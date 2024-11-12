Jimmy Kimmel savages Trump’s new partner ‘Elonia Musk’: ‘Like letting Dracula drive the blood mobile’

Jimmy Kimmel has savaged Donald Trump’s relationship with billionaire Elon Musk, saying it’s “like letting Dracula drive the blood mobile” and warning the incoming First Lady Melania Trump to “look out.”

On Monday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, the comedian laid into Trump and his closeness with the controversial tech billionaire after the president-elect began appointing allies to serve in his future cabinet.

“Trump isn’t appointing comic book villains to run the government on his own. He’s been getting a lot of help from the richest man in the world,” Kimmel said.

“Musk has been in the room when world leaders have called Trump, and tonight we’ve learned he’s also weighing in on staffing decisions, making clear his preference for certain roles. He’s picking out outfits for Trump to wear, he’s been applying his bronzing cream to his face. Cute couple.”

The comedian quipped: “Look out, Melania, Trump’s got a new squeeze named Elonia Musk.”

Kimmel pointed out that Musk has been at Mar-a-Lago almost every day since Trump won the 2024 presidential election, with the two men recently pictured on the golf course together.

The billionaire tech entrepreneur also joined a call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week – the details of which are unclear.

Jimmy Kimmel laid into Trump and Musk’s relationship on Monday night’s show (Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube)

During the 2024 campaign, Musk emerged as one of Trump’s biggest supporters, donating at least $132m to him and other Republicans and regularly appearing at rallies.

“Elon must be so excited,” he said. “This is like letting Dracula Drive the blood mobile.”

The extent of Musk’s involvement in Trump’s second term continues to raise eyebrows after he appeared in a Trump family photo taken at Mar-a-Lago on election night instead of Melania.

That photo prompted CNN commentator Ana Navarro to joke that Musk was taking over the title of “First Lady.”

“I think it’s a little weird, right?” said Navarro. “I mean, Elon Musk seems to be everywhere at all times. He’s like Secretary of Everything, and at the same time, he’s like the First Lady.”

She continued: “The other day, I saw this picture of him. It was a picture of Trump with his entire family, except Melania, but Elon Musk was there.

Musk appeared in the Trump family photo instead of Melania (KaiTrumpGolf/X)

“There’s obviously also conflicts of interest. This is somebody who has contracts with the Department of Defense. This is somebody who has Starlink. That’s a big part of what’s going on in Ukraine.”

Despite her absence from the family victory photo, Melania did come out in support of her husband following his win, posting on X about the former first couple’s return to the White House.

“The majority of Americans have entrusted us with this important responsibility. We will safeguard the heart of our republic – freedom,” she wrote.

However she is already distancing herself from her husband’s return to office, with CNN reporting that she is shunning the traditional White House meeting with First Lady Jill Biden.