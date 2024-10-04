Jimmy Kimmel Has Advice for Melania Amid Surprise Memoir Reveal

In a few early excerpts from Melania Trump’s upcoming memoir, Melania, the former first lady announced her full support for abortion rights. In his monologue on Thursday, Jimmy Kimmel showed a clip of Melania reading one of the book’s passages:

“Individual freedom is a fundamental principle that I safeguard. Without a doubt, there is no room for compromise when it comes to this essential right that all women possess from birth. Individual freedom. What does my body, my choice, really mean?”

Kimmel replied, “You know what, that’s a great question. Maybe ask the fat, sweaty manatee banging on your bedroom door with his little tight fist what it means.”

Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney (who is the show’s head writer) have long criticized Donald Trump for appointing the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade. Although Trump has clarified in a recent interview that he was already aware of Melania’s pro-choice views, Kimmel doesn’t seem to believe him.

“Guess if you’re Melania and you want to contradict your husband, the safest place to do it is in a book where neither he nor any of his supporters will ever see it,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel also joked, “You see, Melania’s views on abortion are actually very progressive. She believes that women should be able to abort their stepchildren.” He showed a picture of Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

Earlier in his monologue, Kimmel criticized Trump for his continued denial of his interference attempts in the 2020 election, even amid a damning document released on Wednesday.

Responding to a clip of Trump insisting that Democrats rigged the election, Kimmel replied, “He’s actually right about some of that.”

Kimmel joked, “[Trump] didn’t rig the election. He tried to rig the election, and failed to rig the election. He’s a rignoramus, is what he is.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

