Jimmy Kimmel Says the Debate Was so Bad for Trump, ‘He Doesn’t Know Whether to Call it Eric or Don Jr’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel was certain on Thursday night that after debating Kamala Harris, Donald Trump “is clearly terrified of facing her again.”

In fact, the debate went so poorly for Trump, Kimmel argued in his monologue, “he doesn’t know whether to call it ‘Eric’ or ‘Don Jr’ at this point.”

“The problem though for Donald Trump is — you know, he’s a big tough guy — dodging a debate makes him look like the coward that he is. And she challenged him to another and immediately he wants no part of it,” Kimmel argued.

He was of course referring to Trump’s unhinged declaration on Wednesday, delivered on Truth Social, that he won the debate and is refusing to agree to another. (He did not, in fact, win the debate, for those keeping score.)

“Wait, what happened to this guy? Somehow, he went from ‘anytime, anywhere, anyplace’ to ‘there will be no third debate!’ I guess when you eat as many buckets of chicken as Donald Trump does, eventually you turn into one. I don’t know how else to explain it,” Kimmel said.

“He’s out there telling people he won the debate, the debate we all clearly saw him lose. Why not just… I mean if you’re going to do that why not just say, ‘I did debate her a second time, and guess what? I won. Even more bigly than the last time!'”

Kimmel used this as the jump-off to draw a comparison between Republicans and Democrats.

“When Joe Biden slipped into a coma and started dreaming about sarsaparilla at the debate,” Kimmel said, referring to the disaster back in June, “We acknowledged it. He acknowledged it! He said ‘I had a bad night. And then they sent him to live on a farm upstate.”

“But Donald Trump, not only does he lose the debate, he embarrasses himself. He demonstrates exactly why he doesn’t have the temperament, or intelligence, to run a Dairy Queen store, never mind the country,” Kimmel said. “And yet he’s still screaming ‘I won!’ Does anyone see a pattern here? Any of you election deniers, are you starting to get it here?”

Watch the full monologue below:

The post Jimmy Kimmel Says the Debate Was so Bad for Trump, ‘He Doesn’t Know Whether to Call it Eric or Don Jr’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.