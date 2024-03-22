Jimmy Fallon Taunts Donald Trump With Money Plea Ad

Jimmy Fallon mocked Donald Trump’s money struggles on Thursday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

Fallon voiced a spoof ad as Trump begging supporters to help him fund the $464 million the former president needs to secure a bond to appeal his civil fraud conviction.

Trump has said he is struggling to get the money together and New York Attorney General Letitia James is poised to begin seizing his assets when the deadline ends next week.

“Many beautiful properties like this are going to be put out on the street unless you find it in your heart to donate a small sum of $464 million,” Fallon said as Trump over a montage of photos of Trump’s assets.

Watch Fallon’s full monologue here:

