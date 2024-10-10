Jimmy Kimmel Roasts JD Vance for Joining Trump After Criticizing His Racism: ‘A Hollow Shell of a Human Being’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel had harsh words for “Maybelline brand ambassador JD Vance” during his monologue on Thursday, after yet more examples of Vance criticizing Donald Trump before embracing him came to light.

Calling him “a hollow shell of a human being,” Kimmel also knocked the GOP vice presidential candidate for spreading racist lies about Haitian immigrants and for becoming Trump’s running mate despite having once called out Trump’s own racist actions directly. “I agree with the statement you no longer agree with,” Kimmel declared.

It started though with a look at Vance’s latest weak efforts to excuse yet another appalling Trump scandal — that would be the reveal that in 2020, he secretly diverted critical COVID-19 resources from the U.S. and gave them to Vladimir Putin for his personal use, and then after leaving office continued to continue secretly communicating with the Russian despot.

In a campaign stop this week, Vance defended Trump by saying, “Even if it’s true, look, is there something wrong with speaking to world leaders? No. Is there anything wrong with engaging in diplomacy?”

“First of all, yes, and second, yes, is it’s very wrong to have chats with dictators who are trying to exterminate our allies when you aren’t the president anymore. Same reason you don’t throw a birthday party for Diddy. Okay?” Kimmel responded. “It’s also, in addition to being inappropriate, it’s illegal under the Logan Act for private citizens to engage in foreign policy that undercuts America.”

“But this JD, Vance, he is a hollow shell of a human being. Probably the most talked about moment of the debate last week was when Vance refused to concede that Trump lost the election, which is interesting because CNN yesterday found an interview Vance did with Megyn Kelly in November of 2020,” Kimmel continued, rolling audio of Vance saying, “I really don’t see any any reason to think that this is going to become violent or chaotic. I think that when Biden is inaugurated, people will more or less accept it and it’ll be on to the next fight.”

“Good call, Nostradumbass. The next fight was how he got the gig,” Kimmel said. “I guess in 2020 JD Vance never said anything about the election being stolen. He was too busy googling the best way to 69 a futon.”

Then he went back even further into Vance’s past remarks about Trump.

“In 2016, JD Vance tweeted about Trump, ‘fellow Christians, everyone is watching us when we apologize for this man. Lord help us.’ In that same year, before he made up the Haitians eating dog story, he tweeted, ‘Trump makes people I care about afraid. Immigrants, Muslims, etc. Because of this, I find him reprehensible. God wants better of us,'” Kimmel went on, adding, “I agree with the statement you no longer agree with.”

“Of course, he deleted those tweets once he realized he could be Trump’s running mate. I’m old enough to remember when politicians used to be ashamed to be exposed as hypocrites. Remember the term ‘flip flop’? ‘He’s a flip flopper.’ It used to be the worst thing you could say. Now, flip flops are just terrible shoes you wear to the beach,” Kimmel concluded.

Watch the whole monologue below:

