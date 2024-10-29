Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Trump After Melania Snubs Kiss

After a week off, Jimmy Kimmel returned to his late night show on Monday to cover Donald Trump’s recent rally at Madison Square Garden, focusing on an awkward moment on stage between the former president and his wife, Melania .

“Melania Trump made a rare appearance in compliance with section 3, subsection 2.7 of her prenuptial agreement,” Kimmel joked. “Look at the way these two lovebirds interact with each other. Their chemistry, it’s positively smoldering.”

Kimmel showed a rally clip of Trump apparently trying to kiss Melania on the lips, only for her to force him into a more formal kiss on the cheek .

“To me, there’s nothing more beautiful than watching a man and his wife try not to smudge each other’s bronson cream,” said Kimmel.

The late night host described Trump’s Sunday rally as “ugly,” “mean,” “hateful,” “racist,” “anti-semitic” and “stupid.” He also referenced podcaster and comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s controversial speech , where he referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating pile of garbage.”

“They really pissed off Puerto Ricans to the point where Bad Bunny had to get involved, and that’s when you know you’ve got a problem,” Kimmel joked.

“Trump made such a mess with Puerto Ricans, they’re now throwing paper towels at him,” Kimmel added, referring to how Trump had infamously thrown paper towels at Puerto Rican hurricane survivors in 2018.

Kimmel also criticized Dr. Phil for his speech at Trump’s rally, and pointed out that the TV therapist once happily admitted on Kimmel’s show in 2015 that Trump was a narcissist, and that he couldn’t be trusted to handle a major diplomatic emergency.

Kimmel showed a clip from Dr. Phil’s recent speech where he dismissed the many celebrity endorsements of Kamala Harris , declaring, “Celebrities don’t know anything about policies or politics.”

“Agreed. So then let’s not elect one for president,” Kimmel replied.