Jimmy Fallon Conjures Up The 'Worst That Can Happen' At The Presidential Debate

Jimmy Fallon Conjures Up The 'Worst That Can Happen' At The Presidential Debate

Jimmy Fallon on Monday fired off some zingers about upcoming presidential debate and managed to put the heat on Kamala Harris, Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

“Today, President Biden called Harris to offer his support, and he was very reassuring,” the “Tonight Show” host said. “Biden told her, ‘listen, the worst that can happen is all the Democrats unite and kick you off the ticket.’”

“Actually, the White House said that Biden’s looking forward to watching the debate, which is exactly what he did last time,” he went on.

“Of course, both candidates are very busy with last minute preparations. Right now, Trump is trying to decide which shade of bronzer, ‘Jack-o’-lantern Orange’ or ‘Burnt Corn on the Cob.’

“Trump’s team doesn’t call his practice debate prep. They call it policy time. Then after policy time. It’s tummy time and then a nap,” he added.

Tuesday night’s debate between the vice president and former president Trump will be moderated by ABC News and begins at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The last debate in June, between Trump and Biden, ultimately prompted the president’s departure from the race. His poor performance sparked widespread concern from Democrats that he would not be able to beat Trump in November.

Related...