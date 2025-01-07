Jimmy Kimmel Surprises Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco with a 'Wholesome' Engagement Gift

"It’s not a traditional and it’s not necessarily a practical gift, but I think you and Benny are really going to enjoy it," Kimmel said

It's the thought that counts for Jimmy Kimmel's engagement gift for Selena Gomez.

During the Monday, Jan. 6 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the talk show host surprised the Emilia Pérez actress, 32, with a present to celebrate her recent engagement to producer Benny Blanco.

"It’s not traditional and it’s not necessarily a practical gift, but I think you and Benny are really going to enjoy it," Kimmel, 57, said before taking out the box. "It's called the Daddy Saddle," he explained.

The box showed a small child sitting on a saddle that her father wore on his back, optimal for piggyback rides. "Built for hours of fun," the Daddy Saddle's description boasted.

Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube Selena Gomez and Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Jan. 6, 2025

"You can ride around on Benny in a very wholesome way. I don’t want you to think that anything is being suggested here that isn’t," Kimmel said to a shocked Gomez.

"Just try to imagine this hair being a lot more curly. And then you on top of him," he joked while trying to explain exactly how the saddle works.

He added that the Daddy Saddle might have been a "regift" as he took a bit of Christmas wrapping paper off the box.

The past few weeks have been especially exciting for Gomez. On Dec. 11, the Only Murders in the Building actress got engaged to Blanco, 36. He popped the question with a sparkling marquise diamond during a Taco Bell picnic.



She then attended the Golden Globes on Jan. 4, where she was nominated for her work in Only Murders in the Building and Emilia Pérez.

The latter took home four Golden Globes of the 10 it was nominated for, including best original song (for "El Mal"), best motion picture (non-English language), best motion picture: comedy or musical and best performance by a female actor in a supporting role for Zoe Saldaña.

At the film's premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, Gomez told PEOPLE that the film was "such a wonderful gift" and said she was "grateful" for all the "overwhelming" things happening in her career.

Earl Gibson III/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Jan. 5, 2025

Emilia Pérez is available to stream on Netflix.

