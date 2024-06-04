Jimmy Kimmel Spots Incredibly Uncomfortable Question That Tripped Up Trump

Jimmy Kimmel spotted an awkward moment for Donald Trump during an otherwise “softball” interview on Fox News over the weekend when the hosts asked three questions about which classified documents he would declassify if elected.

“Forget the fact that he had four years to do this the first time around, and forget the fact that he brought half the classified files to his house,” Kimmel said. “What I found interesting: He’s very quick to answer the first two questions, but number three? Not quite as fast.”

The hosts asked first if he’d declassify 9/11 files, and second if he would declassify JFK files.

The former president delivered a quick “yes” to each.

“Would you declassify the Epstein files?” asked “Fox & Friends Weekend” co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy, referring to files in the cases related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was once friendly with Trump.

Trump paused before offering a “yeah.”

Kimmel offered a translation.

“Not all of them! If I’m mentioned, no,” Kimmel said.

See more in his Monday night monologue: