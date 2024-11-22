Jimmy Fallon Says Following Gaetz’s Departure, Rudy Giuliani Is ‘Throwing Pebbles’ at Trump’s Bedroom Window

Jimmy Fallon had some prime jokes following Matt Gaetz’s announcement he was withdrawing his name from consideration to be attorney general: “So far Trump hasn’t named a replacement, but Rudy Giuliani is outside throwing pebbles at his bedroom window,” Fallon said.

That bit was a bit out of date by the time the episode aired on Thursday evening. On Wednesday, Gaetz announced he would no longer seek to be attorney general, stating that his possible nomination “was unfairly becoming a distraction.” Since Gaetz’s name has been proposed, there have been days of debate about whether a congressional report on sexual misconduct allegations the politician should be released.

Instead, President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Pam Bondi, a veteran prosecutor, as his new attorney general pick. The decision was announced mere hours after Gaetz withdrew his name. “Pam was a prosecutor for nearly 20 years, where she was very tough on Violent Criminals, and made the streets safe for Florida Families,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

That wasn’t the only Gaetz joke Fallon had on Thursday night. Earlier in the evening, Fallon became nostalgic as he reflected on the “Gladiator” movies. Though the second movie premieres on Thursday, the first “Gladiator” premiered way back in 2000.

“A lot has changed since then. Pretty much everyone looks different. I’ll show you what I mean,” Fallon said before showing a current picture of Jake Paul. “Here he is in 2000,” the NBC host said, flashing an image of Draco Malfoy from the “Harry Potter” movies.

Fallon continued the joke with several other names, likening Matt Gaetz to Butt-Head from “Beavis and Butt-Head,” Larry the Cable Guy to Dustin Milligan in “Hot Frosty” and Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid to Nick Offerman. Watch the full monologue above.

