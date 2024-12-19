Jimmy Fallon Reunites with Family That Helped Him When He Was Lost in Bavaria

When Fallon was lost in Germany two months ago, the kind family came to his rescue

A Bavarian family got a story to remember when they reunited with the man who got lost near their home in Germany two months ago — Jimmy Fallon.

Weeks after the family kindly gave a lost Fallon a ride back to his hotel, he returned the favor — flying them to New York City for an appearance on his late-night show, which was documented in large part on TikTok.

The story began two months ago when Fallon took to social media to share that he had been lost while hitchhiking in Bavaria.

NBC/YouTube Jimmy Fallon and the family in Germany

Related: Jimmy Fallon Celebrates His 2000th Episode of The Tonight Show! See Behind-the-Scenes Pics (Exclusive)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I'm in Bavaria," Fallon said in a video posted at the time. "I'm at a hotel; I went for a walk today to go look at the lake ... didn't find the lake, it was too much of a walk for me. Probably an hour and a half from my hotel, so I turned around."

ADVERTISEMENT

He continued: "I ended up just going into someone's yard. I don't know where I am. I'm completely lost."

Fallon said he ultimately deduced that he was an hour and 45 minutes away from his hotel and tried walking back and hitchhiking before realizing both ideas were dangerous.

"Then I see this auto body shop and these two guys are working on a car and I go over and go, 'I'm so sorry to bother you guys but I'm just trying to get back to my hotel.' "

NBC/YouTube Reuniting at 'The Tonight Show'

After one of the young men recognized him, he asked for a photo — and Fallon asked for a ride back to his hotel.

"So he goes, 'I don't have a license but my mom said that she'd drive me,' " Fallon added. "So I want to thank Leon and his mom. Mom went down and Dad as well."

ADVERTISEMENT

Fallon also shared footage from his ride back to the hotel in the woman's Volkswagen Golf — which had the top down while the three listened to Queen's "Killer Queen" at full volume. At the end of the video, Fallon ended his video with an invitation to the family to "please come to The Tonight Show" if they were ever in New York City.

Last week, Fallon invited the family to his eponymous show and on Wednesday, Leon shared a behind-the-scenes look at how the trip came to fruition.

On TikTok, Leon posted a video showing his walk through the airport and a view of his flight alongside his parents before the trio were picked up by a driver in Manhattan who took them to their hotel.

NBC/YouTube The family at 'The Tonight Show'

Related: Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show by the Numbers: Toasting the Late-Night Host's 10th Anniversary

ADVERTISEMENT

Leon also showed glimpses of the sightseeing the family did during their trip, as well as scenes from his time backstage at the show.



The family's time on the show was brief, as they stayed in the audience, though Fallon did walk into the audience to shake their hands and speak to them at one point.

"I can't thank you enough. Thank you for being so nice," Fallon said. "It's just great to know there's good people out there, and you're one of the good people."

Read the original article on People