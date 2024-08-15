Jimmy Fallon Taunts JD Vance With Report That Could Really 'Upset' Him

Jimmy Fallon Taunts JD Vance With Report That Could Really 'Upset' Him

Jimmy Fallon teased Wednesday that Donald Trump might want to break up with his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio).

“According to a new report, former President Trump is furious at his campaign staff for letting him make the ‘terrible decision of picking JD Vance as his VP,’ the “Tonight Show” host said.

He continued, “Trump regrets pairing up with Vance. He’s like, ’this is why I always sign a prenup.”

The comedian was citing a report from a tabloid, the Irish star, which claimed Trump was “fuming” over the decision to choose Vance to join his ticket.

The newspaper pointed to recent comments from Anthony Scaramucci, a vocal Trump critic who served very briefly as his White House communications director in 2017. Scaramucci claimed in a podcast appearance that Trump “knows Vance was a terrible, terrible pick.”

The Trump campaign has said the assertions are “100% not true.”

“You can tell the news really made Vance upset too,” Fallon quipped. “I mean, check out his eyeliner today.” The joke was accompanied with a picture of Vance edited to show makeup running from his eyes.

(There’s been rampant speculation that Vance wears eyeliner to make his eyes pop, though his wife, Usha Vance, says it’s “all natural”).

Watch Fallon’s monologue below.

Related...