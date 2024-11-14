Jimmy Kimmel on Matt Gaetz’s Attorney General Nomination: In Trump Administration, ‘Being Investigated for Sex Trafficking Underage Girls’ Can Be Listed Under ‘Special Skills’

Jimmy Kimmel blasted Donald Trump’s cabinet picks during his monologue on Wednesday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” saying “the clown car is filling up fast.”

“We thought it would be crazy — it is so much crazier than anyone ever imagined,” Kimmel said, pointing specifically to Matt Gaetz, the U.S. representative from Florida who Trump nominated for attorney general.

Until his resignation from the House of Representatives to pursue the attorney general position, Gaetz was under investigation by the House Ethics Committee for allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use. He has also been the subject of a federal investigation for allegedly sex trafficking a 17-year-old girl. Gaetz has denied all allegations against him.

“You know, in a lot of jobs being investigated for sex trafficking underage girls would hurt your chance for advancement,” Kimmel said. “But in the Trump administration, you can list it on your résumé under special skills.”

Kimmel went on to call Trump’s other picks, which have included Fox News host Pete Hegseth as secretary of defense and former U.S. representative Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence, “the legion of dumb.”

Of Hegseth, Kimmel said: “There’s nothing more intimidating than a morning talk show host. It’s why Regis [Philbin] was so valuable to JFK during the Cuban Missile Crisis.”

He then showed a clip of Hegseth participating in an axe-throwing competition during a Fox News segment and missing the target, nearly injuring a musician playing nearby. “That’s the man who will soon be in charge of the most powerful weapons in the history of the world,” he said.

Speaking about Gabbard’s nomination, Kimmel quipped that the new role “could interfere with her other job working for Russian national intelligence.”

Watch Kimmel’s full monologue below.

