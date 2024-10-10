Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Trump's Most 'Brazen Hypocrisy' As He Exploits Evangelicals

Jimmy Kimmel tore into Donald Trump on Wednesday night for his latest “brazen hypocrisy” amid revelations the former president uses the same Chinese manufacturing he rails against to make a quick buck off his MAGA followers.

“You’re gonna think I made this up,” Kimmel warned his audience. “But you know how Trump likes to complain about how China is taking our jobs and raking us over the coals when it comes to trade and he’s gonna hit them with tariffs and tariffs so we can buy American? Well guess where those ‘God Bless the USA Bibles’ he’s been selling are made.”

According to trade records reviewed by the Associated Press, the Trump-endorsed Bibles are made by a printing company in Hangzhou, China for less than $3 a piece.

But the former president’s fans are paying a whole lot more for them.

“Trump is charging $59.99 for Chinese bibles that say ‘God Bless the USA’ on them,” he said. “It’s unbelievable.”

Kimmel said he’s found a bunch of other Trump-backed products also made in China that he’ll show on Thursday night.

“The audacity, the brazen hypocrisy,” Kimmel said. “It shouldn’t be shocking anymore. Somehow, it still is.”

See more in his Wednesday night monologue: