Jimmy Kimmel Turns Donald Trump’s 'Unsettling' Picks Into 'Terrifying' Kids' Game

Jimmy Kimmel on Monday turned to the classic children’s game “Guess Who?” to mock President-elect Donald Trump’s “unsettling” picks for prominent roles in his second term.

A spoof ad for “Guess Who Trump Appointed?” — described on its cover as “America’s Most Terrifying Guessing Game!” — saw two children trying to guess the ID of their rival’s chosen character.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, television doctor Mehmet Oz, former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and tech billionaire Elon Musk were the butt of gags in the bit.

Watch here:

