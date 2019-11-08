Jimmy Garoppolo Addresses Calling Erin Andrews 'Baby' After Being Accused of 'Shooting His Shot'

Jimmy Garoppolo is breaking down exactly what he meant when he called Erin Andrews “baby” in a recent postgame interview.

Social media was thrown into a hizzy Halloween night when San Francisco 49ers quarterback Garoppolo made a seemingly flirty remark to the sports reporter after beating the Arizona Cardinals 28-25.

Andrews, who is married to NHL star Jarret Stoll, spoke to Garoppolo following the game to ask him how he felt now that his team was 8-0, to which he responded: “Feels good, baby.”

While the athlete, 28, did not mean anything suggestive, Twitter users were quick to think otherwise, with one user quipped that he was “shooting his shot” with the 41-year-old Dancing with the Stars co-host.

#49ers Jimmy Garoppolo on his “Feels great, baby” postgame line to Erin Andrews.

Says he didn’t expect it to go viral, that he was just excited about being 8-0 pic.twitter.com/8CveoTwKp1

— 𝙲𝚊𝚖 𝙸𝚗𝚖𝚊𝚗 (@CamInman) November 7, 2019

On Thursday, Garoppolo, 28, addressed the controversy at a press conference, explaining that he didn’t expect anything to come from his “baby” comment.

“Yeah, I was excited — 8-0, baby,” Garoppolo told reporters.

“I say baby like 500 times throughout a game, just to my teammates and stuff. It wasn’t like that,” he added.

The QB of the UNDEFEATED San Francisco @49ers!



Jimmy Garoppolo joined @ErinAndrews after the TNF win! pic.twitter.com/eJTdw3WzeJ



— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 1, 2019

Andrews, however, did not seem fazed by Garoppolo’s words.

When fellow 49ers player Joe Staley tweeted, “8-0!!! Feels great baby!!!,” imitating the interview, Andrews responded with applause emojis for making a funny joke.

She also retweeted Garoppolo’s press conference statement with the caption, “Exactly!!,” to explain that she understood what the football player meant by his phrasing.