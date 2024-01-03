Jimmy Kimmel threatens to sue NFL quarterback Rodgers over 'Epstein' slur

Jimmy Kimmel, left, has accused Aaron Rodgers of talking 'nonsense' after the NFL star said he should be scared about a forthcoming release of papers relating to Jeffrey Epstein - Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports/Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Kimmel has threatened to sue an NFL quarterback who accused him of being linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

Aaron Rodgers said the US TV host should be “scared” of being named on a list of about 170 associates of Epstein expected to be released by a US court this week.

Kimmel hit back by calling the New York Jets player a “soft-brained wacko” and denied ever having had contact with the paedophile billionaire financier.

“Your reckless words put my family in danger,” he said. “Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

The names are expected to be released this week in a tranche of almost 200 legal papers connected to a 2015 defamation case brought by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and convicted sex-trafficker.

A young Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and convicted sex trafficker, pictured with Jeffrey Epstein - pa/pa

Rodgers was appearing on the Pat McAfee Show on YouTube on Monday when he made the remarks about Kimmel.

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are hoping that list doesn’t come out,” he said.

“I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I will definitely be popping some sort of bottle,” the 40-year-old added.

But Kimmel, 56, accused him of spouting “nonsense” and claimed he had never had any contact with Epstein.

Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any “list” other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless… https://t.co/p8eug12uiS — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 2, 2024

The two men have clashed in the past, exchanging insults in March last year after Rodgers suggested information about UFOs was being released to distract from the Epstein list.

“I believe that this has been going on for a long time,” he said. “Interesting timing on everything. There’s a lot of other things going on in the world.”

Kimmel mocked Rodgers as a “tin foil hatter” in a segment on his Jimmy Kimmel Live! show later that month.

“It might be time to revisit the concussion protocol, Aaron,” he said.

David Bakhtiari, Rodgers’ then-teammate, criticised Kimmel on social media at the time.

“Tell me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list, without telling me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list,” he said.

The documents relating to Epstein, who killed himself in prison in August 2019, are being released after a legal challenge by the Miami Herald newspaper.

The material is likely to include depositions, emails, legal documents and other previously unseen documents.