Jimmy Fallon Spots Moment Trump Got 'Stuck' In New Word Salad Ramble

Jimmy Fallon was musically inspired by Donald Trump’s latest serving of word salad about “groceries.”

“Trump just sat down for an interview with ‘Meet the Press’ where he said that he wants to end birthright citizenship, pardon the Jan. 6 defendants and put Liz Cheney in jail,” the “Tonight Show” host said Monday. “Some people’s New Year’s resolutions are a little darker than others.”

He said the president-elect covered many topics during the NBC interview, “but there was one thing he got a little stuck on.”

“The Tonight Show” showed a clip of Trump telling NBC’s Kristen Welker about factors that led to election success.

“I won on groceries,” Trump said. “It’s a very simple word. Groceries. Like almost — you know, who uses the word? I started using the word. The groceries.”

“When you buy apples, when you buy bacon, when you buy eggs, they would double and triple the price over a short period of time. And I won an election based on that,” he added.

Fallon took a beat to try and process what Trump had said — and then commented, “it almost sounds like it could be a song.”

Hear Fallon’s word salad remix at the 2:29 mark below.

