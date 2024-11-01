Jimmy Kimmel Says Trump’s Garbage Worker Vest Will ‘Come in Handy’ When He’s ‘Picking Up Trash With the Other Inmates’

It may be spooky season, but Christmas came early for Jimmy Kimmel in the form of Donald Trump wearing a garbage vest. The late-night host had no shortage of quips about the widely discussed political move/costume.

“That vest will come in handy when he’s on the side of the highway picking up trash with the other inmates,” Kimmel said on Thursday night, earning laughter and applause from his studio audience.

Following garbled comments from President Joe Biden, which seemingly called Trump supporters “garbage,” Trump wore a garbage worker vest, got in a garbage truck and showed up at a rally in Green Bay, Wis., wearing the vest. The ABC host called Trump a “lunatic” and “the not-so-great pumpkin” for the move.

“I do have to say the vest really brings out the color of his mouth,” Kimmel joked. He also pointed out that Trump continued to wear the vest throughout the rally, likening the decision to “a 4-year-old who wants to wear his costume to school.”

Trump wasn’t the only one Kimmel criticized. The comedian also knocked Fox News host Sean Hannity for praising the Republican nominee’s decision. “Sean Hannity, god bless him, the dumber Trump gets, the deeper Sean digs to spin stupid into smart,” Kimmel said.

Speaking of Fox News darlings, Kimmel also had something to say about disgraced host Tucker Carlson. Fox terminated the contract of the former talk show host and cancelled “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in 2023 around the time of the Dominion Voting Systems v. Fox News Network defamation lawsuit. Kimmel noted that “no bottom is too deep for Tucker Carlson to scrape.”

During his X show, Carlson recently called Democratic nominee for vice president Tim Walz “very obviously gay.”

“Well, if that isn’t the pot calling the kettle ‘fierce,'” Kimmel quipped. “I just find it very interesting coming from a man whose screensaver is a closeup of Vladimir Putin’s nipples, that’s all.”

Watch Jimmy Kimmel’s full monologue above.

The post Jimmy Kimmel Says Trump’s Garbage Worker Vest Will ‘Come in Handy’ When He’s ‘Picking Up Trash With the Other Inmates’ appeared first on TheWrap.