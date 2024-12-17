Jimmy Fallon Mocks Democrats Over Donald Trump's Daylight Savings Vow

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Monday joked about how Donald Trump’s vow to eliminate daylight saving time may have pushed America’s two main political parties further apart.

The president-elect — in a post last week on his Truth Social platform — slammed the twice-annual need to change clocks as “inconvenient” and “very costly to our Nation.”

The GOP will “use its best efforts” to abandon the practice, the returning POTUS promised.

Fallon noted how Republicans “don’t want to go back an hour.”

Democrats, though, he cracked, “want to go back four years.”

Watch Fallon’s full monologue here:

