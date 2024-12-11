Jimmy Kimmel jokes Trump has sent Kimberly Guilfoyle to Greece because of rumored Don Jr break-up

Jimmy Kimmel jokingly claimed the real reason Donald Trump has nominated his son Donald Trump Jr’s financee Kimberly Guilfoyle to be ambassador to Greece is because of their rumored break-up.

Paparazzi pictures, published Tuesday, captured the president-elect’s eldest son stepping out in Palm Beach, Florida, with local socialite Bettina Anderson on what appeared to be a romantic evening stroll.

Although neither Don Jr nor Guilfoyle, who began dating in 2018 and have been engaged since 2020, have commented on the state of their relationship, speculation has been mounting that they have parted ways.

Hours after the photos were released, Trump announced he had chosen Guilfoyle as his future ambassador to Greece.

Kimmel waded in on the family drama on Tuesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, joking that the president-elect was helping his son out by effectively exiling Guilfoyle.

“He made her ambassador to one of the farthest countries possible,” he joked in the opening monologue.

“What a family this is,” the comedian smirked.

“He has more relatives working at the White House than I do at this show right now.”

Jimmy Kimmel delivers his opening monologue on Tuesday December 10 2024 (NBC/YouTube)

The shots of Trump Jr, 46, and Anderson, 38, together were first published by The Daily Mail and were reportedly taken after the latter had celebrated her birthday at the popular downtown restaurant Buccan.

The newspaper reported that their burgeoning relationship is “the talk of Palm Beach” and that the younger Trump has been staying at Anderson’s West Palm Beach townhouse rather than the $15.5 million mansion he and Guilfoyle bought together in 2021.

“She seemed totally smitten with Don – and he with her,” a source told the paper.

Guilfoyle, 55, is a lawyer who briefly served as a prosecutor in California before turning to a career in television.

She spent 12 years at Fox News before moving into the Republican political realm – although she was once married to Gavin Newsom, now the Democratic governor of California.

Announcing her nomination on Tuesday, the president-elect said in a statement: “For many years, Kimberly has been a close friend and ally.

Donald Trump Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle pictured together (Getty Images)

“Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad.

“Kimberly is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defense cooperation to trade and economic innovation.”

Guilfoyle responded on X that she was “honored” to accept the nomination and championed the “democratic values born in Greece.”

“It was the democratic values born in Greece that helped shape the founding of America,” she said.

“And now, we have an opportunity to honor that history by bringing better days here at home and abroad.

“As ambassador, I look forward to delivering on the Trump agenda, supporting our Greek allies, and ushering in a new era of peace and prosperity.”