Jimmy Carter's state funeral begins today in Georgia: Live updates

PLAINS, Ga. − Six days of funeral events began Saturday for former President Jimmy Carter, spanning from his farm to the state Capitol in his native Georgia.

Saturday's procession started in Americus before a brief stop at his boyhood home in Plains. The motorcade will then take Carter's remains to Atlanta for a stop at the State Capitol and a ceremony at The Carter Center.

Carter was 100 years old when he died Dec. 29 in his beloved hometown of Plains. He was the oldest living president.

A peanut farmer who served as Georgia's governor, he was the 39th president of the United States, serving one term from 1977 to 1981. He had a lengthy post-presidency marked by humanitarian work across the world and a Nobel Peace Prize.

From Plains to Atlanta, the state capital, mourners in Georgia will pay their respects to Carter throughout the day.

In Atlanta, Jimmy Carter left a figurative and literal mark

Carter's motorcade will stop at the Georgia State Capitol for a moment of silence before arriving at the Carter Center for an afternoon service. After the service, the public can pay their respects beginning in the evening.

At the capitol in Atlanta, a funeral wreath and black bunting surrounded the state of Georgia's official gubernatorial portrait. Carter was elected to the state Senate in 1962 before serving as Georgia's governor from 1971 to 1976.

Carter left marks figuratively and literally in office while he was Georgia's governor. Carter started the tradition − upheld by every executive since − of signing the inside of the middle drawer of the governor's desk. Carter's is the only signature in pencil.

− Joe Hotchkiss, Augusta Chronicle, and Melissa Cruz, for the Savannah Morning News

LeAnne Smith, Jimmy Carter's niece, remembers uncle

LeAnne Smith, a Plains local and Jimmy Carter’s niece, was one of many locals remembering Carter downtown.

She recalled one Thanksgiving, when Carter said, "I've got to tell y'all something." He was going to run for president, she said. Her father responded, "President of what?"

His response was simple: "The United States," she said. The family laughed and kept fixing their plates, she recalled.

When Smith was an eighth grader, she helped her uncle run for president. She “took off with the Peanut Brigade” to Florida in 1976 to knock on doors and ask people to “vote for (her) Uncle Jimmy for president,” she said.

− Sarah Clifton, Montgomery Advertiser

Motorcade begins from Americus to Plains

The motorcade for Jimmy Carter began at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia. It will make a 15-minute ride to Carter's boyhood home in Plains.

Carter's motorcade made a brief stop in front of his boyhood farm as a bell rang 39 times, a symbol of him being the 39th U.S. president. National Park Service staff stood in honor of Carter.

Plains is in Sumter County in the southwest portion of the state. The city is about an hour south of Columbus, Georgia, and about two-and-a-half hours southwest of Atlanta. Carter lived much of his life outside of politics in Plains.

Former and current U.S. Secret Service agents assigned to the Carter detail move the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga., on Jan. 4, 2025.

Locals honor Plains' hometown hero

In the ice-sharp morning breeze in downtown Plains, locals and travelers alike bundled up in black and brown woolen trench coats and plaid scarves. Hundreds of people strolled beneath aged signs illuminated by Edison bulbs that proclaim Jimmy Carter − 39th president of the United States − as Plains’ hometown hero.

People laid flowers at the foot of former President Jimmy Carter's monument in downtown Plains on Saturday morning. The memorial includes Habitat for Humanity hard hats with written notes on them. One reads: "God bless you Mr. President."

The atmosphere wasn’t one of sadness, though. It was one of remembrance, and warm as the vintage lights downtown. Almost every local − and even some from further out than Plains − had a connection to Carter they’re remembering Saturday.

Naomi Richardson, the owner of M.G. Richardson Bed and Breakfast in Richland, Georgia, said she remembers Carter and her late grandfather being good friends.

Richardson said she heard the men talk politics often when she was young.

“They were opposite parties, but never once were they cross with each other. You’d never even know unless you really listened to them talk,” Richardson said. “All I remember now is what they agreed on when they talked it out, mainly taking care of the poor.”

Keaymonda Hollis, who grew up in Plains, said his grandfather was also close friends with Carter in his childhood, and that Carter wrote about his grandfather as his “African American childhood friend” in his first book.

Hollis said that he was part of Carter’s expedition to build a Boys & Girls Club “about a mile up the road” from Plains. Carter got a team of local kids to help with the project, which included Hollis, who was 12 years old then. Hollis said he was unaware of the ties they had to each other at the time. Hollis said Carter bought the kids lunch while they worked, and that he rode in the Suburban with the Carters.

“Growing up here, everyone looked out for each other,” Hollis said. “It’s so amazing to me that a person from a small town community can make such an impact on the world. A lot of people really don’t know that he did all these (humanitarian) things. Small town people can make an impact wherever they go.

− Sarah Clifton, Montgomery Advertiser

A boy salutes as the hearse carrying former President Jimmy Carter travels along Church Street through Plains, Georgia, on Jan. 4, 2025.

Where is Carter's funeral today?

On Saturday morning, the state funeral motorcade will begin where he and first lady Rosalynn Carter received care, at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus. Current and former Secret Service personnel will carry his remains to the hearse. The hearse will then pass his boyhood home in Plains.

The motorcade will then move north to Atlanta, where state and city leaders will hold a moment of silence at the state Capitol. In the late afternoon, his remains will arrive for a ceremony and service at the Carter Presidential Center.

Mourners can come and pay their respects as his body lies in repose until Tuesday.

What are the rest of Carter's funeral plans?

On Tuesday after a morning ceremony for Carter at the Carter Center, the late president and his family will travel to Washington, D.C.

After arrival at Joint Base Andrews, the motorcade will proceed to the U.S. Navy Memorial in the nation's capital for a horse-drawn caisson to the U.S. Capitol. Congress will pay respects during a 3 p.m. ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda.

Carter will then lie in state from 7 p.m. to midnight for public viewing on Tuesday. Carter will continue to lie in state on Wednesday.

On Thursday, declared a National Day of Mourning by President Joe Biden, Carter's funeral will take place at Washington National Cathedral.

After the funeral, Carter and his family will return to Georgia to Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains for a private funeral service and to Carter's private residence for a private interment.

Who was Jimmy Carter?

The son of a farmer and nurse, Carter was born Oct. 1, 1924, in Plains, according to his official biography. He grew up in nearby Archery. He attended public schools, went to the U.S. Naval Academy and became a nuclear engineer, serving on the second nuclear submarine. He married Rosalynn Smith in 1946.

When his father died, Carter returned home to his family farm and also operated a seed and farm supply company in Plains. He served in the Georgia Senate before becoming governor in 1971.

In 1976, he ran for president as a Democrat and won, beginning his term at 52 years old. Carter served a single term in the White House.

As president, Carter expanded diplomatic relations abroad, invested in the energy sector and increased national park space for Americans. However, he also oversaw inflation and an American hostage crisis that likely cost his re-election, losing to Ronald Reagan.

Carter had a lengthy post-presidency with humanitarian work across the globe, including with preventable diseases. In 2002, he won the Nobel Peace Prize for his work to "find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development."

On Nov. 19, 2023, Rosalynn Carter died at their home in Plains. She was 96.

