Jimmy Kimmel Burns Donald Trump Over 'Dumbest Thing He's Come Up With Since Don Jr.'

Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday dubbed Donald Trump the “Tariff of Nottingham” over the president-elect’s vow to hike tariffs as soon as he’s back in the White House.

Trump wants “a 25% tax on all products that enter the country from Mexico and Canada and a 10% additional tariff on products from China,” Kimmel noted.

“So now if you want to purchase a tie from the Donald J.Trump collection, you better get it immediately or it’s going to cost an extra 10%,” Kimmel cracked.

“Almost everyone who knows anything about economics believes these tariffs to be a terrible idea,” Kimmel said, before deploying this zinger about Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr.: “Some say this is the dumbest thing he’s come up with since Don Jr.”

“Whoever would have guessed that the mail order steaks salesman who declared bankruptcy six times would be so bad with money,” Kimmel deadpanned.

