultuous times. For a century, they offered the full measure of their gifts to the country they loved, to the causes of justice and peace, and to the everyday people around them. As Carter biographer Jonathan Alter told me recently, “Just being president doesn't make you an inspiration to people around the world. It's what you do with the power that you've been given to change other people's lives.”

We mourn the loss of a dedicated public servant, but we celebrate his service, his faith and integrity, and his legacy.

Stewart D. McLaurin is president of the White House Historical Association and director of The People’s House: A White House Experience.

